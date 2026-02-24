Rugged embedded computing brand Cincoze will showcase its latest embedded computing solutions at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, from March 10-12 (Hall 1, Booth 1-407). Cincoze will display its world-class industrial embedded computing products around the theme of "Edge AI, Powering the Future of Automation" encompassing the full spectrum of industrial application environments in four dedicated zones, including DIN-Rail Computers, Industrial Panel PCs and Monitors, Rugged Embedded Computers, and GPU Embedded Computers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224053640/en/

Cincoze Embedded World 2026 Mar.10-12 Hall 1, Stand 1-407

DIN-Rail Computers Zone: The Premier Solution for Machine Vision

The recently launched Machine Computing MAGNET product line, engineered for machine vision applications, is the event's highlight. The flagship MD-3000 Series, a high-performance, scalable DIN-rail computer, will be on display, with live demonstrations of its highly modular system configuration and application flexibility. The MD-3000 packs high-end processing power and extensive expandability into a compact, PLC-sized chassis for seamless deployment in space-constrained control cabinets. The modular design offers comprehensive expansion options, including 2-, 4-, or 6-slot expansion decks for I/O, PoE, M.2, and storage modules. Industrial environment EMC compliance (EN 61000-6-2/6-4) ensures stable performance in high-interference environments.

Modular Industrial Panel PCs and Monitors Zone: Debut of Ultra-Slim Bezel Panel PCs

The Cincoze Display Computing CRYSTAL product line offers nearly 250 configurations with various performance levels, screen sizes, and touch technologies. With up to IP66-rated front panels and UL safety standard compliance, it is ideal for harsh indoor environments, high-brightness outdoor settings, or seamless open-frame integration. Making its debut is the CV-200 Series, an ultra-slim bezel industrial panel PC and touch monitor line. The CV-200 Series features a minimalist design and industrial-grade reliability, with Full HD resolution, wide 178° viewing angles, anti-glare treatment, and IP66 protection, making it a modern choice for HMI and process visualization in smart factories.

Rugged Embedded Computers Zone: Built for the Industrial Frontline

The Rugged Computing DIAMOND product line is designed for harsh industrial environments. The seven-series lineup shares core rugged design features, including a wide operating temperature range, a wide input voltage range, and industrial-grade protection. The latest DX-1300 Series, slated for release later in 2026, is a high-performance compact rugged embedded computer powered by the latest Intel Arrow Lake-S Core Ultra 200S processors and supporting up to 6400 MHz DDR5 ECC memory, providing robust support for growing Edge AI workloads. The DX-1300 offers faster connectivity with up to 12× LAN or 8× PoE ports, meeting high-speed transmission and equipment integration needs. Its rugged design meets the needs of industrial applications across verticals, including railway and military.

GPU Embedded Computers Zone: Enabling Next-Generation AI Solutions

The GPU Computing GOLD product line comprises three series for Light, Medium, and Heavy AI use cases. For Light AI applications, the GJ Series features NVIDIA Jetson SoMs, delivering low power consumption with efficient AI acceleration. The mid-tier GM Series supports MXM GPU modules and offers rich expansion, making it a favorite for Medium AI and mobility applications. For Heavy AI, the flagship GP Series supports up to two 300W high-end GPU cards and features patented thermal management, expansion, and locking mechanisms. All series are certified to international EN 50121-3-2, E-mark, and MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring reliable operation in harsh environments across various industries.

Date March 10-12, 2026 (Tue-Thu) Location Exhibition Center, Nuremberg, Germany Booth Hall 1 Stand 1-407

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged edge computing brand dedicated to delivering computing solutions for edge computing, Edge AI, and AIoT applications. Its product portfolio includes rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs and monitors, GPU embedded computers, and machine embedded computers. With a highly modular and flexible product design, Cincoze solutions enable rapid deployment across multiple vertical markets, including manufacturing, in-vehicle, railway, energy, marine, and defense industries. Trusted for critical applications in harsh environments, Cincoze has earned industry recognition for its high-reliability design, supported by patents, certifications, and international awards.

Tags: GPU computer Edge computer Embedded computers AI

For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com, or contact us by email: info@cincoze.com.

Cincoze Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224053640/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Cindy Lin

Phone: +886-2-8912-1101 #1904

E-Mail: cindy.lin@cincoze.com

www.cincoze.com