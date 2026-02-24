Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Reports Numerous High-Grade Intercepts Including 24.16 g/t AuEq Over 7.00 Meters, Grade Values Increased By 19.6 % In 56 Gold Equivalent Drill Results, And Expands Vast Stacked Vein System At Surebet Discovery, ...

Accounting for Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc within these 56 drill hole results, Goliath reports an average 19.6 % increase in overall grade values from these previously announced Gold only assays, with numerous high-grade intercepts including 24.16 g/t AuEq over 7.00 meters. Across all 110 drill holes completed during the 2025 season, this polymetallic contribution is an average increase of 16.5% in overall grade values from the Gold only assays.

92,000 meters of drilling completed in four drilling seasons (2021-2024) on the Surebet Discovery resulted in the modeling of a vast stacked vein system. The 2025 drilling season alone with more than 64,000 meters of drilling has expanded the modelled stacked vein system that remains open; over 156,000 meters drilled to date. This demonstrates the continuity of this high-grade gold system and the remaining untapped expansion potential of the Surebet discovery for 2026 and beyond. 3D Model Video - Click Here ).

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath, states: "At the start of the 2025 Surebet drill campaign, the objectives were clear: continue to expand the known lode system and systematically drill areas with high-grade mineralization to better define these key areas. With all assay results now in hand, we can easily say these objectives were met. The current Surebet lode model is significantly expanded compared to last year, and the definition of high-grade regions within each lode is now much clearer. The key take away from this year's drilling is that the system continues to display considerable opportunity for expansion. I have noticed that the most successful discoveries are ones that continue to expand and improve over time which is certainly the case at Surebet."

Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample through a combination of simple gravity and flotation resulted in notable recoveries of 92.2% for Gold, 86.5% for Silver, 94.2% for Lead and 96.9% for Zinc. Recoveries with a crush size of 327 micrometer through simple and cost-effective gravity alone amounted to 48.8% for Gold and 10.3% for Silver (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).

Of the holes drilled during the 2025 campaign, 83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) contained visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE). 355 out of 386 drill holes representing 92% of holes drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE.

100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected gold mineralization clearly demonstrating desirable continuity, grades, and widths inclusive of over 1,500 pierce points within 5 Main Gold-Rich Zones comprising 46 mineralized lodes that remain open for expansion.

100% of the drill holes completed to date on the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization.

The desirable continuity, widths and grades demonstrated by drilling in multiple lodes shows this extensive 1.8 km 2 gold system continues to demonstrate the potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. The positive results received to date will help vector in on drilling targets that remain open for expansion potential.

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km 2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The fully funded 2026 drill program will be mainly focused on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones. Data compilation and interpretation is underway which will be used to vector in on the indicated Motherlode causative intrusive source to this extensive high-grade gold system with widespread VG-NE that remains open for expansion.

GOLD-EQUIVALENT DRILL HIGHLIGHTS (for complete details see Table 2 below):

Drill hole GD-24-280 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) intersected several intervals up to: 24.16 g/t AuEq (24.05 g/t Au and 5.78 g/t Ag) over 7.00 meters, within 17.32 g/t AuEq (17.24 g/t Au and 4.28 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters, within 8.35 g/t AuEq (8.31 g/t Au and 2.30 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters in the Bonanza Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-319 intersected several intervals up to: 30.06 g/t AuEq (29.09 g/t Au and 53.55 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters, within 11.14 g/t AuEq (10.76 g/t Au and 20.30 g/t Ag) over 10.95 meters, within 9.48 g/t AuEq (9.15 g/t Au and 17.36 g/t Ag) over 12.90 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-405 intersected a couple intervals up to: 21.33 g/t AuEq (21.09 g/t Au and 5.14 g/t Ag) over 3.75 meters, within 10.74 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 3.35 g/t Ag) over 8.30 meters, within 8.66 g/t AuEq (8.55 g/t Au and 2.82 g/t Ag) over 10.30 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-332 intersected a couple intervals up to: 20.67 g/t AuEq (19.87 g/t Au and 33.97 g/t Ag) over 3.87 meters, within 13.93 g/t AuEq (13.38 g/t Au and 23.43 g/t Ag) over 5.75 meters from the Eldorado Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-321 intersected: 5.24 g/t AuEq (4.78 g/t Au and 19.67 g/t Ag) over 13.00 meters, within 3.40 g/t AuEq (3.10 g/t Au and 12.44 g/t Ag) over 21.00 meters, within 2.51 g/t AuEq (2.29 g/t Au and 9.24 g/t Ag) over 29.00 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-24-254 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) intersected numerous intervals up to: 14.81 g/t AuEq (13.83 g/t Au and 33.19 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters, within 5.85 g/t AuEq (5.47 g/t Au and 12.96 g/t Ag) over 11.17 meters, within 4.93 g/t AuEq (4.61 g/t Au and 11.00 g/t Ag) over 13.30 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-383 intersected: 7.33 g/t AuEq (7.28 g/t Au and 2.67 g/t Ag) over 8.00 meters, within 4.32 g/t AuEq (4.29 g/t Au and 1.79 g/t Ag) over 14.10 meters, within 3.62 g/t AuEq (3.59 g/t Au and 1.56 g/t Ag) over 17 meters from an Eocene-aged Dyke.

