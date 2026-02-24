Anzeige
WKN: A2P063 | ISIN: CA38171A2092 | Ticker-Symbol: B4IF
Tradegate
24.02.26 | 12:50
1,460 Euro
+3,55 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,46013:38
1,3901,46012:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 12:30 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Reports Numerous High-Grade Intercepts Including 24.16 g/t AuEq Over 7.00 Meters, Grade Values Increased By 19.6 % In 56 Gold Equivalent Drill Results, And Expands Vast Stacked Vein System At Surebet Discovery, ...

  • Accounting for Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc within these 56 drill hole results, Goliath reports an average 19.6 % increase in overall grade values from these previously announced Gold only assays, with numerous high-grade intercepts including 24.16 g/t AuEq over 7.00 meters. Across all 110 drill holes completed during the 2025 season, this polymetallic contribution is an average increase of 16.5% in overall grade values from the Gold only assays.
  • 92,000 meters of drilling completed in four drilling seasons (2021-2024) on the Surebet Discovery resulted in the modeling of a vast stacked vein system. The 2025 drilling season alone with more than 64,000 meters of drilling has expanded the modelled stacked vein system that remains open; over 156,000 meters drilled to date. This demonstrates the continuity of this high-grade gold system and the remaining untapped expansion potential of the Surebet discovery for 2026 and beyond. 3D Model Video - Click Here).
    • An accompanying infographic is available at:
      https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c45ce29-ca39-4930-afef-b4e527bae438
  • Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath, states: "At the start of the 2025 Surebet drill campaign, the objectives were clear: continue to expand the known lode system and systematically drill areas with high-grade mineralization to better define these key areas. With all assay results now in hand, we can easily say these objectives were met. The current Surebet lode model is significantly expanded compared to last year, and the definition of high-grade regions within each lode is now much clearer. The key take away from this year's drilling is that the system continues to display considerable opportunity for expansion. I have noticed that the most successful discoveries are ones that continue to expand and improve over time which is certainly the case at Surebet."
  • Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample through a combination of simple gravity and flotation resulted in notable recoveries of 92.2% for Gold, 86.5% for Silver, 94.2% for Lead and 96.9% for Zinc. Recoveries with a crush size of 327 micrometer through simple and cost-effective gravity alone amounted to 48.8% for Gold and 10.3% for Silver (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).
  • Of the holes drilled during the 2025 campaign, 83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) contained visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE). 355 out of 386 drill holes representing 92% of holes drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE.
    • An accompanying infographic is available at:
      https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c32497b-d380-4fe7-8dfa-314e7a8297e3
  • 100% of the drill holes completed to date on Surebet have intersected gold mineralization clearly demonstrating desirable continuity, grades, and widths inclusive of over 1,500 pierce points within 5 Main Gold-Rich Zones comprising 46 mineralized lodes that remain open for expansion.
  • 100% of the drill holes completed to date on the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization.
  • The desirable continuity, widths and grades demonstrated by drilling in multiple lodes shows this extensive 1.8 km2 gold system continues to demonstrate the potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. The positive results received to date will help vector in on drilling targets that remain open for expansion potential.
  • High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.
  • The fully funded 2026 drill program will be mainly focused on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones. Data compilation and interpretation is underway which will be used to vector in on the indicated Motherlode causative intrusive source to this extensive high-grade gold system with widespread VG-NE that remains open for expansion.
    • An accompanying infographic is available at:
      https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0913b78c-8783-49f6-9200-dd66b667efee

GOLD-EQUIVALENT DRILL HIGHLIGHTS (for complete details see Table 2 below):

