Canoga Perkins and Druid Software showcased their partnership with Canoga Perkins demonstrating Frame Replication and Elimination for Reliability (FRER) at the Winter 2025 Druid Demo Days. This marks a new era of networking for mission critical applications across industries such as mining, industrial automation, and smart manufacturing. FRER is the foremost data protection mechanism delivering unmatched, lossless delivery of mission critical data. Canoga Perkins and Druid created a Private 5G network where SyncMetra protected traffic between the Druid's Raemis core and the Radio Area Network delivering hitless failover and continuous video traffic.

Canoga Perkins is pleased to announce their return to MWC Barcelona in 2026, where they will once again showcase their advanced technical demonstration highlighting FRER and cutting-edge 5G TSN solutions.

The Canoga Perkins team will be on-site to discuss the latest advancements in deterministic networking, including Frame Replication and Elimination for Reliability (FRER) and breakthrough developments in 5G Time Sensitive Networking (TSN).

To schedule a meeting with the experts bringing 5G TSN Solutions to life, please contact: marketing@canogaperkins.net.

The Technology

Canoga Perkins SyncMetra Solution: The SyncMetra platform demonstrates our commitment to innovation. It is a software-defined, IT-operated 5G transport solution that integrates Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to provide ultra-reliable, low-latency communications essential for industrial automation, enterprise Al, and AR/VR applications. By simplifying the deployment and management of private 5G networks, SyncMetra enables organizations to harness the power of next-generation technologies with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

Druid Software Raemis core network platform: Raemis is an enterprise-grade, 3GPP-compliant platform designed to simplify the deployment and management of resilient private networks for enterprise and mission-critical across diverse industries. Designed with flexibility in mind, Raemis supports advanced capabilities including network slicing, scalable deployment models from tens to tens of thousands of connected devices, and seamless integration through its built-in REST API. Running on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) infrastructure and fully radio-agnostic, Raemis enables seamless integration with any RAN vendor, ensuring architectural flexibility, vendor independence, and long-term investment protection.

A Shared Vision and Future of Co-Developed Solutions

"We understand that customers are looking for far more than just a standalone product; they are seeking solutions that comprehensively address their complex and evolving operational challenges. We are excited to address these challenges by creating end-to-end 5G TSN solutions for the most critical use cases," stated Malik Arshad, President of Canoga Perkins.

"This significant partnership with Druid Software underscores our commitment to deep ecosystem alignment and proactive leadership alongside other industry leaders," he continued. "By bringing our industry expertise together, we are positioned to provide a unified, highly efficient, and incredibly flexible 5G TSN solution that drives the next wave of industrial automation and autonomy."

Industry leaders, ecosystem partners and customers can anticipate a continuous development of groundbreaking advancements from Canoga Perkins and Druid.

"Private 5G is moving beyond coverage and capacity it is becoming the backbone of industrial control systems," said Tadhg Kenny, President of Strategic Global Partnerships, Druid Software. "With Raemis at the core and Canoga Perkins' FRER capabilities protecting traffic flows, we demonstrated industrial-grade resilience and hitless failover across the data path from core to RAN. Building on this foundation, Druid and Canoga Perkins are continuing discussions on deeper collaboration around Time-Sensitive Networking integration, reinforcing our shared commitment to delivering deterministic performance for the most demanding industrial applications."

About Druid Software

Druid Software, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ireland, is the industry-leader in private cellular network technology. Mature field-tested Raemis provides an ultra-efficient, highly scalable platform for a wide variety of cellular core network functions, supporting both 4G 5G technologies. Its extensive set of unique features specifically designed for use by mission-critical applications across multiple industries.

About Canoga Perkins

With over five decades of engineering excellence, Canoga Perkins has consistently led the charge in delivering mission-critical network solutions that empower industries to innovate and thrive. Trusted by leading service providers, industrial enterprises, utilities, military branches, and government agencies, Canoga Perkins combines a rich legacy with a relentless drive for innovation. We lead with AI whenever possible, designing intelligent solutions that are not only reliable and secure but also scalable and adaptable, ensuring our clients are always at the forefront of technological advancement.

