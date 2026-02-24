Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results

Full-year system-wide same club sales increase of 6.7%

Net membership growth of 1.1 million in 2025

Opened 181 new Planet Fitness clubs in 2025

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 10.5% to $376.3 million.

System-wide same club sales increased 5.7%.

System-wide sales increased to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $60.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, compared to $47.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $13.1 million to $60.7 million, compared to $47.6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income (1) increased $9.3 million to $69.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share (1) , compared to $59.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $9.3 million to $69.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share , compared to $59.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $15.4 million to $146.3 million from $130.8 million in the prior year period.

increased $15.4 million to $146.3 million from $130.8 million in the prior year period. 104 new Planet Fitness clubs were opened system-wide during the period, which included 93 franchisee-owned and 11 corporate-owned clubs, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,896 as of December 31, 2025.

New equipment placements in 96 new franchisee-owned clubs compared to 77 in the prior year period.

Ended the year with cash and marketable securities of $607.0 million, which includes cash and cash equivalents of $345.7 million, restricted cash of $66.3 million and marketable securities of $195.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Total revenue increased from the prior year period by 12.1% to $1.3 billion.

System-wide same club sales increased 6.7%.

System-wide sales increased to $5.3 billion from $4.8 billion in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. was $219.1 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, compared to $172.0 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Net income increased $46.0 million to $220.3 million, compared to $174.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income ([1]) increased $34.5 million to $258.3 million, or $3.07 per diluted share (1) , compared to $223.8 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

increased $34.5 million to $258.3 million, or $3.07 per diluted share , compared to $223.8 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased $63.9 million to $551.6 million from $487.7 million in the prior year period.

increased $63.9 million to $551.6 million from $487.7 million in the prior year period. 181 new Planet Fitness clubs were opened system-wide during the period, which included 158 franchisee-owned and 23 corporate-owned clubs, bringing system-wide total clubs to 2,896 as of December 31, 2025.

New equipment placements in 152 new franchisee-owned clubs compared to 124 in the prior year period.

"We're pleased with our strong performance in 2025 that was the result of our unwavering focus on our four strategic imperatives. We ended the year with approximately 20.8 million members, and a global footprint of nearly 2,900 clubs, reinforcing the quality of our member experience and our core conviction that anyone can get a great workout at Planet Fitness for an incredible value. Adding approximately 1.1 million net new members in 2025-the first full-year of our 50 percent price increase for new Classic Card members-highlights the incredible demand for our brand," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer. "The progress we made on both our topline and new club growth is evidence of our powerful scale and reach. Our scale provides a foundation to introduce our brand to even more people looking to improve their mental and physical health globally. I'd like to thank our franchisees and team members for their passion and commitment that helped drive this strong performance."

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenue increased $35.8 million or 10.5% to $376.3 million from $340.5 million in the prior year period. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $10.4 million or 9.6% to $119.4 million from $109.0 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $6.9 million of higher royalty revenue, of which $3.7 million was attributable to a franchise same club sales increase of 5.6%, $2.3 million was attributable to new clubs opened since October 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base and $1.0 million was from higher royalties on annual fees. There was also a $1.9 million increase in franchise and other fees. Franchise segment revenue also included $1.4 million of higher National Advertising Fund ("NAF") revenue;

Corporate-owned clubs segment revenue increased $9.3 million or 7.4% to $135.6 million from $126.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $8.0 million of higher revenue from corporate-owned clubs included in the same club sales base, of which $6.1 million was attributable to a same club sales increase of 6.0% and $1.4 million was attributable to higher other fees. Additionally, $1.3 million was from new clubs opened and acquired since October 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base; and

Equipment segment revenue increased $16.1 million or 15.3% to $121.2 million from $105.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $11.9 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned clubs and $4.2 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA represents our Adjusted EBITDA broken out by the Company's reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was as follows:

Franchise Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.1 million or 10.9% to $82.9 million from $74.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher franchise segment revenue of $10.4 million, as described above, partially offset by higher NAF expense of $2.0 million;

Corporate-owned clubs Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $3.8 million or 8.1% to $50.2 million from $46.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $4.0 million from the corporate-owned same club sales increase of 6.0% and $0.7 million of lower selling, general and administrative expenses. The increase was partially offset by $0.4 million of lower Adjusted EBITDA from new clubs located in Spain, the majority of which have opened since October 1, 2024; and

Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.0 million or 23.3% to $36.9 million from $29.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher equipment sales to existing and new franchisee-owned clubs.

Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, total revenue increased $142.5 million or 12.1% to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion in the prior year period. By segment:

Franchise segment revenue increased $44.7 million or 10.6% to $468.0 million from $423.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $28.4 million of higher royalty revenue, of which $16.7 million was attributable to a franchise same club sales increase of 6.8%, $7.1 million was attributable to new clubs opened since January 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base and $4.6 million was from higher royalties on annual fees. There was also a $7.8 million increase in franchise and other fees and a $2.1 million increase in placement revenue, partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in revenue associated with the sale of HVAC units to franchisees. Franchise segment revenue also included $8.1 million of higher NAF revenue;

Corporate-owned clubs segment revenue increased $43.8 million or 8.7% to $546.1 million from $502.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $28.1 million of higher revenue from corporate-owned clubs included in the same club sales base, of which $21.1 million was attributable to a same clubs sales increase of 6.0%, $3.6 million was attributable to higher other fees and $3.4 million was attributable to higher annual fee revenue. Additionally, $15.7 million was from new clubs opened and acquired since January 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base; and

Equipment segment revenue increased $54.0 million or 21.1% to $310.1 million from $256.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $47.4 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned clubs and $6.6 million of higher revenue from equipment sales to new franchisee-owned clubs.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA was as follows:

Franchise Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $35.5 million or 11.8% to $336.6 million from $301.1 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $44.7 million of higher franchise segment revenue, as described above, and $1.4 million of lower other expense, net, partially offset by $8.6 million of higher NAF expense and $1.9 million of higher selling, general and administrative expense.

Corporate-owned clubs Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $17.6 million or 9.3% to $206.3 million from $188.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to $14.6 million from the corporate-owned same clubs sales increase of 6.0%, $3.9 million of lower selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.1 million from new clubs located domestically opened since January 1, 2024 before moving into the same club sales base, The increase was partially offset by $3.5 million of lower Adjusted EBITDA from new clubs located in Spain, all of which have opened since January 1, 2024; and

Equipment Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $22.7 million or 31.6% to $94.5 million from $71.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to higher equipment sales to existing and new franchisee-owned clubs.















(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, diluted and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income and a computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" accompanying this press release.

2026 Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2026, the Company expects the following:

New equipment placements of approximately 150 to 160 in franchisee-owned locations

System-wide new club openings of approximately 180 to 190 locations

The following are 2026 growth expectations over its 2025 results:

System-wide same club sales growth in the 4% to 5% range

Revenue to increase approximately 9%

Adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 10%

Adjusted net income to increase in the 4% to 5% range

Adjusted net income per share, diluted to increase in the 9% to 10% range, based on adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 80.0 million, inclusive of shares expected to be repurchased.

The Company also expects 2026 net interest expense to be approximately $114.0 million. It also expects capital expenditures to increase approximately 10% to 15% driven by additional clubs in our corporate-owned portfolio and depreciation and amortization to increase approximately 10% compared to 2025.

Presentation of Financial Measures

Planet Fitness, Inc. (the "Company") was formed in March 2015 for the purpose of facilitating the initial public offering (the "IPO") and related recapitalization transactions that occurred in August 2015, and in order to carry on the business of Pla-Fit Holdings, LLC ("Pla-Fit Holdings") and its subsidiaries. As the sole managing member of Pla-Fit Holdings, the Company operates and controls all of the business and affairs of Pla-Fit Holdings, and through Pla-Fit Holdings, conducts its business. As a result, the Company consolidates Pla-Fit Holdings' financial results and reports a non-controlling interest related to the portion of Pla-Fit Holdings not owned by the Company.