  • Drill hole GD-24-280 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) intersected several intervals up to:
    • 24.16 g/t AuEq (24.05 g/t Au and 5.78 g/t Ag) over 7.00 meters, within 17.32 g/t AuEq (17.24 g/t Au and 4.28 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters, within 8.35 g/t AuEq (8.31 g/t Au and 2.30 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters in the Bonanza Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-319 intersected several intervals up to:
    • 30.06 g/t AuEq (29.09 g/t Au and 53.55 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters, within 11.14 g/t AuEq (10.76 g/t Au and 20.30 g/t Ag) over 10.95 meters, within 9.48 g/t AuEq (9.15 g/t Au and 17.36 g/t Ag) over 12.90 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-405 intersected a couple intervals up to:
    • 21.33 g/t AuEq (21.09 g/t Au and 5.14 g/t Ag) over 3.75 meters, within 10.74 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 3.35 g/t Ag) over 8.30 meters, within 8.66 g/t AuEq (8.55 g/t Au and 2.82 g/t Ag) over 10.30 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-332 intersected a couple intervals up to:
    • 20.67 g/t AuEq (19.87 g/t Au and 33.97 g/t Ag) over 3.87 meters, within 13.93 g/t AuEq (13.38 g/t Au and 23.43 g/t Ag) over 5.75 meters from the Eldorado Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-321 intersected:
    • 5.24 g/t AuEq (4.78 g/t Au and 19.67 g/t Ag) over 13.00 meters, within 3.40 g/t AuEq (3.10 g/t Au and 12.44 g/t Ag) over 21.00 meters, within 2.51 g/t AuEq (2.29 g/t Au and 9.24 g/t Ag) over 29.00 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-24-254 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) intersected numerous intervals up to:
    • 14.81 g/t AuEq (13.83 g/t Au and 33.19 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters, within 5.85 g/t AuEq (5.47 g/t Au and 12.96 g/t Ag) over 11.17 meters, within 4.93 g/t AuEq (4.61 g/t Au and 11.00 g/t Ag) over 13.30 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-383 intersected:
    • 7.33 g/t AuEq (7.28 g/t Au and 2.67 g/t Ag) over 8.00 meters, within 4.32 g/t AuEq (4.29 g/t Au and 1.79 g/t Ag) over 14.10 meters, within 3.62 g/t AuEq (3.59 g/t Au and 1.56 g/t Ag) over 17 meters from an Eocene-aged Dyke.
  • Drill hole GD-25-311 intersected several intervals up to:
    • 15.19 g/t AuEq (15.13 g/t Au and 1.78 g/t Ag) over 3.00 meters, within 11.24 g/t AuEq (11.20 g/t Au and 1.36 g/t Ag) over 4.07 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-359 intersected a couple of intervals up to:
    • 9.04 g/t AuEq (4.05 g/t Au and 269.16 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters from the Surebet Zone.
  • Drill hole GD-25-334 intersected numerous intervals up to:
    • 14.28 g/t AuEq (13.47 g/t Au and 34.53 g/t Ag) over 3.00 meters, within 10.80 g/t AuEq (10.18 g/t Au and 26.11 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters, within 6.24 g/t AuEq (5.88 g/t Au and 15.20 g/t Ag) over 7.00 meters from the Golden Gate Zone.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dafb615-df85-4d55-8292-6fc12645b141
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daac6e71-3f4b-4b20-a401-eb960a57de87
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b501110f-3bc2-4dae-bae2-f112676273a4
  • Assay results from the recently completed 64,364 meters of drilling have significantly expanded the extent of the high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery that remains open for expansion laterally and at depth. The updated model for the Surebet system, which includes all the 2025 assay results, consists of 5 extensive mineralized zones comprising 46 gold-rich lodes as well as gold-rich Eocene-aged RIRG dykes:
    • An accompanying infographic is available at:
      https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/032f72ec-5552-4c1d-a84e-d0f58bd82c10
    • The Bonanza Zone has a strike of 1.8 km NW-SE and 1.1 km NE-SW containing 5 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 27 meters and intercepts up to 8.35 g/t AuEq (8.31 g/t Au and 2.30 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-280) and remains open for expansion.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af5c605f-128b-462b-9ae8-dca7d64d2561
    • The Surebet Zone has a strike of 1.2 km NW-SE and 930 meters NE-SW containing 9 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters (drill hole GD-23-157) and remains open for expansion to the SW.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e39fc16d-1fbd-437b-95a0-6d5953007b25
    • The Golden Gate Zone has a strike of 1.3 km E-W and 820 meters N-S containing 18 lodes up to 14 meters with a combined thickness of up to 49 meters and with intercepts up to 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 g/t Au and 3.96 g/t Ag) over 39.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-260) and remains open for expansion.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cf9e3df-ba0c-49a8-adbc-9750bd62957f
    • The Whopper Zone has a strike of 800 meters N-S and 450 meters E-W containing 12 lodes up to 6 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 32.67 g/t AuEq (32.56 g/t Au and 8.92 g/t Ag) over 4.00 meters (drill hole GD-24-262) and remains open for expansion.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fcd7ccb-cea3-4f51-94b3-41e5b048ec1f
    • The Eldorado Zone has a strike of 680 meters E-W and 700 meters N-S containing 2 lodes up to 5 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 7 meters and intercepts up to 13.93 g/t AuEq (13.38 g/t Au and 23.43 g/t Ag) over 5.75 m (drill hole GD-25-332) and remains open for expansion.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c90dd84-f103-4fba-baf3-dc13c6fb69f2
    • The gold-rich Eocene-aged dykes extend for up to 1.4 km N-S and a vertical relief of up to 890 meters with widths up to 25 meters and intercepts up to 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters (drill hole GD-22-58) and remain open for expansion.
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5269c5e-6258-4326-9eba-d01af4a0e21a
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/651d08d4-128a-4a74-8ec1-2805e2fcf299
      • An accompanying infographic is available at:
        https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2576b18e-7a90-4d2f-b27a-9f8be4340c75

