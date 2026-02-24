The share capital of Strategic Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 26 February 2026 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010271238 Name: Strategic Investments Volume before change: 406,500,000 shares (DKK 203,250,000) Change: 15,000,000 shares (DKK 7,500,000) Volume after change: 421,500,000 shares (DKK 210,750,000) Subscription price: DKK 0.76 Face value: DKK 0.50 Short name: STRINV Orderbook ID: 12275

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66