Drill hole GD-25-311 intersected several intervals up to: 15.19 g/t AuEq (15.13 g/t Au and 1.78 g/t Ag) over 3.00 meters, within 11.24 g/t AuEq (11.20 g/t Au and 1.36 g/t Ag) over 4.07 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.

Drill hole GD-25-359 intersected a couple of intervals up to: 9.04 g/t AuEq (4.05 g/t Au and 269.16 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters from the Surebet Zone.

Assay results from the recently completed 64,364 meters of drilling have significantly expanded the extent of the high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery that remains open for expansion laterally and at depth. The updated model for the Surebet system, which includes all the 2025 assay results, consists of 5 extensive mineralized zones comprising 46 gold-rich lodes as well as gold-rich Eocene-aged RIRG dykes: An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/032f72ec-5552-4c1d-a84e-d0f58bd82c10 The Bonanza Zone has a strike of 1.8 km NW-SE and 1.1 km NE-SW containing 5 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 27 meters and intercepts up to 8.35 g/t AuEq (8.31 g/t Au and 2.30 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-280) and remains open for expansion.

The Surebet Zone has a strike of 1.2 km NW-SE and 930 meters NE-SW containing 9 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters (drill hole GD-23-157) and remains open for expansion to the SW.

The Golden Gate Zone has a strike of 1.3 km E-W and 820 meters N-S containing 18 lodes up to 14 meters with a combined thickness of up to 49 meters and with intercepts up to 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 g/t Au and 3.96 g/t Ag) over 39.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-260) and remains open for expansion.

The Whopper Zone has a strike of 800 meters N-S and 450 meters E-W containing 12 lodes up to 6 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 32.67 g/t AuEq (32.56 g/t Au and 8.92 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-262) and remains open for expansion.

The Eldorado Zone has a strike of 680 meters E-W and 700 meters N-S containing 2 lodes up to 5 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 7 meters and intercepts up to 13.93 g/t AuEq (13.38 g/t Au and 23.43 g/t Ag) over 5.75 m (drill hole GD-25-332) and remains open for expansion.

The gold-rich Eocene-aged dykes extend for up to 1.4 km N-S and a vertical relief of up to 890 meters with widths up to 25 meters and intercepts up to 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters (drill hole GD-22-58) and remain open for expansion.

SUREBET DISCOVERY - UPDATED 3D MODEL VIDEO - Click Here -

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQX: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to report the completed gold-equivalent assay results for the remaining 56 holes drilled in 2025 at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Accounting for Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc within these 56 drill hole results, Goliath reports an average 19.6% increase in overall grade values from the previously announced Gold only assays (see news January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025).

Highlights include drill hole GD-24-280 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) which intersected 24.16 g/t AuEq (24.05 g/t Au and 5.78 g/t Ag) over 7.00 meters, within 17.32 g/t AuEq (17.24 g/t Au and 4.28 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters, within 8.35 g/t AuEq (8.31 g/t Au and 2.30 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters in the Bonanza Zone. Every drill hole completed so far within the 1.8 km2 Surebet discovery, including all 110 holes from the 2025 season, has successfully intersected gold mineralization. These results confirm predictable continuity, grade, and width across 5 Gold-Rich Zones and 46 Distinct Lodes, all of which remain open for expansion. The fully funded 2026 drill program will focus on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones, testing the Motherlode causative intrusive source, and build toward a future resource.