SUREBET DISCOVERY - UPDATED 3D MODEL VIDEO - Click Here-

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQX: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to report the completed gold-equivalent assay results for the remaining 56 holes drilled in 2025 at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Accounting for Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc within these 56 drill hole results, Goliath reports an average 19.6% increase in overall grade values from the previously announced Gold only assays (see news January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025).

Highlights include drill hole GD-24-280 (a 2024 hole relogged in 2025) which intersected 24.16 g/t AuEq (24.05 g/t Au and 5.78 g/t Ag) over 7.00 meters, within 17.32 g/t AuEq (17.24 g/t Au and 4.28 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters, within 8.35 g/t AuEq (8.31 g/t Au and 2.30 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters in the Bonanza Zone. Every drill hole completed so far within the 1.8 km2 Surebet discovery, including all 110 holes from the 2025 season, has successfully intersected gold mineralization. These results confirm predictable continuity, grade, and width across 5 Gold-Rich Zones and 46 Distinct Lodes, all of which remain open for expansion. The fully funded 2026 drill program will focus on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones, testing the Motherlode causative intrusive source, and build toward a future resource.

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: "We are delighted with the substantial increase in grades on a gold equivalent basis (increase of 16.5% with all metals included) in our 110 holes from 2025 as well as the expanded model. It is positive that after 386 holes drilled that the various gently-dipping stacked veins, and vertical dykes, remain open. We believe that we are still likely at the top of the system with a substantial amount of room to grow laterally and at depth. What has clearly emerged from our drilling to date is that an analogue for the gently-dipping stacked veins is the high-grade Pogo Mine in Alaska. Advancing the Surebet high-grade gold discovery, at a time when gold is near record highs, and the majors and mid-tiers have large cash positions on their balance sheets and in need of growth opportunities while there is a dearth of them, puts us in a unique position. I would like to point readers to the images that show the expanded model of the stacked veins and vertical dykes, plus the image with the widespread VG-NE to get a sense of the impressive discovery Surebet is standing at to date and remains wide open for expansion. In addition, I would invite our shareholders and potential shareholders to compare Surebet to other discoveries and believe they will reach the conclusion that Surebet is one of very few such discoveries anywhere in the world. Now we are in the process of compiling all of our data, adjusting our models, doing advanced geological studies at the Colorado School of Mines, to assist our geological team in planning for the upcoming 2026 drilling season. We look forward to mobilizing later this year for our fully-funded 2026 drilling campaign."