The financial information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to provide measures that we believe are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by similar amounts or other unusual or nonrecurring items. See the tables at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used in our full-year outlook will differ from net income and net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this press release. We do not provide guidance for net income or net income per share, diluted, determined in accordance with GAAP or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2026. These items are uncertain, depend on many factors and could have a material impact on our net income and net income per share, diluted, for the year ending December 31, 2026, and therefore cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Same club sales refers to year-over-year sales comparisons for the same club sales base of both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs, which is calculated for a given period by including only sales from clubs that had sales in the comparable months of both years. We define the same club sales base to include those clubs that have been open and for which monthly membership dues have been billed for longer than 12 months. We measure same club sales based solely upon monthly dues billed to members of our corporate-owned and franchisee-owned clubs.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00AM (ET) on February 24, 2026 to discuss the news announced in this press release. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.planetfitness.com via the "Investor Relations" link. The webcast will be archived on the website for one year.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness clubs in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company's statements with respect to expected future performance presented under the heading "2026 Outlook," those attributed to the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release, the Company's expected membership growth and club growth, share repurchases and the timing thereof, ability to deliver future shareholder value, and other statements, estimates and projections that do not relate solely to historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "goal," "plan," "prospect," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "assumption," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," "future," "strategy" and similar references to future periods, although not all forward-looking statements include these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include competition in the fitness industry, the Company's and franchisees' ability to attract and retain members, the Company's and franchisees' ability to identify and secure suitable sites for new franchise clubs, changes in consumer demand, changes in equipment costs, the Company's ability to expand into new markets domestically and internationally, operating costs for the Company and franchisees generally, availability and cost of capital for franchisees, acquisition activity, developments and changes in laws and regulations, our substantial increased indebtedness as a result of our refinancing and securitization transactions and our ability to incur additional indebtedness or refinance that indebtedness in the future, our future financial performance and our ability to pay principal and interest on our indebtedness, our corporate structure and tax receivable agreements, failures, interruptions or security breaches of the Company's information systems or technology, general economic conditions and the other factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and, once available, the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's views only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or representatives undertake any obligation to provide additional information or to correct or update any information set forth in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Franchise $ 98,609

$ 89,537

$ 380,971

$ 344,320 National advertising fund revenue 20,836

19,485

86,987

78,927 Franchise segment 119,445

109,022

467,958

423,247 Corporate-owned clubs 135,606

126,311

546,097

502,287 Equipment 121,207

105,117

310,089

256,120 Total revenue 376,258

340,450

1,324,144

1,181,654 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 90,245

80,494

230,308

197,122 Club operations 79,636

74,388

318,545

290,507 Selling, general and administrative 37,291

35,693

137,634

129,146 National advertising fund expense 21,430

19,385

87,580

79,009 Depreciation and amortization 39,967

40,116

155,785

160,346 Other loss (gain), net 1,684

628

(385)

1,326 Total operating costs and expenses 270,253

250,704

929,467

857,456 Income from operations 106,005

89,746

394,677

324,198 Other income (expense), net:













Interest income 5,561

6,428

22,999

23,115 Interest expense (29,524)

(27,468)

(108,244)

(100,037) Other expense, net (3,746)

(1,680)

(454)

(548) Total other expense, net (27,709)

(22,720)

(85,699)

(77,470) Income before income taxes 78,296

67,026

308,978

246,728 Provision for income taxes 16,754

18,619

85,874

68,443 Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax (835)

(844)

(2,840)

(4,042) Net income 60,707

47,563

220,264

174,243 Less net income attributable to non-controlling interests 318

479

1,160

2,201 Net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. $ 60,389

$ 47,084

$ 219,104

$ 172,042 Net income per share of Class A common stock:













Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.56

$ 2.62

$ 2.01 Diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.56

$ 2.62

$ 2.00 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock

outstanding:













Basic 82,544

84,224

83,519

85,621 Diluted 82,853

84,442

83,726

85,827

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 345,652

$ 293,150 Restricted cash 66,304

56,524 Short-term marketable securities 106,761

114,163 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for uncollectible amounts of $428 and $30 as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 70,431

77,145 Inventory 7,581

6,146 Prepaid expenses 24,605

21,499 Other receivables 34,094

16,776 Income tax receivable 2,958

2,616 Total current assets 658,386

588,019 Long-term marketable securities 88,263

65,668 Investments, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $24,424 and $18,834 as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 69,700

75,650 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $453,852 and $370,118, as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 466,747

423,991 Right-of-use assets, net 409,320

395,174 Intangible assets, net 286,409

323,318 Goodwill 712,450

720,633 Deferred income taxes 406,724

470,197 Other assets, net 5,396

7,058 Total assets $ 3,103,395

$ 3,069,708 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit





Current liabilities:





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 23,875

$ 22,500 Accounts payable 39,683

32,887 Accrued expenses 75,371

67,895 Equipment deposits 10,165

1,851 Deferred revenue, current 58,593

62,111 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, current 55,518

55,556 Other current liabilities 49,285

39,695 Total current liabilities 312,490

282,495 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,458,379

2,148,029 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 419,120

405,324 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 29,657

31,990 Deferred tax liabilities 1,177

1,386 Payable pursuant to tax benefit arrangements, net of current portion 360,273

411,360 Other liabilities 5,677

4,497 Total noncurrent liabilities 3,274,283

3,002,586 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 80,446 and 84,323 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 8

9 Class B common stock, $.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 316 and 342 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively -

- Additional paid in capital 623,333

609,115 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,311

(2,348) Accumulated deficit (1,107,429)

(822,156) Total stockholders' deficit attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. (482,777)

(215,380) Non-controlling interests (601)

7 Total stockholders' deficit (483,378)

(215,373) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 3,103,395

$ 3,069,708

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 220,264

$ 174,243 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 155,785

160,346 Equity-based compensation 12,333

8,913 Deferred tax expense 63,876

55,689 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,362

5,362 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,731

2,285 Accretion of marketable securities discount (1,337)

(3,307) Losses from equity-method investments, net of tax 2,840

4,042 Dividends accrued on held-to-maturity investment (2,337)

(2,180) Credit loss on held-to-maturity investment 5,590

1,145 Loss on re-measurement of tax benefit arrangement liability 2,431

1,300 Gain on sale of corporate-owned clubs (6,443)

- Gain on insurance proceeds (1,461)

(1,441) Other 154

2,050 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 7,226

(36,459) Inventory (1,377)

(1,484) Other assets and other current assets (15,927)

(11,785) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,932

17,312 Other liabilities and other current liabilities 18

(519) Income taxes 498

407 Payments pursuant to tax benefit arrangements (54,288)

(44,946) Equipment deposits 8,293

(2,653) Deferred revenue (3,327)

2,775 Leases 11,585

12,778 Net cash provided by operating activities 418,421

343,873 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions to property and equipment (163,670)

(155,061) Insurance proceeds for property and equipment 2,053

848 Payment of consideration for acquired clubs (3,082)

- Proceeds from sale of corporate-owned clubs 21,626

- Purchases of marketable securities (156,141)

(155,423) Maturities of marketable securities 141,577

103,672 Issuance of note receivable, related party (2,639)

(2,145) Other investments 112

(602) Net cash used in investing activities (160,164)

(208,711) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 750,000

800,000 Repayment of long-term debt (431,562)

(608,688) Payment of deferred financing and other debt-related costs (13,806)

(12,055) Repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock (500,373)

(300,205) Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock 1,852

21,875 Principal payments on capital lease obligations (149)

(98) Payment of share repurchase excise tax (2,549)

(1,032) Distributions to members of Pla-Fit Holdings (1,508)

(4,792) Net cash used in financing activities (198,095)

