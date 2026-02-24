Anzeige
Bimergen Energy Corporation: Bimergen Advances Redbird 100 MW / 400 MWh Texas Battery Project with JDA Acceptance and Selection of Eos Z3 Technology

Newport Beach, CA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS), a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced that its Redbird project, a 100 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage system located in Texas, has been formally approved for participation under its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) and that the Company has selected Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: EOSE) Z3 zinc-based battery technology for the project.

Participation under the Joint Development Agreement marks a significant advancement in Redbird's development and authorizes the project to move forward with structured, milestone-based capital deployment. The selection of Eos' American-made Z3 technology further positions the project for execution as it advances toward commercial operations in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas "ERCOT" market.

The four-hour Redbird BESS is designed to deliver dispatchable storage capacity that enhances grid reliability, supports renewable integration, and provides critical services including energy shifting, capacity support, and ancillary services. As Texas continues to experience rapid load growth driven by economic expansion, population growth, data center development, and electrification trends, projects like Redbird represent essential infrastructure to maintain system stability.

"Redbird's participation under our Joint Development Agreement, combined with the selection of Eos' Z3 technology, represents a defining step forward for Bimergen," said Cole Johnson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bimergen Energy. "This project reflects our disciplined development approach and our commitment to deploying safe, reliable, multi-hour storage solutions that directly address Texas' accelerating power demand."

"We are excited to partner with Eos to execute this high-impact project," said Bob Brilon, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bimergen Energy. "With four hours of discharge capability and a structured capital framework in place, Redbird is positioned to deliver long-term value while strengthening grid resilience across ERCOT."

"Projects like Redbird demonstrate the growing demand for dependable, American-made storage that enhances reliability," said Nathan Kroeker, Chief Commercial Officer of Eos. "Eos' Z3 technology is engineered for safety, durability, and multi-hour performance, and we are proud to support Bimergen as it advances Redbird toward commercial operations."

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS) is a U.S.-based independent power provider specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com-

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)
BESS@redchip.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