Assay results from the recently concluded 64,364-meter drill program have significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Surebet Discovery, which remains open for further growth. An updated geological model incorporating all 2025 data identifies 5 primary mineralized Zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these Zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes and associated Eocene-aged RIRG dykes.

Table 1: Five main modelled gold rich zones and dykes.

ZoneNumber of lodesDimensionsKey InterceptStatus
Bonanza51.8 km x 1.1 km x 19 m8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 mRemains Open
Surebet91.2 km x 930 m x 19 m21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 mRemains Open
Golden Gate181.3 km x 820 m x 14 m34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 mRemains Open
Whopper12800 m x 450 m x 6 m32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 mRemains Open
Eldorado2680 m x 700 m x 5 m13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 mRemains Open
Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 mRemains Open

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic gold-rich dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The desirable continuity, widths and grades encountered across multiple lodes underscore the significance of this 1.8 km2 gold system which has the potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. Success to date has effectively vectored toward several open targets, providing a firm foundation for further expansion in the 2026 drilling campaign.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

  • 83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) drilled in 2025 contain VG-NE, 100% of holes drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: January 20, 2026, December 2, 2025, November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025.

  • 60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024 and July 30, 2024.

  • 92% of the holes (355 out of 386) drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE (see VG-NE heat map above).

  • The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported and has now been modeled from the Golden Gate Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

  • The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

  • The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.83 g/t AuEq (10.60 g/t Au and 8.04 g/t Ag) over 22.82 meters, including 15.51 g/t AuEq (15.19 g/t Au and 11.14 g/t Ag) over 15.71 meters including 38.71 g/t AuEq or 1.24 oz/t AuEq (37.28 g/t Au 49.80 g/t Ag) over 3.36 meters in the Golden Gate Zone. The intercept is approximately true width. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.

  • Multiple gently dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include gold-rich RIRG Eocene-aged dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package characterized by calc-silicate altered breccia, which increases potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet Discovery.

  • The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km2 and remains open in all directions.

  • Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.

  • A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. This gives the Surebet untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock packages. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

  • Goliath has drilled over 156,000 meters encompassing over 1,500 pierce points in the Surebet Discovery located at the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2025.

  • The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy. Testing conducted on a composite core sample through a combination of simple gravity and flotation resulted in notable recoveries of 92.2% for Gold, 86.5% for Silver, 94.2% for Lead and 96.9% for Zinc. Recoveries with a crush size of 327 micrometer through simple and cost-effective gravity alone amounted to 48.8% for Gold and 10.3% for Silver (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).

  • Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.

  • The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.

Table 2: Complete gold-equivalent assay results.

Hole IDIntervalFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu (%)Pb (%)Zn (%)AuEq (g/t)Zone
GD-24-280_RELOG
Interval90.45100.009.551.211.430.000.000.011.24Bonanza