(104,995) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,120

(2,614) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 62,282

27,553 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 349,674

322,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 411,956

$ 349,674 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 100,247

$ 90,853 Non-cash investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 18,399

$ 11,423

Planet Fitness, Inc. and subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in the future, the Company may incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA as we use this measure to evaluate our operating performance and we believe this measure is useful to investors in evaluating our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of the Company's core operations. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of other items that we believe reduce the comparability of our underlying core business performance from period to period and is therefore useful to our investors. Our Board of Directors uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key metric to assess the performance of management. Our Chief Operating Decision Maker also uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is Adjusted EBITDA specific to each of our three reportable segments, to assess the financial performance of and allocate resources to our segments in accordance with ASC 280, Segment Reporting. Corporate overhead costs not directly attributable to any individual segment are not allocated to the three segments and are included in Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA within Adjusted EBITDA.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 60,707

$ 47,563

$ 220,264

$ 174,243 Interest income (5,561)

(6,428)

(22,999)

(23,115) Interest expense 29,524

27,468

108,244

100,037 Provision for income taxes 16,754

18,619

85,874

68,443 Depreciation and amortization 39,967

40,116

155,785

160,346 EBITDA 141,391

127,338

547,168

479,954 Severance costs(1) -

-

649

1,602 Executive transition costs(2) 384

1,227

3,239

4,200 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on

held-to-maturity investment 501

297

5,590

1,146 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (604)

(562)

(2,337)

(2,180) Insurance recovery(3) -

-

(1,636)

- Lease closure expenses, net(4) -

-

1,328

- Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(5) 4,200

2,074

2,431

1,300 Gain on sale of corporate-owned clubs(6) -

-

(6,443)

- Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(7) 240

240

960

949 Other(8) 152

211

695

739 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,264

$ 130,825

$ 551,644

$ 487,710



(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for, and stock-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property and equipment from the closure of our Florida Corporate Support Center located in Orlando, Florida. (5) Represents a loss related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (6) Represents a gain on the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs to a franchisee. (7) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our consolidated statements of operations. (8) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance.

A reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA is set forth below.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Adjusted EBITDA













Franchise segment $ 82,858

$ 74,744

$ 336,592

$ 301,122 Corporate-owned clubs segment 50,163

46,397

206,347

188,751 Equipment segment 36,877

29,918

94,478

71,778 Segment Adjusted EBITDA 169,898

151,059

637,417

561,651 Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA(1) (23,634)

(20,234)

(85,773)

(73,941) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 146,264

$ 130,825

$ 551,644

$ 487,710



(1) Corporate and other Adjusted EBITDA includes adjusted corporate overhead costs, such as payroll and related benefit costs and professional services that are not directly attributable to any individual segment and thus are unallocated. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA plus the Adjusted EBITDA of corporate and other is equal to Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to "-Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share

Our presentation of Adjusted net income assumes that all net income is attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc., which assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc., adjusted for certain non-cash and other items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. Adjusted net income per share, diluted, is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income by the total weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding plus any dilutive options and restricted stock units as calculated in accordance with GAAP and assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding Class B common stock as of the beginning of each period presented. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share, diluted, supplement GAAP measures and enable us to more effectively evaluate our performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income, and the computation of Adjusted net income per share, diluted, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 60,707

$ 47,563

$ 220,264

$ 174,243 Provision for income taxes 16,754

18,619

85,874

68,443 Severance costs(1) -

-

649

1,602 Executive transition costs(2) 384

1,227

3,239

4,200 Loss on adjustment of allowance for credit losses on

held-to-maturity investment 501

297

5,590

1,146 Dividend income on held-to-maturity investment (604)

(562)

(2,337)

(2,180) Insurance recovery(3) -

-

(1,636)

- Lease closure expenses, net(4) -

-

1,328

- Tax benefit arrangement remeasurement(5) 4,200

2,074

2,431

1,300 Gain on sale of corporate-owned clubs(6) -

-

(6,443)

