Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Mode Mobile, Inc., the industry-leading consumer technology company transforming the smartphone into an income-generating asset, today announced the appointment of Daniel Hoffer to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Hoffer, a seasoned Silicon Valley venture capitalist, executive, and founder of CouchSurfing.com, brings decades of experience in scaling high-growth technology platforms and navigating complex venture ecosystems.

Having been ranked by Deloitte in recent years as the #1 fastest growing software company in the US, Mode Mobile stands at an inflection point following its 2025 acquisitions of the Gen-Z social app NGL and AppLock Pro as well as its recent funding round, raising over $60 million. Hoffer's expertise with M&A, marketplace dynamics, and product-led growth will be instrumental as Mode integrates its EarnOS ecosystem across a growing portfolio of consumer applications.

"Daniel's track record as both a visionary founder and a sophisticated investor speaks for itself," said Dan Novaes, CEO and Co-founder of Mode Mobile. "As we continue to execute our roll-up strategy and refine the "EarnOS" experience for hundreds of millions of users worldwide, Daniel's deep understanding of corporate development, community-driven platforms, and product strategy will be a tremendous asset as we continue to scale and lay the groundwork for an IPO. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we embrace our next chapter of growth."

Daniel Hoffer currently serves as Managing Partner at Deep Venture Partners. His extensive career includes serving as Managing Director at Autotech Ventures, a $500M venture fund where several of his portfolio companies achieved an IPO, and Partner at Tandem Capital, where his investments achieved multiple acquisitions. In addition, Hoffer was the co-founder and CEO of CouchSurfing, the global hospitality exchange service backed by Benchmark Capital and General Catalyst that pioneered the modern sharing economy.

"Mode Mobile is at the forefront of a major shift in how consumers value their digital attention," said Daniel Hoffer. "In a world characterized by extraordinary income inequality, the company's mission to turn the smartphone into a tool for financial empowerment at scale is inspiring. I look forward to working with Dan Novaes, the Board, and the team to further accelerate the adoption of EarnOS and amplify Mode's impact globally."

Hoffer currently holds an Independent Board of Directors role at Citian, a venture-funded mobility AI startup, and has held senior executive roles at Hayden AI, Concur (acquired by SAP), and Symantec. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and an AB from Harvard College.

About Mode Mobile, Inc.

Mode Mobile is a consumer technology company unlocking one of the world's most accessible income-generating assets: the smartphone. Through its Earn app and EarnOS platform, Mode enables users to earn rewards for their attention and engagement as part of everyday mobile activity.

Since inception, Mode Mobile's products have been downloaded by more than 50 million registered users across 170+ countries. The company's users have collectively earned and saved over one billion dollars through Mode's earning and savings opportunities.

Mode Mobile made several acquisitions in 2025 and the company's 2025 revenue (after including the full year 2025 revenues of those acquired businesses) was approximately $40m on a proforma basis.