including93.7399.005.272.102.300.000.000.012.15
Interval105.00128.0023.008.312.300.000.000.028.35Bonanza
including106.00116.0010.0017.244.280.010.000.0217.32
including106.00113.007.0024.055.780.010.000.0224.16
and118.00126.008.002.180.950.000.000.022.21
including120.96126.005.043.251.110.000.000.023.28
GD-25-319
Interval443.80447.003.201.2220.910.030.582.402.18Bonanza
Interval484.00487.003.001.902.540.010.040.141.98Golden Gate
including485.00486.001.005.656.750.010.120.365.87
Interval510.00527.0017.001.072.240.010.020.091.14Golden Gate
Including518.00522.104.103.207.020.020.080.173.38
Interval564.10577.0012.909.1517.360.020.010.069.48Golden Gate
including565.10576.0510.9510.7620.300.020.020.0611.14
including565.10569.104.0029.0953.550.040.040.0630.06
GD-25-405
Interval84.0087.253.252.471.350.010.010.022.51Bonanza
Interval163.70174.0010.308.552.820.010.020.268.66Golden Gate
including164.70173.008.3010.603.350.010.020.3210.74
including166.75170.503.7521.095.140.020.030.6421.33
GD-25-332
Interval171.25177.005.7513.3823.430.020.500.3313.93Eldorado
Including172.24176.113.8719.8733.970.030.730.4620.67
Interval417.00423.006.003.044.170.010.050.183.17Bonanza
including417.00420.003.005.906.240.020.090.266.09
GD-25-321
Interval289.00318.0029.002.299.240.010.170.152.51Golden Gate
including290.00311.0021.003.1012.440.020.230.203.40
including290.00303.0013.004.7819.670.020.360.315.24
including290.00294.004.006.294.900.000.110.206.44
and295.00299.694.697.0346.550.050.830.388.06
GD-24-254_RELOG
Interval109.78113.593.812.515.120.010.080.082.63Whopper
Interval373.70387.0013.304.6111.000.020.330.354.93Golden Gate
including374.83386.0011.175.4712.960.020.400.425.85
including381.00385.004.0013.8333.190.051.091.1214.81
Interval422.00425.033.034.985.590.010.010.015.09Golden Gate
Interval455.37458.453.082.599.470.030.120.242.84Golden Gate
Interval604.00607.003.0022.4122.770.030.030.2222.88Golden Gate
GD-25-383
Interval416.00433.0017.003.591.560.000.000.013.62Dyke
including417.00431.1014.104.291.790.000.000.014.32
Including417.00425.008.007.282.670.000.000.017.33
GD-25-311
Interval183.94187.053.112.042.840.010.030.162.13Whopper
Interval277.97281.023.053.152.170.000.010.033.19Whopper
Interval361.09365.104.012.602.430.010.010.102.67Surebet
Interval580.00584.074.0711.201.360.010.000.0311.24Golden Gate
including580.00583.003.0015.131.780.020.000.0315.19
GD-25-359
Interval174.00179.005.004.05269.160.051.020.929.04Surebet
Interval193.06199.156.091.2952.950.020.240.142.28Surebet
GD-25-334
Interval386.00389.003.001.980.700.010.000.012.01Bonanza
Interval400.00405.005.002.561.170.010.030.032.59Golden Gate
including402.00405.003.003.861.520.010.040.043.90
Interval412.00419.007.005.8815.200.010.370.206.24Golden Gate
including413.00417.004.0010.1826.110.020.640.3310.80
including413.00416.003.0013.4734.530.020.840.4414.28
GD-25-385
Interval138.00141.003.003.595.580.000.000.013.69Whopper
Interval253.00261.008.003.3589.720.021.580.545.22Surebet
including254.00260.136.134.36116.190.022.050.706.78
including256.00260.134.136.40171.780.033.051.039.98
GD-25-313
Interval527.00532.505.506.6315.090.010.330.256.99Golden Gate
