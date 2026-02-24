Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.: Life Time Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 12.3% to $745.1 million for the fourth quarter and 14.3% to $2,995.3 million for the year

Net income increased 230.6% to $123.0 million for the fourth quarter and 139.2% to $373.7 million for the year

Diluted EPS increased 217.6% to $0.54 for the fourth quarter and 124.3% to $1.66 for the year

Adjusted net income increased 28.4% to $77.4 million for the fourth quarter and 62.3% to $325.5 million for the year

Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.5% to $202.6 million for the fourth quarter and 21.9% to $825.2 million for the year

Adjusted diluted EPS increased 25.9% to $0.34 for the fourth quarter and 51.6% to $1.44 for the year

Announced $500 million share repurchase program

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time," "we," "our," "us," or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: "I am proud of how our team delivered throughout 2025. With higher member engagement, increased dues per membership, and robust in-center revenue growth, we delivered another year of record financial performance. We enter 2026 with strong fundamentals and a clear plan to expand the number of our large-format athletic country clubs. We expect to add nearly as much new square footage in 2026 as we opened in the past two years combined. We remain focused on growing revenue and adjusted EBITDA by further increasing member engagement, optimizing our membership mix, and growing revenue per center membership.

I am also excited to announce a $500 million share repurchase program approved by our board of directors. Our strong cash generation and healthy balance sheet give us confidence in our ability to fund our accelerated club opening plan and implement our share repurchase program while remaining at or below our target 2.0x net leverage ratio. We believe we are now in a position to continue investing for long-term growth while further driving shareholder return."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended





Year Ended



($ in millions, except for Average center revenue per center membership data) December 31,





December 31,



2025

2024

Percent

Change

2025

2024

Percent

Change Total revenue $745.1

$663.3

12.3 %

$2,995.3

$2,621.0

14.3 % Center operations expenses $379.4

$343.9

10.3 %

$1,568.6

$1,392.4

12.7 % Rent $87.3

$79.1

10.4 %

$339.2

$304.9

11.2 % General, administrative and marketing expenses (1) $65.3

$61.2

6.7 %

$244.6

$221.0

10.7 % Net income $123.0

$37.2

230.6 %

$373.7

$156.2

139.2 % Adjusted net income $77.4

$60.3

28.4 %

$325.5

$200.5

62.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $202.6

$177.0

14.5 %

$825.2

$676.8

21.9 % Comparable center revenue (2) 9.9 %

13.5 %





11.1 %

12.2 %



Center memberships, end of period 822,380

812,062

1.3 %

822,380

812,062

1.3 % Average center revenue per center membership $882

$796

10.8 %

$3,531

$3,160

11.7 %





(1) The three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $5.1 million and $18.3 million, respectively. The years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $44.5 million and $45.4 million, respectively. (2) The Company includes a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Information

Revenue increased 12.3% to $745.1 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings, particularly in Dynamic Personal Training.

Center memberships of 822,380 increased by 10,318, or 1.3%, when compared to December 31, 2024, and decreased by 18,242 from the third quarter 2025, consistent with seasonality expectations and continued shifts in membership mix.

Total subscriptions, which include center memberships and our on-hold memberships, increased 0.8% to 872,936 as compared to December 31, 2024.

Center operations expenses increased 10.3% to $379.4 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers, additional center operating expenses related to increased club utilization in our mature centers, as well as costs to support in-center business revenue growth.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 6.7% to $65.3 million primarily due to increased center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences and for marketing.

Net income increased 230.6% to $123.0 million due to improved business performance, tax-effected net cash proceeds of $27.7 million received in partial satisfaction of legal claims, tax-effected net cash proceeds of $14.1 million received from employee retention credits under the CARES Act, and tax-effected one-time gains of $12.5 million on sale-leaseback transactions. Net income in the prior year period included a tax-effected write-off of $7.7 million of unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of our former term loan facility and construction loan and the loss on the satisfaction and discharge of our 5.750% Senior Secured Notes and 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes.

Adjusted net income increased 28.4% to $77.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.5% to $202.6 million as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue.

Full-Year 2025 Information

Revenue increased 14.3% to $2,995.3 million due to continued strong growth in membership dues and in-center revenue, driven by an increase in average dues, membership growth in our new and ramping centers, and higher member utilization of our in-center offerings, particularly in Dynamic Personal Training.

Center operations expenses increased 12.7% to $1,568.6 million primarily due to operating costs related to our new and ramping centers, additional center operating expenses related to increased club utilization in our mature centers, as well as costs to support in-center business revenue growth.

General, administrative and marketing expenses increased 10.7% to $244.6 million primarily due to increased incentive and benefit-related expenses, center support overhead to enhance and broaden our member services and experiences, marketing, general corporate overhead, information technology costs and costs attributable to the secondary offering of our common stock completed in February and June 2025.