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: "We are delighted with the substantial increase in grades on a gold equivalent basis (increase of 16.5% with all metals included) in our 110 holes from 2025 as well as the expanded model. It is positive that after 386 holes drilled that the various gently-dipping stacked veins, and vertical dykes, remain open. We believe that we are still likely at the top of the system with a substantial amount of room to grow laterally and at depth. What has clearly emerged from our drilling to date is that an analogue for the gently-dipping stacked veins is the high-grade Pogo Mine in Alaska. Advancing the Surebet high-grade gold discovery, at a time when gold is near record highs, and the majors and mid-tiers have large cash positions on their balance sheets and in need of growth opportunities while there is a dearth of them, puts us in a unique position. I would like to point readers to the images that show the expanded model of the stacked veins and vertical dykes, plus the image with the widespread VG-NE to get a sense of the impressive discovery Surebet is standing at to date and remains wide open for expansion. In addition, I would invite our shareholders and potential shareholders to compare Surebet to other discoveries and believe they will reach the conclusion that Surebet is one of very few such discoveries anywhere in the world. Now we are in the process of compiling all of our data, adjusting our models, doing advanced geological studies at the Colorado School of Mines, to assist our geological team in planning for the upcoming 2026 drilling season. We look forward to mobilizing later this year for our fully-funded 2026 drilling campaign."

Assay results from the recently concluded 64,364-meter drill program have significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Surebet Discovery, which remains open for further growth. An updated geological model incorporating all 2025 data identifies 5 primary mineralized Zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these Zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes and associated Eocene-aged RIRG dykes.

Table 1: Five main modelled gold rich zones and dykes.

Zone Number of lodes Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.1 km x 19 m 8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 930 m x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.3 km x 820 m x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 800 m x 450 m x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 680 m x 700 m x 5 m 13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic gold-rich dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The desirable continuity, widths and grades encountered across multiple lodes underscore the significance of this 1.8 km2 gold system which has the potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. Success to date has effectively vectored toward several open targets, providing a firm foundation for further expansion in the 2026 drilling campaign.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) drilled in 2025 contain VG-NE, 100% of holes drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025.





60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024 and July 30, 2024.





92% of the holes (355 out of 386) drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE (see VG-NE heat map above).





The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported and has now been modeled from the Golden Gate Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.





The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.





The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.83 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 8.04 g/t Ag) over 22.82 meters, including 15.51 g/t AuEq (15.19 g/t Au and 11.14 g/t Ag) over 15.71 meters including 38.71 g/t AuEq or 1.24 oz/t AuEq (37.28 g/t Au 49.80 g/t Ag) over 3.36 meters in the Golden Gate Zone. The intercept is approximately true width. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.





Multiple gently dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include gold-rich RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package characterized by calc-silicate altered breccia, which increases potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet Discovery.





The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km2 and remains open in all directions.





Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.





A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. This gives the Surebet untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock packages. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.





Goliath has drilled over 156,000 meters encompassing over 1,500 pierce points in the Surebet Discovery located at the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2025.





The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy. Testing conducted on a composite core sample through a combination of simple gravity and flotation resulted in notable recoveries of 92.2% for Gold, 86.5% for Silver, 94.2% for Lead and 96.9% for Zinc. Recoveries with a crush size of 327 micrometer through simple and cost-effective gravity alone amounted to 48.8% for Gold and 10.3% for Silver (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).





Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.





The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.





Table 2: Complete gold-equivalent assay results.

Hole ID Interval From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (g/t) Zone GD-24-280_RELOG

Interval 90.45 100.00 9.55 1.21 1.43 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.24 Bonanza



including 93.73 99.00 5.27 2.10 2.30 0.00 0.00 0.01 2.15 Interval 105.00 128.00 23.00 8.31 2.30 0.00 0.00 0.02 8.35 Bonanza

including 106.00 116.00 10.00 17.24 4.28 0.01 0.00 0.02 17.32 including 106.00 113.00 7.00 24.05 5.78 0.01 0.00 0.02 24.16 and 118.00 126.00 8.00 2.18 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.02 2.21 including 120.96 126.00 5.04 3.25 1.11 0.00 0.00 0.02 3.28 GD-25-319

Interval 443.80 447.00 3.20 1.22 20.91 0.03 0.58 2.40 2.18 Bonanza Interval 484.00 487.00 3.00 1.90 2.54 0.01 0.04 0.14 1.98 Golden Gate

including 485.00 486.00 1.00 5.65 6.75 0.01 0.12 0.36 5.87 Interval 510.00 527.00 17.00 1.07 2.24 0.01 0.02 0.09 1.14 Golden Gate