including528.10531.503.4010.6823.910.020.530.3911.26
GD-25-360
Interval98.00112.0014.002.211.730.010.000.022.26Bonanza
including102.65110.007.353.922.320.010.000.033.97
including107.00110.003.008.505.150.030.010.068.63
Interval132.00135.003.001.981.500.010.010.102.04Golden Gate
GD-25-381
Interval264.00270.156.152.18139.570.010.080.134.62Surebet
including265.00269.004.003.32213.830.010.120.197.06
including265.00268.003.004.33284.480.010.150.259.31
GD-25-374
Interval378.00381.953.956.778.230.010.110.367.00Surebet
Interval388.00391.003.001.7323.640.120.201.052.48Surebet
GD-25-395
Interval305.02316.1511.131.5718.370.020.380.452.04Surebet
including311.10316.155.052.6629.400.020.770.843.46
GD-25-401
Interval51.0054.003.002.040.720.000.000.012.06Bonanza
Interval55.9662.006.042.071.230.000.000.012.10Bonanza
including57.0061.114.113.001.620.000.000.013.04
GD-25-375
Interval218.00223.255.251.69150.530.022.201.154.82Surebet
including218.00221.003.002.84254.900.023.741.638.05
GD-25-326Interval299.00302.003.008.571.840.010.010.118.63Surebet
GD-25-398
Interval74.3980.075.684.440.860.010.000.014.46Golden Gate
including74.3979.034.645.411.010.010.000.015.44
Interval132.00135.003.002.681.040.010.010.022.71Golden Gate
GD-25-367
Interval376.00379.003.001.971.340.010.010.092.02Bonanza
Interval523.00527.004.005.348.790.020.130.365.60Golden Gate
including523.00526.003.007.1011.580.030.170.487.44
GD-25-349Interval85.0089.004.005.504.820.000.000.025.59Bonanza
GD-25-335Interval236.00239.003.003.714.820.010.140.083.83Golden Gate
GD-24-266_RELOGInterval514.00518.004.005.403.590.000.000.025.46Dyke
GD-25-356Interval522.13526.003.874.9811.620.020.130.485.31Golden Gate
GD-25-393Interval386.00390.004.004.720.940.000.000.014.74Dyke
GD-25-366
Interval62.0566.003.953.343.940.010.070.093.44Whopper
Interval579.00582.003.003.7816.460.120.260.584.31Golden Gate
GD-25-382
Interval11.0515.124.073.461.120.010.000.023.49Golden Gate
Interval67.0070.003.001.958.740.000.000.012.11Golden Gate
GD-25-323
Interval305.70315.009.300.794.680.010.091.051.11Surebet
including306.86313.056.191.136.200.020.121.551.59
Interval588.80592.503.703.7116.980.080.101.154.32Golden Gate
GD-25-396
Interval125.95131.966.012.550.640.010.000.012.57Bonanza
including244.00247.193.192.476.340.010.020.542.71
GD-25-406
Interval121.00134.0013.000.4834.180.020.180.231.16Bonanza
including122.00126.004.001.2889.050.060.550.723.09
Interval135.00143.008.000.9217.570.020.080.201.29Bonanza
including138.00142.004.001.7627.070.020.110.372.34
GD-25-305
Interval240.98249.008.021.101.030.000.010.021.12Whopper
Interval259.03263.003.972.516.340.000.000.022.62Dyke
Interval583.90596.0012.101.191.730.010.010.021.23Golden Gate
including587.10592.975.872.200.310.010.000.022.22
GD-25-389
Interval125.00135.0010.001.161.300.010.000.011.19Bonanza
Interval156.00160.004.003.571.540.010.000.023.61Bonanza
GD-23-102_RELOGInterval97.00108.0011.001.130.570.010.000.021.16Golden Gate
GD-25-316
Interval356.00363.657.651.494.500.010.110.161.63Surebet
including357.82362.504.682.395.600.010.150.242.56
GD-23-194_RELOGInterval510.17519.008.831.032.580.010.040.341.15Golden Gate