Net income increased 139.2% to $373.7 million due to improved business performance, tax-effected net cash proceeds of $41.3 million received from employee retention credits under the CARES Act, tax-effected net cash proceeds of $29.2 million received in partial satisfaction of legal claims, $12.6 million of income tax benefits due to a significant exercise by our Chief Executive Officer of stock options that were set to expire in 2025, and tax-effected one-time gains of $9.7 million on sale-leaseback transactions. Net income in the prior year included tax-effected one-time net gains of $3.7 million on sales of land and $2.0 million on sale-leaseback transactions, partially offset by a tax-effected write-off of $10.4 million of unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of our former term loan facility and construction loan and the loss on the satisfaction and discharge of our 5.750% Senior Secured Notes and 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes.

Adjusted net income increased 62.3% to $325.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.9% to $825.2 million as we experienced greater flow through of our increased revenue.

New Center Openings

We opened four new centers during the fourth quarter and a total of 10 centers for the year.

As of December 31, 2025, we operated a total of 189 centers.

Cash Flow Highlights

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 47.0% to $239.9 million for the fourth quarter and 51.4% to $870.5 million for the year.

We achieved positive free cash flow of $206.5 million for the year, including $227.4 million of net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions. During the fourth quarter, we completed one sale-leaseback transaction for net proceeds of $54.7 million.

Our capital expenditures by type of expenditure were as follows:



Three Months Ended





Year Ended



($ in millions) December 31,





December 31,



2025

2024

Percent

Change

2025

2024

Percent

Change Growth capital expenditures (1) $240.1

$74.6

221.8 %

$656.5

$334.5

96.3 % Maintenance capital expenditures (2) 32.6

38.6

(15.5) %

125.8

108.6

15.8 % Modernization and technology capital expenditures (3) 31.8

23.1

37.7 %

109.2

81.4

34.2 % Total capital expenditures $304.5

$136.3

123.4 %

$891.5

$524.5

70.0 %





(1) Consist of new center land and construction, initial major remodels of acquired centers, major remodels of existing centers that expand existing square footage, asset acquisitions including the purchase of previously leased centers and other growth initiatives. (2) Consist of capital expenditures required to maintain the operating condition of our existing centers. (3) Consist of capital expenditures related to updates and enhancements to our existing centers, technology investments, and corporate infrastructure.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Our net debt leverage ratio declined to 1.6x as of December 31, 2025, from 2.3x as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, our total available liquidity was $823.0 million, which included $204.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $618.2 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2025, there were no outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility and there was $31.8 million of outstanding letters of credit.

We consummated several transactions in 2025 that strengthened our financial position, including: Effective April 8, 2025, we entered into interest rate swap agreements for our entire term loan facility, which converted the variable interest rate of our term loan facility to a fixed interest rate of 3.409%, plus the applicable interest rate margin. On June 18, 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our issuer credit rating to 'BB-' from 'B+', reducing the applicable interest rate margin of our term loan facility by 0.25% to 2.25% effective June 19, 2025. Effective August 18, 2025, we completed a repricing of our term loan facility, reducing the applicable interest rate margin by another 0.25% to 2.00%.



Share Repurchase Program

Our board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $500 million of the Company's common stock, subject to market conditions, contractual restrictions and other factors. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market purchases, block trades, accelerated or other structured share repurchase programs, privately negotiated transactions, Rule 10b5-1 plans or other means, and may include purchases from affiliates. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any transactions will be subject to the discretion of management and may depend on a variety of factors, including business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities, acquisition opportunities, and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock and may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time at the Company's discretion.

2026 Outlook

The Company's 2026 guidance and expectations do not include any impact that may occur as a result of our $500 million share buyback program announced today, including our outstanding share count.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance











Percent

Year Ending

Year Ending

Year Ended

Change

December 31, 2026

December 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

(Using

(Guidance as of ($ in millions) (Guidance)

(Actual)

Midpoints)

January 22, 2026) Total revenue $3,300 - $3,330

$2,995.3

10.7 %

$3,300 - $3,330 Rent $378 - $388

$339.2

12.9 %

$378 - $388 Net Income $330 - $336

$373.7

(10.9) %

$330 - $336 Adjusted net income $369 - $378

$325.5

14.7 %

$369 - $378 Adjusted EBITDA $910 - $925

$825.2

11.2 %

$910 - $925

The Company is reiterating the following expectations for fiscal 2026 as outlined in its preliminary estimated results announced on January 22, 2026:

Open 12 to 14 new clubs, most of which will be large-format, ground-up construction clubs. We expect the total square footage of our 2026 class of clubs to be approximately 1.2 million square feet, nearly double the square footage of each of our 2024 class and 2025 class of clubs. We expect the majority of our 2026 class of clubs to open in the back half of the year, including six to seven in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Comparable center revenue growth of 6.3% to 7.3%, which includes our ramping and mature centers.

Rent to include non-cash rent expense of $24 million to $27 million.

Cash income tax expense of $57 million to $59 million.

Interest expense, net of interest income, of approximately $56 million to $60 million, reflecting full year benefits of reduced interest expense on our term loan facility as a result of our execution of the interest rate swap and repricing during 2025 and greater capitalized interest expense due to increased construction activity related to clubs expected to open in 2026 and 2027.

Manage our net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to maintain at or below 2.00 times.

The Company is also introducing the following additional operational and financial expectations for fiscal 2026:

Complete at least $300 million of sale-leaseback transactions.