Including 518.00 522.10 4.10 3.20 7.02 0.02 0.08 0.17 3.38 Interval 564.10 577.00 12.90 9.15 17.36 0.02 0.01 0.06 9.48 Golden Gate

including 565.10 576.05 10.95 10.76 20.30 0.02 0.02 0.06 11.14 including 565.10 569.10 4.00 29.09 53.55 0.04 0.04 0.06 30.06 GD-25-405

Interval 84.00 87.25 3.25 2.47 1.35 0.01 0.01 0.02 2.51 Bonanza Interval 163.70 174.00 10.30 8.55 2.82 0.01 0.02 0.26 8.66 Golden Gate

including 164.70 173.00 8.30 10.60 3.35 0.01 0.02 0.32 10.74 including 166.75 170.50 3.75 21.09 5.14 0.02 0.03 0.64 21.33 GD-25-332

Interval 171.25 177.00 5.75 13.38 23.43 0.02 0.50 0.33 13.93 Eldorado

Including 172.24 176.11 3.87 19.87 33.97 0.03 0.73 0.46 20.67 Interval 417.00 423.00 6.00 3.04 4.17 0.01 0.05 0.18 3.17 Bonanza

including 417.00 420.00 3.00 5.90 6.24 0.02 0.09 0.26 6.09 GD-25-321

Interval 289.00 318.00 29.00 2.29 9.24 0.01 0.17 0.15 2.51 Golden Gate

including 290.00 311.00 21.00 3.10 12.44 0.02 0.23 0.20 3.40 including 290.00 303.00 13.00 4.78 19.67 0.02 0.36 0.31 5.24 including 290.00 294.00 4.00 6.29 4.90 0.00 0.11 0.20 6.44 and 295.00 299.69 4.69 7.03 46.55 0.05 0.83 0.38 8.06 GD-24-254_RELOG

Interval 109.78 113.59 3.81 2.51 5.12 0.01 0.08 0.08 2.63 Whopper Interval 373.70 387.00 13.30 4.61 11.00 0.02 0.33 0.35 4.93 Golden Gate

including 374.83 386.00 11.17 5.47 12.96 0.02 0.40 0.42 5.85 including 381.00 385.00 4.00 13.83 33.19 0.05 1.09 1.12 14.81 Interval 422.00 425.03 3.03 4.98 5.59 0.01 0.01 0.01 5.09 Golden Gate Interval 455.37 458.45 3.08 2.59 9.47 0.03 0.12 0.24 2.84 Golden Gate Interval 604.00 607.00 3.00 22.41 22.77 0.03 0.03 0.22 22.88 Golden Gate GD-25-383

Interval 416.00 433.00 17.00 3.59 1.56 0.00 0.00 0.01 3.62 Dyke

including 417.00 431.10 14.10 4.29 1.79 0.00 0.00 0.01 4.32 Including 417.00 425.00 8.00 7.28 2.67 0.00 0.00 0.01 7.33 GD-25-311

Interval 183.94 187.05 3.11 2.04 2.84 0.01 0.03 0.16 2.13 Whopper Interval 277.97 281.02 3.05 3.15 2.17 0.00 0.01 0.03 3.19 Whopper Interval 361.09 365.10 4.01 2.60 2.43 0.01 0.01 0.10 2.67 Surebet Interval 580.00 584.07 4.07 11.20 1.36 0.01 0.00 0.03 11.24 Golden Gate

including 580.00 583.00 3.00 15.13 1.78 0.02 0.00 0.03 15.19 GD-25-359

Interval 174.00 179.00 5.00 4.05 269.16 0.05 1.02 0.92 9.04 Surebet Interval 193.06 199.15 6.09 1.29 52.95 0.02 0.24 0.14 2.28 Surebet GD-25-334

Interval 386.00 389.00 3.00 1.98 0.70 0.01 0.00 0.01 2.01 Bonanza Interval 400.00 405.00 5.00 2.56 1.17 0.01 0.03 0.03 2.59 Golden Gate

including 402.00 405.00 3.00 3.86 1.52 0.01 0.04 0.04 3.90 Interval 412.00 419.00 7.00 5.88 15.20 0.01 0.37 0.20 6.24 Golden Gate

including 413.00 417.00 4.00 10.18 26.11 0.02 0.64 0.33 10.80 including 413.00 416.00 3.00 13.47 34.53 0.02 0.84 0.44 14.28 GD-25-385

