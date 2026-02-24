A new review examines the impact of large hail on PV systems, covering damage, testing methods, and mitigation strategies. Researchers highlight risks across Europe and the U.S. and explore ways to improve module resilience.A European research group has published a comprehensive review of hail-induced damage to PV modules, examining laboratory tests, simulation studies, and outdoor analyses. "Large hail causes billions in economic losses annually, affecting crops and property worldwide. An emerging concern is the impact of hail on renewable power plants, particularly PV, with significant damage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...