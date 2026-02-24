Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Stockholm Precision Tools will participate at Booth 441 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

During PDAC 2026, the company will present its approach to interoperability in mineral exploration drilling data management. The presentation will outline how, through a newly implemented application programming interface within its SPT SmartCloud environment, measured borehole survey data can be transferred securely and traceably to the cloud. From there, controlled data exchange mechanisms allow this information to be made available to the preferred platforms used by drilling contractors, geologists, and exploration professionals managing these projects.

This approach supports data integrity and chain of custody requirements, helping ensure that survey data remains reliable, unaltered, and representative of actual drilling conditions. By enabling structured and traceable data exchange between operational and planning environments, the company contributes to informed and timely decision making based on verifiable information.

About Stockholm Precision Tools

Stockholm Precision Tools (SPT) is an international company focused on directional survey and drilling data solutions for the mining industry. The company supports exploration and mining teams in strengthening data reliability, traceability, and integration across operational and planning environments. Through its participation in international industry forums such as PDAC, SPT contributes to technical dialogue on interoperability, structured data management, and digital collaboration in mineral exploration.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada, and brings together thousands of exhibitors, investors, and industry professionals from around the world.

We look forward to seeing you there.