Interval 138.00 141.00 3.00 3.59 5.58 0.00 0.00 0.01 3.69 Whopper Interval 253.00 261.00 8.00 3.35 89.72 0.02 1.58 0.54 5.22 Surebet

including 254.00 260.13 6.13 4.36 116.19 0.02 2.05 0.70 6.78 including 256.00 260.13 4.13 6.40 171.78 0.03 3.05 1.03 9.98 GD-25-313

Interval 527.00 532.50 5.50 6.63 15.09 0.01 0.33 0.25 6.99 Golden Gate

including 528.10 531.50 3.40 10.68 23.91 0.02 0.53 0.39 11.26 GD-25-360

Interval 98.00 112.00 14.00 2.21 1.73 0.01 0.00 0.02 2.26 Bonanza

including 102.65 110.00 7.35 3.92 2.32 0.01 0.00 0.03 3.97 including 107.00 110.00 3.00 8.50 5.15 0.03 0.01 0.06 8.63 Interval 132.00 135.00 3.00 1.98 1.50 0.01 0.01 0.10 2.04 Golden Gate GD-25-381

Interval 264.00 270.15 6.15 2.18 139.57 0.01 0.08 0.13 4.62 Surebet

including 265.00 269.00 4.00 3.32 213.83 0.01 0.12 0.19 7.06 including 265.00 268.00 3.00 4.33 284.48 0.01 0.15 0.25 9.31 GD-25-374

Interval 378.00 381.95 3.95 6.77 8.23 0.01 0.11 0.36 7.00 Surebet Interval 388.00 391.00 3.00 1.73 23.64 0.12 0.20 1.05 2.48 Surebet GD-25-395

Interval 305.02 316.15 11.13 1.57 18.37 0.02 0.38 0.45 2.04 Surebet

including 311.10 316.15 5.05 2.66 29.40 0.02 0.77 0.84 3.46 GD-25-401

Interval 51.00 54.00 3.00 2.04 0.72 0.00 0.00 0.01 2.06 Bonanza Interval 55.96 62.00 6.04 2.07 1.23 0.00 0.00 0.01 2.10 Bonanza

including 57.00 61.11 4.11 3.00 1.62 0.00 0.00 0.01 3.04 GD-25-375

Interval 218.00 223.25 5.25 1.69 150.53 0.02 2.20 1.15 4.82 Surebet

including 218.00 221.00 3.00 2.84 254.90 0.02 3.74 1.63 8.05 GD-25-326 Interval 299.00 302.00 3.00 8.57 1.84 0.01 0.01 0.11 8.63 Surebet GD-25-398

Interval 74.39 80.07 5.68 4.44 0.86 0.01 0.00 0.01 4.46 Golden Gate

including 74.39 79.03 4.64 5.41 1.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 5.44 Interval 132.00 135.00 3.00 2.68 1.04 0.01 0.01 0.02 2.71 Golden Gate GD-25-367

Interval 376.00 379.00 3.00 1.97 1.34 0.01 0.01 0.09 2.02 Bonanza Interval 523.00 527.00 4.00 5.34 8.79 0.02 0.13 0.36 5.60 Golden Gate

including 523.00 526.00 3.00 7.10 11.58 0.03 0.17 0.48 7.44 GD-25-349 Interval 85.00 89.00 4.00 5.50 4.82 0.00 0.00 0.02 5.59 Bonanza GD-25-335 Interval 236.00 239.00 3.00 3.71 4.82 0.01 0.14 0.08 3.83 Golden Gate GD-24-266_RELOG Interval 514.00 518.00 4.00 5.40 3.59 0.00 0.00 0.02 5.46 Dyke GD-25-356 Interval 522.13 526.00 3.87 4.98 11.62 0.02 0.13 0.48 5.31 Golden Gate GD-25-393 Interval 386.00 390.00 4.00 4.72 0.94 0.00 0.00 0.01 4.74 Dyke GD-25-366

Interval 62.05 66.00 3.95 3.34 3.94 0.01 0.07 0.09 3.44 Whopper Interval 579.00 582.00 3.00 3.78 16.46 0.12 0.26 0.58 4.31 Golden Gate GD-25-382

