Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Sorenson Communications' Interpreter Academy marked a milestone year in 2025. The Sorenson Interpreter Academy (SIA) delivered unprecedented levels of no-cost, high-quality professional development to their team of ASL interpreters throughout the US and Canada. Through a robust portfolio of training initiatives serving Sorenson interpreters, the Interpreter Academy strengthened skills, confidence, and service quality across ASL interpreting environments.

In 2025, approximately 5,000 interpreters participated in SIA programming, engaging in nearly 41,000 hours of instruction across more than 1,100 sessions at no cost to interpreters. These efforts underscore Sorenson's continued investment in interpreter excellence, accessibility, and customer experience.

"Sorenson is committed to advancing the interpreting profession by investing in people, innovation, and access to high-quality education and professional development," said Paget Alves, CEO of Sorenson Communications. "We have the best ASL Interpreters in the industry, and we are proud of the service they deliver to the Deaf and DeafBlind communities we serve."

Throughout the year, SIA launched and expanded several innovative projects designed to meet interpreters at every stage of their professional journey. New training Practice Labs were introduced with excellent results, and over 1,000 interpreters participated across 87 sessions. SIA Practice Labs are interactive 1-hour remote sessions designed to help interpreters master targeted skills through real-time simulation and collaborative problem-solving. Moving away from traditional lecture-based formats, these specialized sessions provide essential "hands-up" experience for immediate professional integration.

In 2025, SIA's Continuing Education program expanded its offerings through coordinated, series-based learning modules that combined training, practice, individualized coaching, and group mentoring. These integrated experiences strengthened skill development, professional confidence, certification readiness, and overall service quality. Through the Interpreter Professional Pathways (IPP) program, SIA supported interpreters in states requiring licensure by providing targeted training tracks that build the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve certification.

"The impact we saw in 2025 reflects our dedication to empowering interpreters and elevating the experiences of the Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard-of-hearing communities we serve," said Laura Jones, Head of Operations at Sorenson Communications. "I am excited to continue investments that expand training and professional development opportunities that showcase our commitment to providing the best support for Sorenson's valued interpreting team."

As the leading VRS company, Sorenson continues to drive the ASL interpreting industry forward by advancing professional standards that help Sorenson's interpreters deliver the highest quality interpreting services. In 2026, SIA remains focused on expanding opportunities, strengthening partnerships, and continuing to deliver meaningful, no-cost learning experiences that support interpreter growth and excellence. With the industry's largest and most capable interpreter workforce, Sorenson continues its commitment to providing accessible communication for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard-of-Hearing individuals.

About Sorenson

As the leading language-services provider, Sorenson integrates patented technology with professional sign language interpreters to ensure the highest quality, functionally equivalent communication for the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing communities we serve. Our product portfolio for individuals includes CaptionCall, Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom and Lumina Video Phone, and our Enterprise solutions for businesses includes Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-demand VRI and on-site interpreting. Sorenson enables and facilitates over 140 million conversations annually. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives, and we endeavor to manage and minimize our environmental impact. To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284919

Source: Sorenson Communications