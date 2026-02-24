NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Welcomes Site Visit by Salta's Secretary of Mining to Review Project Progress and 2026 Work Program

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(FSE:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on Saturday, February 21, 2026, the Company hosted a site visit by the Secretaría de Minería de Salta (Secretary of Mining of the Salta Province) at NOA's flagship, Rio Grande project (the "Project").

During the site visit (see photo below), Salta's Secretary of Mining, Gustavo Carrizo, met with the Company's site leadership and technical team to review recent progress, tour key work areas, and discuss the Company's planned activities for 2026. These activities include, among other things, NOA's planned drilling and exploration campaign, which is expected to commence shortly. The parties also reviewed the Project's near-term priorities and the schedule for field campaigns and supporting studies planned for this year, with the goal of completing Rio Grande's Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") before year-end.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer and Director, Gabriel Rubacha, states: "We appreciate the opportunity to host the Secretary on site and share the progress our team has achieved. The visit reflects the importance of ongoing collaboration with provincial authorities as we execute our 2026 program. This year, we are focused on advancing the Rio Grande project to PFS - a major milestone for the project and the Company - while continuing to prioritize safety, environmental stewardship, and engagement with local communities."

Photo: Secretary of Mining of Salta with the NOA's team at the site of the Rio Grande project

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