Interval 11.05 15.12 4.07 3.46 1.12 0.01 0.00 0.02 3.49 Golden Gate Interval 67.00 70.00 3.00 1.95 8.74 0.00 0.00 0.01 2.11 Golden Gate GD-25-323

Interval 305.70 315.00 9.30 0.79 4.68 0.01 0.09 1.05 1.11 Surebet

including 306.86 313.05 6.19 1.13 6.20 0.02 0.12 1.55 1.59 Interval 588.80 592.50 3.70 3.71 16.98 0.08 0.10 1.15 4.32 Golden Gate GD-25-396

Interval 125.95 131.96 6.01 2.55 0.64 0.01 0.00 0.01 2.57 Bonanza

including 244.00 247.19 3.19 2.47 6.34 0.01 0.02 0.54 2.71 GD-25-406

Interval 121.00 134.00 13.00 0.48 34.18 0.02 0.18 0.23 1.16 Bonanza

including 122.00 126.00 4.00 1.28 89.05 0.06 0.55 0.72 3.09 Interval 135.00 143.00 8.00 0.92 17.57 0.02 0.08 0.20 1.29 Bonanza

including 138.00 142.00 4.00 1.76 27.07 0.02 0.11 0.37 2.34 GD-25-305

Interval 240.98 249.00 8.02 1.10 1.03 0.00 0.01 0.02 1.12 Whopper Interval 259.03 263.00 3.97 2.51 6.34 0.00 0.00 0.02 2.62 Dyke Interval 583.90 596.00 12.10 1.19 1.73 0.01 0.01 0.02 1.23 Golden Gate

including 587.10 592.97 5.87 2.20 0.31 0.01 0.00 0.02 2.22 GD-25-389

Interval 125.00 135.00 10.00 1.16 1.30 0.01 0.00 0.01 1.19 Bonanza Interval 156.00 160.00 4.00 3.57 1.54 0.01 0.00 0.02 3.61 Bonanza GD-23-102_RELOG Interval 97.00 108.00 11.00 1.13 0.57 0.01 0.00 0.02 1.16 Golden Gate GD-25-316

