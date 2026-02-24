Brainomix Extends Series C Financing to $25.4M (£18.8M) to Support U.S. Expansion

Additional funding will enhance Brainomix's industry-leading customer support and fast-track product advancements across its Brainomix 360 Stroke and e-Lung AI imaging platforms.

The extension round was led by existing investors, Parkwalk and Hostplus via the IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund, and includes participation from a new U.S.-based investor, Modi Ventures.

OXFORD, England, and CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix, a global leader and pioneer of AI-powered imaging tools in stroke and lung fibrosis, today announced a £4.8 million (c. $6.5 million) extension to its Series C financing, in addition to the £14 million secured in March 2025, bringing the total in the round to £18.8 million (c. $25.4 million). With existing operations in the U.S. and an extensive portfolio of FDA-cleared AI imaging solutions, the additional capital will enable Brainomix to further expand in the U.S. market as the company advances deployment of its AI imaging platforms, Brainomix 360 Stroke and e-Lung, across multiple hospitals.

The extension round was led by existing investors, Parkwalk Advisors and Hostplus via the IP Group Hostplus Innovation Fund, and includes participation from a new U.S.-based investor, Modi Ventures.

"This investment reflects strong confidence in our technology, our team, and the impact Brainomix 360 Stroke and e-Lung can have on patient care," said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and co-founder of Brainomix. "Stroke care depends on speed, while lung fibrosis care requires early identification and consistent clinical decision-making over time, underscoring the need for hospital technologies that support clinicians at the point of care. With this investment extension, we are well-positioned to enhance customer support across the US and Europe, accelerating the seamless integration of our technology into existing clinical workflows and expanding access to life-saving treatments."

Sahir Ali, founder and general partner of Modi Ventures, added, "Brainomix has built an exceptionally strong platform backed by rigorous clinical validation and real-world evidence showing that Brainomix 360 Stroke can significantly increase endovascular thrombectomy treatment rates and reduce delays in patient triage and transfer, particularly in primary stroke centers. With e-Lung, Brainomix is developing a truly novel technology to accelerate the diagnosis of fibrosing lung disease, enabling earlier treatment options that can improve patient outcomes. We are pleased to join as a new investor and look forward to supporting the company as it expands in the U.S. and accelerates adoption of technologies that meaningfully improve patient outcomes."

Parkwalk is the UK's largest growth EIS fund manager. Hostplus is a leading Australian industry superannuation (pension) fund with over AUD$140 billion in funds under management. Modi Ventures is an early-stage US-based venture capital firm investing in health tech, tech bio, and artificial intelligence.

About Brainomix

Brainomix is a global pioneer in AI medical imaging, enabling precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. Its flagship product, Brainomix 360 Stroke, is the world's first fully automated AI-imaging platform, designed for acute stroke assessment at all points of the patient pathway, facilitating more confident treatment and transfer decisions for patients in all hospitals, regardless of local resources or expertise. Brainomix 360 e-Lung technology applies AI-driven CT biomarkers to identify, monitor, and predict disease progression in pulmonary fibrosis. Founded as a spinout from the?University of?Oxford, Brainomix has offices in the UK,?Ireland?and the?USA, and operations in more than 20 countries.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Jeff Wyrtzen, Chief Marketing Officer

jwyrtzen@brainomix.com

T +44 (0)1865 582730

US Media Enquiries

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

jbraco@lifescicomms.com

UK & Europe Media Enquiries

Sue Charles

Charles Consultants

sue@charles-consultants.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918294/Brainomix_CEO.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918295/Brainomix_360_Stroke.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989193/5818779/Brainomix_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brainomix-extends-series-c-financing-to-25-4m-18-8m-to-support-us-expansion-302695050.html