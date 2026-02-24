Viacon Group AB (publ): Stronger margins and strategic reorganization

FORTH QUARTER 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 44,000 thousand (49,416), a decrease of -11.0% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to -1.9%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3,589 thousand (-1,525), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.2% (-3.1).

EBITA amounted to EUR 3,619 thousand (-1,495), corresponding to an EBITA margin of 8.2% (-3.0).

Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,510 thousand (1,000), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.5% (2.0).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4,962 thousand (5,081), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 11.3% (10.3).

Order intake amounted to EUR 40,479 thousand (39,815), an increase of 1.7% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to 8.7%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -41.77 (-113.97).

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 173,187 thousand (174,413), a decrease of -0.7% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to 4.3%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 15,198 thousand (-368), corresponding

to an EBIT margin of 8.8% (-0.2).

to an EBIT margin of 8.8% (-0.2). EBITA amounted to EUR 15,318 thousand (-248), corresponding to an EBITA margin

of 8.8% (-0.1).

of 8.8% (-0.1). Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 22,481 thousand (7,526), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.0% (4.3).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 18,510 thousand (13,171), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 10.7% (7.6).

Order intake amounted to EUR 175,831 thousand (185,344), a decrease of -5.1% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to -0.8%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -63.58 (-345.53).

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

The fourth quarter was characterized by a continued improvement in our operating margins compared to the previous year, primarily driven by successful cost control. Although revenue did not reach last year's level - as the comparison period included several large, project-specific orders - we are demonstrating strengthened profitability.

Towards the end of the quarter and into the beginning of 2026, we have seen a clear increase in market activity. Several larger orders with deliveries scheduled for the coming quarters have been secured, and we are beginning to see how the major infrastructure investments across Europe are gradually benefiting our markets. At the same time, unusually cold winter weather has had a short-term negative impact on the portion of our revenue driven by orders with shorter delivery cycles.

Sales for the quarter amounted to EUR 44,000 thousand (49,416), a decrease of -11.0% compared to the previous year. Organic growth was -1.9%, adjusted for exchange rate.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR 3,589 thousand (-1,525), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 8.2% (-3.1). Items affecting comparability in the quarter amounted to EUR 548 thousand (-4,081). The adjusted operating earnings amounted to EUR 3,041 thousand (2,915), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.9% (5.9). Operating profit was positively impacted by a reduced cost base, resulting from the sustainable efficiency measures implemented at the end of 2024.

The quarter's operating cash flow was lower compared with the same period last year, primarily driven by a change in working capital, where an advance payment from a major customer project had a positive impact on the comparison period.

Order intake during the quarter amounted to EUR 40,479 thousand (39,815), an increase of 1.7% compared to last year. Organic growth amounted to 8.7%.

In December, we completed the divestment of the property in the United Kingdom, which generated a positive cash flow contribution of approximately EUR 6 million.

To further strengthen our position and efficiency, we have decided to reorganize the business from three to two business areas as of January 1, 2026. The former GeoTechnical Solutions and StormWater Solutions business areas will be consolidated into the new business area Water & Ground Solutions.

The consolidation aims to create clear commercial, operational, and administrative synergies. Under a unified management structure, Water & Ground Solutions will benefit from a stronger customer offering and an improved ability to leverage our combined expertise. The Bridges & Culverts Solutions business area will remain unchanged. The new organization will be presented in full in the report for the first quarter of 2026.

Despite a challenging market environment that has not yet returned to normal levels, the full year 2025 delivered a clear improvement in results compared with 2024. With the major infrastructure investments currently being implemented across Europe, we look ahead to developments in 2026 and the coming years with confidence. We are convinced that our strategy and reorganization position us well for future success.

Stefan Nordström,

President and CEO

The full report is published at www.viacongroup.com.

About Us

ViaCon constructs connections. Consciously.

ViaCon was founded in 1986 with establishments in Sweden and Norway and is a market-leading European provider of sustainable civil engineering corrugated steel structures, geotechnical, and storm-water solutions. ViaCon has a comprehensive local market know-how and manufacturing footprint, with presence in 18 countries and employing ~700 people.

Combining more than three decades of experience with today's cutting-edge technology, ViaCon is a pioneer in the field of Bridges & Culverts-, GeoTechnical- and StormWater Solutions, which make up the three business units in the Company.

ViaCon offers its customers a host of distinct state-of-the-art, mission-critical solutions for various infrastructure products and solutions that are reliable, long-lasting and designed to meet the challenges of a changing world.

ViaCon is owned by funds advised by FSN Capital Partners, a leading private equity advisor in Northern Europe.

This information is information that ViaCon Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-24 11:00 CET.