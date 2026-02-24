New EUCC Compliance Mode and Enhanced Hive Architecture Strengthen Security for Regulated European and Global Networks

Quantum XChange today announced the latest release of its cryptographic management platform Phio TX which introduces a new European Union Cybersecurity Certification (EUCC) compliance mode and significant enhancements to its Hive architecture to support massive-scale, distributed deployments.

The release marks a critical milestone toward full EUCC validation for Phio TX and reinforces the company's commitment to meeting rigorous international security standards for customers operating in regulated European markets.

EUCC is a European Union-wide certification framework based on Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15408), providing independent evaluation of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) products against high EU cybersecurity standards. Similar in importance to FIPS validation in the United States, EUCC validation is increasingly critical for organizations handling sensitive or regulated data. Phio TX's new EUCC compliance mode introduces additional product hardening controls, including restrictions on SSH/TLS connections to EUCC-defined cipher suites, strengthening cryptographic assurance and regulatory alignment.

"Cybersecurity certification is a prerequisite for doing business in Europe," said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum XChange. "With EUCC compliance mode in Phio TX we're giving customers a practical path to meet emerging EU requirements while strengthening their defenses against AI- and quantum-driven threats."

In parallel, Quantum XChange expanded the scalability of its Hive intelligent middleware. Originally introduced in Phio TX version 4.5, the Hive delivers unified key management across distributed nodes, enabling fault tolerance and load balancing while integrating multiple quantum-safe key distribution methods including Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) within a single framework.

The Phio TX 4.5.3 release adds new hub, spoke, and entropy roles designed to support deployments spanning tens of thousands of nodes, including spokes operating behind dynamic IP addresses-common in large enterprise, telecom, and government networks. These enhancements improve operational resilience and simplify cryptographic management at scale.

"Across Europe, quantum-safe migration is accelerating-driven not only by EUCC, but by broader NIS2 obligations, growing data sovereignty requirements, and increasing awareness of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later risks," said Fabien Adouani, Vice President of Business Development, Europe, at Quantum XChange. "With this Phio TX release, we're helping organizations align with evolving EU standards while deploying a scalable, crypto-agile architecture that protects critical data today and prepares networks for the post-quantum future."

Phio TX is Quantum XChange's cryptographic management platform designed to secure the network layer-the largest attack surface-by separating key generation and delivery from data transmission. This architectural approach strengthens existing encryption infrastructure and enables seamless migration to post-quantum cryptography without costly rip-and-replace upgrades. To request a product demonstration go to: https://info.quantumxc.com/lp-request-demo.

About Quantum XChange

Quantum XChange empowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data in motion today and for the post-quantum world. The company's cryptographic management platform, Phio TX, provides an open, secure, and flexible architecture solution.

For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224335506/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

April Burghardt

PR Consultant

april.burghardt@quantumxc.com

646-246-0484