Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) ("J2" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a due diligence site visit and geochemical sampling of waste dumps conducted at its Sierra Plata Project (the "Project" or "Sierra Plata") in Mexico on December 10, 2025.

Due Diligence Site Visit

On December 22, 2025, J2 announced it had acquired the option to acquire 100% of the Sierra Plata Silver-Gold-Antimony Project in Taxco, Mexico, a large-scale project hosting five past-producing silver-gold mines and numerous workings across 2,200 hectares (announcement here). On December 10, 2025, Thomas Lamb (CEO), Graham Giles (VP-Exploration), and Simon Clarke (Director) conducted a site visit as part of the Company's technical and commercial due diligence process. See Figure 1 for an overview of the Sierra Plata project area.

The visit included meeting members of Impact Silver Corp.'s ("Impact") local team and visiting two of Sierra Plata's historical mines, El Sabino and San Miguel. Assay results for grab samples taken from their waste dumps are reported at Table 1 below.

Thomas Lamb, CEO, commented: "As part of our due diligence into our transaction with Impact Silver (announced here) we conducted a site visit. The grades found in the waste piles at the El Sabino and San Miguel mines are highly encouraging, for example sample K074324 ran 3,100 g/t Ag and 12.8 g/t Au. This is 60.49 g/t Au equivalent. Please refer to Table 1 below for our due diligence rock grab results. For obvious reasons, we will be advancing exploration in and around these past-producing mines as soon as possible. Immediate next steps include extensive follow-up mapping, geochemistry, and magnetic geophysics. In fact, a second sampling program has already been completed with results pending, and we are currently in discussions with geophysics contractors."

Figure 1: Sierra Plata Project showing project boundary, past-producing mines, regional veins, interpreted faults, alteration (spectral anomalies), and principal lithologies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11550/285056_1093e3baf485c8b5_001full.jpg

Geochemical Results

Grab samples from quartz vein material of the historic El Sabino and San Miguel mine waste dumps returned high-grade silver and gold values, confirming the strong precious-metal endowment of the Sierra Plata system.

Sample ID Location Easting Northing Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Au Eq (ppm) K074318 El Sabino 421842 2056396 0.905 878 14.41 K074319 El Sabino 421842 2056396 0.381 512 8.26 K074320 El Sabino 421842 2056396 0.525 633 10.26 K074321 El Sabino 421842 2056396 0.246 394 6.31 K074324 San Miguel 421914 2058296 12.8 3100 60.49 K074325 San Miguel 421914 2058296 4.32 1120 21.55

Graham Giles, VP-Exploration, commented: "Samples at both locations consisted of fine grain Argentite hosted within Quartz Veins. Original widths of these veins are not known, but they speak to the high-grade nature of the system and we are looking forward to drilling these structures as soon as possible."

Second Sampling Program Completed

In addition, a second sampling program at Sierra Plata has just completed which targeted the eastern unmapped portion of the property. A total of 28 samples were collected and have been sent for rush analysis at ALS Labs Zacatecas. Results will be reported as soon as they are received.

The sampling targeted the possible southern extensions of mapped north-south trending veins encountered on the neighboring Pantera project area. Samples taken included quartz veins with varied textures (crustiform, banded, coke, blade) from thick and crystalline white quartz, translucent and drusy gray quartz, amethyst quartz and chalcedonic quartz. Alteration noted included areas of argillic illite-smectite, illite-kaolinite, and jarosite-hematite iron oxides. Veins were hosted within crystal tufts and on the margin of dikes which tend to mirror the first order structures in the region.

The widespread argillic alteration observed at surface, together with historical silver and gold mining within Sierra Plata, is consistent with a robust epithermal vein system and supports the potential for bonanza-grade mineralization at depth.

About the Sierra Plata Project

The Sierra Plata Project is a 2,200 hectare silver-gold-antimony exploration project situated within Zacualpan, one of the most important historically productive epithermal mining districts in Mexico. J2 has optioned 100% of Sierra Plata from Impact (announced here). Sierra Plata includes five past-producing high-grade mines localized along regionally extensive, structurally controlled vein corridors. Mineralization is hosted in quartz-dominant vein systems containing fine-grained argentite with associated gold and antimony, reflecting a low to intermediate epithermal system with strong vertical metal zoning. Alteration assemblages, vein textures, and metal associations observed at surface are consistent with shallow-level exposure of the epithermal system, with historic mining largely confined to near-surface levels. The combination of limited depth penetration by historic workings, preserved structural permeability, and elevated silver-gold grades at surface suggests the system remains open at depth, where epithermal boiling zones and associated bonanza-grade precious-metal mineralization are commonly developed. The Company anticipates identifying many high-priority targets for drill evaluation.

About J2 Metals Inc.

J2 Metals Inc. (TSXV: JTWO) (FSE: OO1) is advancing gold and silver exploration projects with historical production or significant drill results in established mining jurisdictions in Mexico, Québec, and Alaska. The Company's Sierra Plata silver-gold-antimony project in Zacualpan, Mexico hosts multiple past-producing silver-gold mines, confirming its high-grade mineral endowment. At the Miniac Project in Québec's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, historical and Phase I drilling have confirmed strong discovery potential, with reported grades of up to 4.8 g/t gold and 6.9% zinc. Recent high-resolution geophysical surveys have identified 19 high-priority targets along a largely untested 7-kilometre conductive horizon, which will be evaluated in a planned Phase II drill program. The Napoleon Project in the Fortymile district of Alaska is located within a prolific placer gold camp that has produced up to one million ounces of gold, with known hard-rock mineralization limited to the Napoleon area. Rock-chip samples grading up to 596 g/t gold, together with historical drilling by Teck and Kennecott reporting intercepts such as 8.9 g/t gold over 3m and 0.9 g/t gold over 79m, indicate a robust mineralizing system with district-scale discovery potential.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a Technical Advisor to J2, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sampling Disclaimer

The reported samples are selective grab samples collected from historic mine waste dumps and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not intended to represent average grades.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program

Samples were taken by Graham Giles, P.Geo, in person and placed in zip tied secured ore bags at site. Samples were dropped off in person at ALS Labs in North Vancouver, BC, for analysis.

Samples were prepped using ALS's PREP-31Y procedure which involves crushing to 70% passing 2mm, using a rotary splitter to obtain a 250g sample, and pulverizing it to 85% passing 75 microns.

Analysis of the crushed material was achieved by ALS using the Au-ICP21, Ag-OG62, and ME-ICP61a analyses.

Pulp samples were then analyzed for 27 elements by HF-HNO3-HCIO4 acid digestion, HCL leach and ICP-AES (Method code ME-ICP61a). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Samples returning gold values over 10ppm were subjected to ore grade check assays using fire assay and a gravimetric finish (method code Au-GRA21 and a 30g sample size). Samples containing overlimit silver values were reanalyzed by the Ag-OG62 method code which involves a four-acid digest followed by ICP-AES.