GD-25-344Interval215.82222.236.411.297.870.010.140.101.47Whopper
GD-25-399Interval58.561.53.002.710.500.010.000.122.76Bonanza
GD-24-267_RELOGInterval60.7464.463.721.581.470.000.000.011.61Bonanza
GD-24-260_RELOGInterval614.00619.005.001.112.000.000.000.011.15Golden Gate
GD-24-249_RELOGInterval89.0092.853.851.310.610.010.000.011.33Bonanza
GD-25-308Interval405.00408.003.001.551.420.000.000.011.58Dyke
GD-23-161_RELOGInterval244.00247.003.001.361.960.000.000.031.41Whopper
GD-22-83_RELOGInterval188.00191.633.630.6813.230.000.010.020.91Dyke
GD-24-255_RELOGInterval445.00449.004.000.650.270.000.000.010.66Golden Gate
GD-24-197_RELOGInterval288.00293.005.000.481.370.000.010.020.51Dyke
GD-24-283_RELOGInterval532.30536.003.700.570.910.000.000.070.61Golden Gate
GD-23-179_RELOGInterval457.00462.005.000.440.520.000.000.020.45Dyke
GD-24-294_RELOGInterval506.00510.004.000.481.440.010.030.080.53Golden Gate
GD-24-246_RELOGInterval61.0069.008.000.240.560.000.000.010.25Dyke
GD-24-293_RELOGInterval251.00259.008.000.230.370.000.000.010.24Golden Gate
GD-25-338Interval426.00429.003.000.801.560.000.010.020.83Dyke
GD-25-340Interval363.40370.477.070.241.590.000.020.090.29Bonanza
GD-25-309Interval296.03299.073.041.720.560.000.000.011.74Eldorado
GD-25-346Interval221.84226.004.161.062.010.010.020.051.11Bonanza
GD-25-379Interval288.82292.904.081.058.040.020.100.041.23Surebet
GD-25-339Interval634.91638.123.211.1012.380.010.021.041.54Golden Gate
GD-25-369Interval667.00671.004.000.7016.760.020.030.671.14Golden Gate
GD-25-336Interval228.00231.003.001.1012.620.010.370.421.46Eldorado
GD-25-315Interval223.00226.003.001.252.390.030.030.101.34Golden Gate
GD-25-364Interval253.80257.583.780.952.840.000.000.011.01Whopper
GD-25-408Interval172.59175.773.180.2810.300.010.060.670.61Bonanza
GD-25-397Interval185.00188.003.001.152.230.010.030.141.23Bonanza
GD-25-388Interval39.0042.003.001.161.390.010.000.021.19Bonanza
GD-25-384Interval257.00260.003.000.747.320.010.131.231.14Surebet
GD-25-402Interval195.12199.003.880.803.160.010.050.130.89Bonanza
GD-25-392Interval144.00148.004.000.571.660.020.000.010.62Bonanza
GD-25-320Interval247.00251.004.000.510.630.010.000.010.53Golden Gate
GD-25-353Interval286.00289.933.930.460.830.010.010.080.51Golden Gate
GD-25-404Interval181.00186.005.000.340.950.000.000.010.36Bonanza
GD-25-347Interval333.00336.003.000.580.100.000.000.010.59Dyke
GD-24-263_RELOGInterval491.00494.003.000.0532.430.000.100.020.63Golden Gate
GD-22-74_RELOGInterval224.00228.004.000.430.790.000.010.010.45Dyke
GD-22-67_RELOGInterval269.00272.863.860.374.520.010.000.010.46Dyke
GD-24-297_RELOGInterval95.0098.003.000.570.530.000.010.020.59Golden Gate
GD-24-285_RELOGInterval326.00329.103.100.371.300.010.000.010.40Surebet
GD-24-290_RELOGInterval70.4573.803.350.331.010.000.000.020.35Bonanza
GD-24-232_RELOGInterval149.00152.803.800.280.290.000.000.010.29Dyke
GD-23-183_RELOGInterval352.00355.003.000.252.730.000.030.020.31Dyke
GD-23-154_RELOGInterval166.00169.103.100.270.370.000.000.010.28Dyke
GD-25-310Interval149.00152.003.000.400.200.000.000.010.41Golden Gate
GD-25-304Interval254.00257.003.000.240.990.010.030.160.29Golden Gate