Interval 356.00 363.65 7.65 1.49 4.50 0.01 0.11 0.16 1.63 Surebet

including 357.82 362.50 4.68 2.39 5.60 0.01 0.15 0.24 2.56 GD-23-194_RELOG Interval 510.17 519.00 8.83 1.03 2.58 0.01 0.04 0.34 1.15 Golden Gate GD-25-344 Interval 215.82 222.23 6.41 1.29 7.87 0.01 0.14 0.10 1.47 Whopper GD-25-399 Interval 58.5 61.5 3.00 2.71 0.50 0.01 0.00 0.12 2.76 Bonanza GD-24-267_RELOG Interval 60.74 64.46 3.72 1.58 1.47 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.61 Bonanza GD-24-260_RELOG Interval 614.00 619.00 5.00 1.11 2.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.15 Golden Gate GD-24-249_RELOG Interval 89.00 92.85 3.85 1.31 0.61 0.01 0.00 0.01 1.33 Bonanza GD-25-308 Interval 405.00 408.00 3.00 1.55 1.42 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.58 Dyke GD-23-161_RELOG Interval 244.00 247.00 3.00 1.36 1.96 0.00 0.00 0.03 1.41 Whopper GD-22-83_RELOG Interval 188.00 191.63 3.63 0.68 13.23 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.91 Dyke GD-24-255_RELOG Interval 445.00 449.00 4.00 0.65 0.27 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.66 Golden Gate GD-24-197_RELOG Interval 288.00 293.00 5.00 0.48 1.37 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.51 Dyke GD-24-283_RELOG Interval 532.30 536.00 3.70 0.57 0.91 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.61 Golden Gate GD-23-179_RELOG Interval 457.00 462.00 5.00 0.44 0.52 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.45 Dyke GD-24-294_RELOG Interval 506.00 510.00 4.00 0.48 1.44 0.01 0.03 0.08 0.53 Golden Gate GD-24-246_RELOG Interval 61.00 69.00 8.00 0.24 0.56 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.25 Dyke GD-24-293_RELOG Interval 251.00 259.00 8.00 0.23 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.24 Golden Gate GD-25-338 Interval 426.00 429.00 3.00 0.80 1.56 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.83 Dyke GD-25-340 Interval 363.40 370.47 7.07 0.24 1.59 0.00 0.02 0.09 0.29 Bonanza GD-25-309 Interval 296.03 299.07 3.04 1.72 0.56 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.74 Eldorado GD-25-346 Interval 221.84 226.00 4.16 1.06 2.01 0.01 0.02 0.05 1.11 Bonanza GD-25-379 Interval 288.82 292.90 4.08 1.05 8.04 0.02 0.10 0.04 1.23 Surebet GD-25-339 Interval 634.91 638.12 3.21 1.10 12.38 0.01 0.02 1.04 1.54 Golden Gate GD-25-369 Interval 667.00 671.00 4.00 0.70 16.76 0.02 0.03 0.67 1.14 Golden Gate GD-25-336 Interval 228.00 231.00 3.00 1.10 12.62 0.01 0.37 0.42 1.46 Eldorado GD-25-315 Interval 223.00 226.00 3.00 1.25 2.39 0.03 0.03 0.10 1.34 Golden Gate GD-25-364 Interval 253.80 257.58 3.78 0.95 2.84 0.00 0.00 0.01 1.01 Whopper GD-25-408 Interval 172.59 175.77 3.18 0.28 10.30 0.01 0.06 0.67 0.61 Bonanza GD-25-397 Interval 185.00 188.00 3.00 1.15 2.23 0.01 0.03 0.14 1.23 Bonanza GD-25-388 Interval 39.00 42.00 3.00 1.16 1.39 0.01 0.00 0.02 1.19 Bonanza GD-25-384 Interval 257.00 260.00 3.00 0.74 7.32 0.01 0.13 1.23 1.14 Surebet GD-25-402 Interval 195.12 199.00 3.88 0.80 3.16 0.01 0.05 0.13 0.89 Bonanza GD-25-392 Interval 144.00 148.00 4.00 0.57 1.66 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.62 Bonanza GD-25-320 Interval 247.00 251.00 4.00 0.51 0.63 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.53 Golden Gate GD-25-353 Interval 286.00 289.93 3.93 0.46 0.83 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.51 Golden Gate GD-25-404 Interval 181.00 186.00 5.00 0.34 0.95 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.36 Bonanza GD-25-347 Interval 333.00 336.00 3.00 0.58 0.10 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.59 Dyke GD-24-263_RELOG Interval 491.00 494.00 3.00 0.05 32.43 0.00 0.10 0.02 0.63 Golden Gate GD-22-74_RELOG Interval 224.00 228.00 4.00 0.43 0.79 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.45 Dyke GD-22-67_RELOG Interval 269.00 272.86 3.86 0.37 4.52 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.46 Dyke GD-24-297_RELOG Interval 95.00 98.00 3.00 0.57 0.53 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.59 Golden Gate GD-24-285_RELOG Interval 326.00 329.10 3.10 0.37 1.30 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.40 Surebet GD-24-290_RELOG Interval 70.45 73.80 3.35 0.33 1.01 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.35 Bonanza GD-24-232_RELOG Interval 149.00 152.80 3.80 0.28 0.29 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.29 Dyke GD-23-183_RELOG Interval 352.00 355.00 3.00 0.25 2.73 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.31 Dyke GD-23-154_RELOG Interval 166.00 169.10 3.10 0.27 0.37 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.28 Dyke GD-25-310 Interval 149.00 152.00 3.00 0.40 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.41 Golden Gate GD-25-304 Interval 254.00 257.00 3.00 0.24 0.99 0.01 0.03 0.16 0.29 Golden Gate

