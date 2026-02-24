Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Receives $10.5 Million P.O from Fortune 500 Customer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced the receipt of new purchase orders totaling approximately $10.5 million through its OEM sales channel.

These orders are for a Fortune 500 U.S.-based customer and cover Electrovaya's Infinity battery systems, powering material handling electric vehicles at multiple distribution centers.

"We are pleased to receive this latest order from a strategic customer," said Dr. Jeremy Dang, Vice President of Business Development at Electrovaya.

Dr. Dang added, "Electrovaya is proud to support our customers' shift toward safe and long-lasting energy solutions for their logistics operations. Additional orders are also anticipated as they continue to advance their electrification strategy."

Electrovaya's Infinity battery systems are engineered for demanding, high-duty-cycle applications, delivering exceptional safety, longevity, and performance for industrial electric vehicle fleets.

Investor and Media Contact :?????

Jason Roy

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

jroy@electrovaya.com

905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) (TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York, site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, revenue, purchase orders, the potential for additional purchase orders from the described customer in CY 2026, order growth and customer demand FY and CY 2026, future business opportunities, and the ability to deliver to customer requirements. Forward-looking statements can generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "possible", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "planned", "objective", "estimated" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate are necessarily applied in making forward looking statements and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Material assumptions made in disclosing the forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to assumptions that the Company's customers will deploy its products in accordance with communicated timing and volumes, that the Company's customers will complete new distribution centers in accordance with communicated expectations, intentions and plans, and stable political climate with respect to exports from Canada to the United. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to customers not placing roughly in accordance with historical ordering patterns and communicated intentions, the fact that the expected additional sales from the described customer are expressions of interest and not yet purchase orders, the uncertain effects of the imposition of a new tariff regime on Canadian exports by the United States, macroeconomic effects on the Company and its business and on the lithium battery industry generally, the Company's liquidity and cash availability in excess of its operational requirements, and the ability to generate and sustain sales orders. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2024 under "Risk Factors", in the Company's base shelf prospectus dated September 17, 2024, and in the Company's most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis under "Qualitative And Quantitative Disclosures about Risk and Uncertainties" as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