Table 3: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole IDCRSEasting (m)Northing (m)Elevation (m)Azimuth (deg)Dip (deg)Length (m)
GD-22-67_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N457192616299216572060353
GD-22-74_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574536162782151419065285
GD-22-83_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4577286162985149023548201
GD-23-102_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4576996162437113323065214
GD-23-154_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N456854616283915693085317
GD-23-161_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574526162784151411855465
GD-23-179_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573196162751150013460544
GD-23-183_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573196162752150010065507
GD-23-194_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573176162750149918555538
GD-24-197_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574506162780151317080482
GD-24-232_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4571496162501132013450222
GD-24-246_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573816162945162316588750
GD-24-249_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N457938616256011381080396
GD-24-254_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572566162711147411074828
GD-24-255_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573676162756150617872497
GD-24-260_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573646162753150316555619
GD-24-263_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4570606163027165515571758
GD-24-266_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573816162942162214073654
GD-24-267_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4579386162554113719560450
GD-24-280_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578816162620117520055281
GD-24-283_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573636162756150613555650
GD-24-285_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4575796163351171418555358
GD-24-290_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578816162620117522873312
GD-24-293_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4570516162464132512565501
GD-24-294_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573636162757150516360656
GD-24-297_RELOGNAD83 / UTM zone 9N4577026162435113216555366
GD-25-304NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572146162332122032055308
GD-25-305NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574476162774151315554687
GD-25-308NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573646162756150916067705
GD-25-309NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4567106162964163829589612
GD-25-310NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457214616233212192862509
GD-25-311NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574466162775151414365810
GD-25-313NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573256162856158116773732
GD-25-315NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457218616233112196363486
GD-25-316NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4569276163020165115076723
GD-25-319NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573656162754150514162629
GD-25-320NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572156162328121917070367
GD-25-321NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4570176162589138713764509
GD-25-323NAD83 / UTM zone 9N456927616302016529080620
GD-25-326NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457236616286715862380734
GD-25-332NAD83 / UTM zone 9N456927616302016531075708
GD-25-334NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572286162734148112866696
GD-25-335NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4570156162587138718060498
GD-25-336NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4567106162961163931575606
GD-25-338NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574456162774151417369621
GD-25-339NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572366162865158612070792
GD-25-340NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4568616162631145130055405
GD-25-344NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573196162857158526577705
GD-25-346NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4568636162632145234045471
GD-25-347NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4567106162961163927065442
GD-25-349NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457817616251211455065756
GD-25-353NAD83 / UTM zone 9N45686461626331453756501
GD-25-356NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572356162865158618171643
GD-25-359NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457414616325517336547276
GD-25-360NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578176162507114412065507
GD-25-364NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574646163017163323080795
GD-25-366NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573996162901160621169705
GD-25-367NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572356162864158521374651
GD-25-369NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4573196162859158531085738
GD-25-374NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457040616295116039976666
GD-25-375NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574866163164170625085747
GD-25-379NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4571896163129171226885614
GD-25-381NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4575116163074166011566360
GD-25-382NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4575916162372111921545160
GD-25-383NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574016162902160714766828
GD-25-384NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4572336162865158525578674
GD-25-385NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574886163163170514070504
GD-25-388NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578796162621117927065498
GD-25-389NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578496162680120917070483
GD-25-392NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4577576162595120028055423
GD-25-393NAD83 / UTM zone 9N45732261628591585568702
GD-25-395NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4574026162902160610565801
GD-25-396NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4577586162596120128475274
GD-25-397NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457850616268312112075412
GD-25-398NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4575966162373111914050273
GD-25-399NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4577606162596120135664288
GD-25-401NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578816162620117921080600
GD-25-402NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4579726162658117529248249
GD-25-404NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4578486162684121132555348
GD-25-405NAD83 / UTM zone 9N457763616259512008275312
GD-25-406NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4579736162657117428171246
GD-25-408NAD83 / UTM zone 9N4579726162655117723060219


About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy. Testing conducted on a composite core sample through a combination of simple gravity and flotation resulted in notable recoveries of 92.2% for Gold, 86.5% for Silver, 94.2% for Lead and 96.9% for Zinc. Recoveries with a crush size of 327 micrometer through simple and cost-effective gravity alone amounted to 48.8% for Gold and 10.3% for Silver (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, Waratah Capital Advisors, McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited
Mr. Roger Rosmus
Founder and CEO
Tel: +1.416.488.2887
roger@goliathresources.com
www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

QA/QC Protocol

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2024 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain VG-NE or high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations =5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: 4,932.69 Au USD/oz, Ag 84.916 USD/oz, Cu 6.07 USD/lbs, Pb 1964.45 USD/ton and Zn 3,328.50 USD/ton on February 3rd, 2026. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.


- Infographic 1

- - - Infographic 2

- - - Infographic 3

- - - Infographic 4

- - - Infographic 5

- - - Infographic 6

- - - Infographic 7

- - - Infographic 8

- - - Infographic 9

- - - Infographic 10

- - - Infographic 11

- - - Infographic 12

- - - Infographic 13

- - - Infographic 14

- - - Infographic 15

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
