A zoning masterplan for agrivoltaics in Israel specifies solar panel coverage must not exceed 30% of the cultivated area. The lower edge of panels must be at least 1.5 m above the ground for field crops, increasing to 4.5 meters for orchards and other crops.Israel's National Planning and Building Council has approved an outline plan for agrivoltaics. Prepared under the leadership of Israel's Planning Administration and Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the plan represents the country's first attempt to define rules comprehensively regulating agrivoltaic installations. It specifies that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...