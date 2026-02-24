The share capital of Strategic Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 26 February 2026 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010271238
|Name:
|Strategic Investments
|Volume before change:
|406,500,000 shares (DKK 203,250,000)
|Change:
|15,000,000 shares (DKK 7,500,000)
|Volume after change:
|421,500,000 shares (DKK 210,750,000)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.76
|Face value:
|DKK 0.50
|Short name:
|STRINV
|Orderbook ID:
|12275
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
