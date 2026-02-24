Miata Metals Corp: Miata Intersects 11.3 m at 3.58 g/t Gold and Further Expands Jons Trend Footprint at the Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Jons Trend zone at its Sela Creek Gold Project ("Sela Creek") in Suriname.

Results from the first four holes of the 2026 drill program continue to expand the existing discovery and have increased the Jons Trend mineralized footprint by approximately 20%, while remaining open for further expansion in all directions. The newly reported holes confirm extension of higher-grade mineralization across the northern portion of the system and increase the lateral extent of the zone from 250 m to 300 m.

Highlights

First four holes of 2026 reported from Jons Trend: 32 m at 1.20 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in 26DDH-JT-001 from 50 m, and 8.7 m at 3.47 g/t gold in 26DDH-JT-001 from 126 m including 0.7 m at 31.37 g/t gold from 128.16 m 11.3 m at 3.58 g/t gold in 26DDH-JT-002 from 180 m including 0.9 m at 30.40 g/t gold from 181 m 17.3 m at 1.65 g/t gold in 26DDH-JT-004 from 39 m

Jons Trend lateral extent increased by 20% to 300 m

High-grade mineralization confirmed along northern extent of Jons Trend

All intervals herein reported as true width, reflecting improved structural understanding

"With each successive drill hole, Jons Trend is growing in size from a single discovery zone into a large, structurally controlled gold system of multiple gold zones with both bulk-tonnage potential and discrete high-grade zones of mineralization," stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata. "The previously reported wide step-outs and now confirmed 300 m lateral extent of Jons Trend demonstrate strong lateral continuity, while repeated high-grade intervals above 30 g/t gold are tracking higher-grade zones within the broader mineralized envelopes. Importantly, Jons Trend represents only a small portion of the approximately 14 km of documented artisanal mining trend across Sela Creek. With a second drill rig on site, the Company can continue systematic expansion drilling at Jons Trend while concurrently testing multiple high-priority targets across the concession, including Puma, Big Berg, and Cambior. Sela Creek is increasingly demonstrating the characteristics of a potentially district-scale gold system with substantial exploration upside remaining."





Figure 1. Section A-A' shows the 300 m extent of Jons Trend and the north-eastern holes 25DDH-JT-001 through 004. The location of section A-A' is indicated on Figure 2.





Figure 2. Drill map of Jons Trend. All 2026 results are reported as true width. All 2025 results are indicated as intersected width. True width information, where available, is disclosed on the Company website through this link-

Jons Trend drilling

The results reported in this news release represent a fence of drill holes along the northern extent of Jons Trend, stepping out approximately 50 m from previously drilled holes. These holes increase the lateral extent of the mineralized zones from 250 m to 300 m and intersect multiple high-grade zones within broader mineralized envelopes.

Two notable high-grade intercepts, were intersected in separate drill holes:

8.7 m at 3.47 g/t Au in 26DDH-JT-001 from 126 m

11.3 m at 3.58 g/t Au in 26DDH-JT-002 from 180 m

These intercepts confirm continuity of higher-grade mineralization across the expanded width of the target and demonstrate that Jons Trend remains open to the north. Jons Trend is also open to depth and along strike.

Longer intervals of mineralization are characterized by extensive silicification and sulphide mineralization within shear zone intercepts. Notable broad zones include:

32.0 m at 1.20 g/t Au in 26DDH-JT-001 from 50 m

17.3 m at 1.65 g/t Au in 26DDH-JT-004 from 39 m

Shorter, high-grade intervals are associated with quartz-chlorite-pyrite-pyrrhotite extensional veins within the broader shear system. These veins occur within a strongly altered package marked by silica, chlorite, white mica, and locally biotite alteration, with accessory titanite. Gold mineralization is typically associated with chlorite, pyrite, and pyrrhotite disseminations adjacent to and concentrated along locally boudinaged quartz veins.

Jons Trend is hosted within tightly folded metasedimentary rocks metamorphosed to upper greenschist to lower amphibolite facies. Fold axes follow a strong northeast to southwest trend. Two orientations of gold-bearing shear zones crosscut the folded package, one fold-parallel and the other slightly oblique, providing structural traps for mineralization.

Table 1. Consolidated results from holes 26DDH-JT-001 through 26DDH-JT-004. Reporting limits are a minimum of 3 m > 0.5 g/t Au or 2 m > 1 g/t Au. All results over 0.5 g/t Au can be found on Miata's website through this link-

Hole Id From (m) To (m) true width

(m) Au (g/t) Target 26DDH-JT-001 50 87 32.0 1.20 Jons Trend including 52.3 55.93 3.1 1.71 including 58.44 61 2.2 1.99 including 63 73 8.7 2.47 and 126 136 8.7 3.47 including 128.16 129 0.7 31.37 26DDH-JT-002 101.53 108 5.3 0.76 Jons Trend

and 125 128.9 3.7 0.58 and 180 192 11.3 3.58 including 180 185 4.7 7.86 including 181 182 0.9 30.40 26DDH-JT-003 58 59 0.9 0.50 Jons Trend 26DDH-JT-004 22.5 27 4.1 0.53 Jons Trend

and 39 59 17.3 1.65 including 40.5 50 8.2 1.99 including 53 59 5.2 1.78 and 64 71 6.1 1.36 including 64 66 1.7 3.38



Table 2. Drill collar locations for 26DDH-JT-001 through 26DDH-JT-004. Note coordinate projection in WGS84_UTM Zone 21N.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Inclination Length (m) 26DDH-JT-001 754,865 418,305 127 347 -69.3 168.0 26DDH-JT-002 754,907 418,277 111 345 -60.0 201.0 26DDH-JT-003 754,781 418,354 131 345 -70.0 104.8 26DDH-JT-004 754,832 418,335 134 350 -68.0 168.3

All drill results are available through this link.

QAQC

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 g/t, another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 g/t, metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