- Amortization of basis difference of equity-method

investments(7) 240

240

960

949 Other(8) 152

211

695

739 Loss on extinguishment of debt(9) 1,731

-

1,731

2,285 Purchase accounting amortization(10) 9,179

10,918

36,713

49,190 Adjusted income before income taxes 93,244

80,587

349,058

301,917 Adjusted income taxes(11) 24,243

20,863

90,755

78,163 Adjusted net income $ 69,001

$ 59,724

$ 258,303

$ 223,754 Adjusted net income per share, diluted $ 0.83

$ 0.70

$ 3.07

$ 2.59 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted(12) 83,169

84,845

84,052

86,537



(1) Represents severance related expenses recorded in connection with a reduction in force. (2) Represents certain expenses recorded in connection with the departure of the former Chief Executive Officer, including costs associated with the search for, and stock-based compensation associated with certain equity awards granted to, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and retention payments for certain key employees through the Chief Executive Officer transition. (3) Represents insurance recoveries, net of costs incurred. (4) Represents lease termination costs, impairment charges, and loss on disposal of property and equipment from the closure of our Florida Corporate Support Center located in Orlando, Florida. (5) Represents a loss related to the adjustment of our tax benefit arrangements primarily due to changes in our deferred state tax rate. (6) Represents a gain on the sale of eight corporate-owned clubs to a franchisee. (7) Represents the Company's pro-rata portion of the basis difference related to intangible asset amortization expense in its equity method investees, which is included within losses from equity-method investments, net of tax on our consolidated statements of operations. (8) Represents certain other gains and charges that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance. (9) Represents a loss on extinguishment of debt as a result of the repayment of the 2022-1 Class A-2-I notes prior to the anticipated repayment date. (10) Includes $1.3 million and $10.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 of amortization for intangible assets recorded in connection with investment funds affiliated with TSG Consumer Partners, LLC, purchasing interests in Pla-Fit Holdings in 2012 (the "2012 Acquisition"), other than favorable leases. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the intangible assets recorded in connection with the 2012 Acquisition became fully amortized. Also includes $9.2 million and $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $36.7 million and $38.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, of amortization for intangible assets created in connection with historical acquisitions of franchisee-owned clubs. The adjustment represents the amount of actual non-cash amortization expense recorded, in accordance with GAAP, in each period. (11) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.0% for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 25.9% for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes. (12) Assumes the full exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc.

A reconciliation of net income per share, diluted, to Adjusted net income per share, diluted is set forth below:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 60,389

82,853

$ 0.73

$ 47,084

84,442

$ 0.56 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 318

316





479

403



Net income 60,707









47,563







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 32,537









33,024







Adjusted income before income

taxes 93,244









80,587







Adjusted income taxes(4) 24,243









20,863







Adjusted net income $ 69,001

83,169

$ 0.83

$ 59,724

84,845

$ 0.70

























Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share

amounts) Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted

Net income

Weighted

Average Shares

Net income per

share, diluted Net income attributable to Planet

Fitness, Inc.(1) $ 219,104

83,726

$ 2.62

$ 172,042

85,827

$ 2.00 Net income attributable to non-

controlling interests(2) 1,160

327





2,201

709



Net income 220,264









174,243







Adjustments to arrive at adjusted

income before income taxes(3) 128,794









127,674







Adjusted income before income

taxes 349,058









301,917







Adjusted income taxes(4) 90,755









78,163







Adjusted net income $ 258,303

84,052

$ 3.07

$ 223,754

86,537

$ 2.59



(1) Represents net income attributable to Planet Fitness, Inc. and the associated weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding. (2) Represents net income attributable to non-controlling interests and the assumed exchange of all outstanding Holdings Units and corresponding shares of Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock of Planet Fitness, Inc. as of the beginning of the period presented. (3) Represents the total impact of all adjustments identified in the adjusted net income table above to arrive at adjusted income before income taxes. (4) Represents corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 26.0% for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 25.9% both the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, applied to adjusted income before income taxes.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.