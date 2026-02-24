Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Nations Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NRC) (OTCQX: NRYCF) (FSE: Y96) ("Nations Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the OTCQX ticker symbol "NRYCF".

Mr. Pattenden, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Nations Royalty, stated, "We are excited to have qualified for graduating to the OTCQX Market. This milestone enhances our visibility among U.S. investors, improves liquidity, and reinforces our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value as we advance our vision of building a mining royalty company owned and controlled by the Indigenous Peoples of Canada."

OTCQX, the highest-level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance a company's visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Along with trading on the OTCQX, common shares of Nations Royalty will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "NRC" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under its symbol "Y96", providing additional global exposure.

About Nations Royalty Corp.

The Company's vision is to unite First Nations and Indigenous groups across Canada, welcoming external investors to join the Company as shareholders. Together, they will combine royalties, income and commodity streams and annual benefit payment entitlements from resource projects, tapping into the growth, diversification and value potential typical of publicly traded royalty companies. As a leader in the spirit of economic reconciliation, Nations Royalty's mission includes capacity building of Indigenous People in public companies and capital markets.

Nations Royalty's foundation begins with five annual benefit payment entitlements in place in respect of the following properties in Canada:

The high-grade Brucejack gold mine operated by Newmont Corporation;

The KSM Copper-Gold-Silver-Molybdenum deposit, currently in development by Seabridge Gold Inc.;

The Premier Gold Project, currently evaluating a restart decision by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.;

The Red Mountain Gold Deposit, owned by Cambria Gold Mines Inc.; and

The Kitsault Molybdenum Deposit, a large, fully permitted brownfield site owned and being actively advanced by New Moly LLC, majority-owned by Resource Capital Fund VI L.P.

