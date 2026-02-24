OTC Markets Group Welcomes GR Silver Mining Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced GR Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: GRSL; OTCQX: GRSLF), a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. GR Silver Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

GR Silver Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "GRSLF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Marcio Fonseca CEO Comments: "Our daily trading volume and support from new shareholders have grown consistently in the OTCQB Market. To continue our commitment to offer the best platforms to our shareholders we believe that upgrading to OTCQX is a natural next step and will help us better achieve that goal."

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the south-eastern edge of the border between Sinaloa and Durango, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com