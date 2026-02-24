Argentina added around 810 MW of solar PV capacity in 2025, bringing total installed PV capacity to 2,483 MW, according to data from Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico (CAMMESA).From pv magazine LatAm Argentina's installed solar capacity rose to 2,483 MW in 2025, following the addition of about 810 MW of new projects during the year, according to CAMMESA. In 2025, the country added around 810 MW of new PV systems, which compares to 307 MW in 2024. Total installed renewable energy capacity stands at 7,879 MW, excluding hydropower plants larger than 50 MW, which account for ...