Table 3: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length (m) GD-22-67_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457192 6162992 1657 20 60 353 GD-22-74_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457453 6162782 1514 190 65 285 GD-22-83_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457728 6162985 1490 235 48 201 GD-23-102_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457699 6162437 1133 230 65 214 GD-23-154_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456854 6162839 1569 30 85 317 GD-23-161_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457452 6162784 1514 118 55 465 GD-23-179_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457319 6162751 1500 134 60 544 GD-23-183_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457319 6162752 1500 100 65 507 GD-23-194_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457317 6162750 1499 185 55 538 GD-24-197_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457450 6162780 1513 170 80 482 GD-24-232_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457149 6162501 1320 134 50 222 GD-24-246_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457381 6162945 1623 165 88 750 GD-24-249_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457938 6162560 1138 10 80 396 GD-24-254_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457256 6162711 1474 110 74 828 GD-24-255_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457367 6162756 1506 178 72 497 GD-24-260_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457364 6162753 1503 165 55 619 GD-24-263_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457060 6163027 1655 155 71 758 GD-24-266_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457381 6162942 1622 140 73 654 GD-24-267_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457938 6162554 1137 195 60 450 GD-24-280_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457881 6162620 1175 200 55 281 GD-24-283_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457363 6162756 1506 135 55 650 GD-24-285_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457579 6163351 1714 185 55 358 GD-24-290_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457881 6162620 1175 228 73 312 GD-24-293_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457051 6162464 1325 125 65 501 GD-24-294_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457363 6162757 1505 163 60 656 GD-24-297_RELOG NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457702 6162435 1132 165 55 366 GD-25-304 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1220 320 55 308 GD-25-305 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457447 6162774 1513 155 54 687 GD-25-308 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457364 6162756 1509 160 67 705 GD-25-309 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162964 1638 295 89 612 GD-25-310 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1219 28 62 509 GD-25-311 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457446 6162775 1514 143 65 810 GD-25-313 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457325 6162856 1581 167 73 732 GD-25-315 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457218 6162331 1219 63 63 486 GD-25-316 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1651 150 76 723 GD-25-319 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162754 1505 141 62 629 GD-25-320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457215 6162328 1219 170 70 367 GD-25-321 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457017 6162589 1387 137 64 509 GD-25-323 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1652 90 80 620 GD-25-326 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457236 6162867 1586 23 80 734 GD-25-332 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1653 10 75 708 GD-25-334 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457228 6162734 1481 128 66 696 GD-25-335 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457015 6162587 1387 180 60 498 GD-25-336 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162961 1639 315 75 606 GD-25-338 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457445 6162774 1514 173 69 621 GD-25-339 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457236 6162865 1586 120 70 792 GD-25-340 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456861 6162631 1451 300 55 405 GD-25-344 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457319 6162857 1585 265 77 705 GD-25-346 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456863 6162632 1452 340 45 471 GD-25-347 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162961 1639 270 65 442 GD-25-349 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457817 6162512 1145 50 65 756 GD-25-353 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456864 6162633 1453 7 56 501 GD-25-356 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457235 6162865 1586 181 71 643 GD-25-359 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457414 6163255 1733 65 47 276 GD-25-360 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457817 6162507 1144 120 65 507 GD-25-364 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457464 6163017 1633 230 80 795 GD-25-366 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457399 6162901 1606 211 69 705 GD-25-367 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457235 6162864 1585 213 74 651 GD-25-369 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457319 6162859 1585 310 85 738 GD-25-374 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457040 6162951 1603 99 76 666 GD-25-375 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457486 6163164 1706 250 85 747 GD-25-379 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457189 6163129 1712 268 85 614 GD-25-381 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457511 6163074 1660 115 66 360 GD-25-382 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457591 6162372 1119 215 45 160 GD-25-383 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457401 6162902 1607 147 66 828 GD-25-384 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457233 6162865 1585 255 78 674 GD-25-385 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457488 6163163 1705 140 70 504 GD-25-388 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457879 6162621 1179 270 65 498 GD-25-389 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457849 6162680 1209 170 70 483 GD-25-392 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457757 6162595 1200 280 55 423 GD-25-393 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457322 6162859 1585 5 68 702 GD-25-395 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457402 6162902 1606 105 65 801 GD-25-396 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457758 6162596 1201 284 75 274 GD-25-397 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457850 6162683 1211 20 75 412 GD-25-398 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457596 6162373 1119 140 50 273 GD-25-399 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457760 6162596 1201 356 64 288 GD-25-401 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457881 6162620 1179 210 80 600 GD-25-402 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457972 6162658 1175 292 48 249 GD-25-404 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457848 6162684 1211 325 55 348 GD-25-405 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457763 6162595 1200 82 75 312 GD-25-406 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457973 6162657 1174 281 71 246 GD-25-408 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457972 6162655 1177 230 60 219



About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy. Testing conducted on a composite core sample through a combination of simple gravity and flotation resulted in notable recoveries of 92.2% for Gold, 86.5% for Silver, 94.2% for Lead and 96.9% for Zinc. Recoveries with a crush size of 327 micrometer through simple and cost-effective gravity alone amounted to 48.8% for Gold and 10.3% for Silver (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Waratah Capital Advisors, McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

