Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Scorpio Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, over the past seven months, it has received aggregate proceeds of approximately $ 7,923,500 from the exercise of 39,617,500 common share purchase warrants.

The exercised warrants were issued in connection with the Company's February 2024 financing and carried an exercise price of $0.20 per common share. The Company further announces that the remaining $0.20 warrants issued pursuant to that financing have now expired in accordance with their terms.

Following the warrant exercises, Scorpio's balance sheet has been significantly strengthened, providing additional flexibility to advance exploration across its Manhattan District in Nevada.

"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Scorpio," commented Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Scorpio Gold. "The receipt of $7.9 million in warrant proceeds over the past seven months strengthens our treasury while also simplifying our capital structure through the expiry of the remaining $0.20 warrants. Eliminating this warrant overhang removes a source of dilution uncertainty and positions the Company with a cleaner equity profile. With a stronger balance sheet and a focused exploration strategy, we are well positioned to continue expanding mineralization along our 8.5-kilometre structural corridor in the Manhattan District."

The proceeds from the warrant exercises have been allocated toward continued drilling, technical studies, and general corporate purposes, as the Company advances its exploration programs and resource growth initiatives.

About the Manhattan District

Manhattan, located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA, is road accessible and lies approximately 20 kilometers south of the operating Round Mountain Gold Mine (https://www.kinross.com/operations/default.aspxamericas-roundmountain), which has produced more than 15 million ounces of gold. For the first time, the Company has consolidated Manhattan's past-producing mines under a single entity that holds valuable permitting and water rights. Historically, Manhattan has produced approximately 700,000 ounces of gold from high-grade placer and lode operations dating from the late 1890s through to the mid-2000s.¹ The maiden mineral resource estimate (the "Maiden MRE") covering the Goldwedge and Manhattan Pit areas of Manhattan is comprised of 18,343,000 tonnes grading 1.26 g/t gold for a total of 740,000 oz contained gold in the inferred category.²

A historical mineral resource estimate (the "Historical MRE") covers the Black Mammoth, April Fool, Hooligan, Keystone, and Jumbo areas of Manhattan and comprises 1,652,325 tonnes grading 5.89 g/t gold for a total of 303,949 oz contained gold.³ The deposit is interpreted as a low-sulfidation, epithermal, gold-rich system situated adjacent to the Tertiary-aged Manhattan caldera in the Southern Toquima Range of Nevada. A "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to make the Historical MRE current, and the Company is not treating the Historical MRE as current.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Thomas Poitras, P. Geo., Chief Geologist of Scorpio Gold, a "Qualified Person", as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Verification included review of laboratory certificates, review of field logs and chain-of-custody records, inspection of blank/standard/duplicate performance, and review of collar and down-hole survey data. No limitations or failures to verify were identified.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Manhattan District located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District is ~4,780-hectares and comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine, with a 400 ton per day maximum capacity gravity mill, and four past-producing pits that were acquired from Kinross in 2021 (see news release dated March 25, 2021 https://scorpiogold.com/news/scorpio-gold-closes-purchase-of-kinross-manhattan-property-nye-county-nevada/). The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 140,000 metres of historical drilling, significant resource potential, and valuable permitting and water rights.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to additional flexibility to advance exploration across the Company's Manhattan District in Nevada as a result of the warrant exercises; the Company continuing to expand mineralization along its 8.5-kilometre structural corridor in the Manhattan District; the intended use of proceeds from the exercise of the warrants; the resource potential of the Manhattan District; and other statements that are not historical facts.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including, but not limited to the Company's ability to obtain any necessary financing on acceptable terms to fund its exploration and development activities; the accuracy of the Company's geological and technical interpretations regarding the Manhattan District, including the potential for resource expansion along the 8.5-kilometre structural corridor; favourable gold prices and currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain all necessary permits, licences and regulatory approvals required for its exploration programs; the continued availability of qualified personnel, contractors, equipment and supplies on acceptable terms; the accuracy of historical data and technical reports referenced herein, including the Maiden MRE and Historical MRE; and general economic, market and business conditions remaining favourable to the mining industry.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; uncertainties inherent in mineral exploration, including interpretation of drilling results and geology; the risk that the Manhattan District's resource potential may not be realised; compliance with extensive government regulation; changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations; risks related to gold price and currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock market volatility; operational risks (equipment failures, labour disputes, supply chain disruptions, environmental hazards); and such other risks contained in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change, unless required by applicable securities laws.

