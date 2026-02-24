Researchers in Germany assessed lightning risks in livestock-integrated agrivoltaic systems, identifying key injury mechanisms and establishing safe step and touch voltage limits. Their simulations showed edge strikes and conductive structures pose the highest hazards, highlighting the need for livestock-specific earthing designs and mitigation strategies.Researchers from Technische Universität Ilmenau have assessed lightning-related hazards in livestock-integrated agrivoltaic systems and proposed a range of mitigation strategies and protection measures to reduce risks to animals. "Project developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...