Year-end weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding of approximately 229 million to 231 million.

Provision for income tax rate estimate of 28%.

Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year financial results is scheduled for today:

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-451-6152

1-877-451-6152 International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0879

1-201-389-0879 Webcast: Webcast | Life Time Group Holdings 4Q25 and FY 2025 Earnings

Webcast | Life Time Group Holdings 4Q25 and FY 2025 Earnings A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.lifetime.life.

Replay Information

Webcast - A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the call's conclusion and may be accessed at: https://ir.lifetime.life.

Conference Call - A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET the same day through March 13, 2026:

U.S. replay number: 1-844-512-2921

1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1375 1286

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C AI-powered health companion, and more than 25 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the Company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its over 44,000 team members.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt and ratios and calculations with respect thereto. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, net income, net income per common share, net cash provided by operating activities or total debt (defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt) as a measure of financial performance or liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales. Net debt is defined as long-term debt, net of current portion, plus current maturities of debt, excluding fair value adjustments, unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs, minus cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is as of the last day of the respective quarter or year. Our leverage ratio is calculated as our net debt divided by our trailing twelve months of Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these measures assist investors and analysts in comparing the Company's operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that management does not believe are indicative of the Company's ongoing operating performance, and management believes that free cash flow assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity and cash flows, including our ability to make principal payments on our indebtedness and to fund our capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Investors are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons the Company considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating the non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that, in the future, the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the Company's presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures. There can be no assurance that the Company will not modify the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in future periods, and any such modification may be material. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in the Company's industry or across different industries.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026, growth, strength of its balance sheet, net debt and leverage, interest expense, consumer demand, industry and economic trends, member engagement and mix, tax rates and expense, rent expense, expected number of diluted common shares outstanding, expected number, size and timing of new center openings, successful signings and closings of sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing and timing thereof) and the timing, amount and price of any share repurchase. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, risks relating to our business operations and the growth of our business including the competitive and economic environment, risks relating to our brand, risks relating to our technological operations, risks relating to our capital structure and lease obligations, risks relating to our human capital, risks relating to legal compliance and risk management and risks relating to ownership of our common stock and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 27, 2025 (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue:













Center revenue $ 726,291

$ 646,384

$ 2,908,707

$ 2,546,651 Other revenue 18,805

16,899

86,548

74,344 Total revenue 745,096

663,283

2,995,255

2,620,995 Operating expenses:













Center operations 379,371

343,877

1,568,611

1,392,421 Rent 87,304

79,141

339,170

304,945 General, administrative and marketing 65,250

61,211

244,611

221,047 Depreciation and amortization 77,344

69,613

296,345

274,681 Other operating expense 6,298

22,466

65,225

70,418 Total operating expenses 615,567

576,308

2,513,962

2,263,512 Income from operations 129,529

86,975

481,293

357,483 Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net of interest income (16,932)

(37,012)

(82,263)

(148,095) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 62

(217)

232

(620) Other income 59,374

-

94,241

- Total other income (expense) 42,504

(37,229)

12,210

(148,715) Income before income taxes 172,033

49,746

493,503

208,768 Provision for income taxes 49,033

12,583

119,832

52,528 Net income $ 123,000

$ 37,163

$ 373,671

$ 156,240















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.56

$ 0.18

$ 1.71

$ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.17

$ 1.66

$ 0.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 220,698

207,142

218,031

201,640 Diluted 226,720

220,267

225,495

211,164

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,807

$ 10,879 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 27,362

16,999 Accounts receivable, net 24,092

25,087 Center operating supplies and inventories 67,618

60,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,881

52,826 Income tax receivable -

4,918 Total current assets 385,760

170,975 Property and equipment, net 3,633,229

3,193,671 Goodwill 1,235,359

1,235,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,479,804

2,313,311 Intangible assets, net 180,810

171,643 Other assets 92,989

67,578 Total assets $ 8,007,951

$ 7,152,537 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 90,249

$ 87,810 Construction accounts payable 143,545

101,551 Deferred revenue 60,309

58,252 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 214,351

179,444 Current maturities of debt 21,848

22,584 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 79,208

70,462 Total current liabilities 609,510

520,103 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,485,939

1,513,157 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,555,513

2,381,094 Deferred income taxes, net 172,217

85,255 Other liabilities 58,561

42,578 Total liabilities 4,881,740

4,542,187 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized; 221,077 and 207,495 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,211

2,075 Additional paid-in capital 3,183,032

3,041,645 Accumulated deficit (46,902)

(420,573) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,130)

(12,797) Total stockholders' equity 3,126,211

2,610,350 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,007,951

$ 7,152,537

LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 373,671

$ 156,240 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 296,345

274,681 Deferred income taxes 87,492

29,457 Share-based compensation 51,750

51,034 Non-cash rent expense 32,497

33,739 Impairment charges associated with long-lived assets 9,352

11,018 Gain on disposal of property and equipment, net (12,165)

(6,794) Loss on debt extinguishment -

13,839 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs 3,659

7,002 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 29,487

2,387 Other (1,563)

2,514 Net cash provided by operating activities 870,525

575,117 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (891,483)

(524,535) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 227,424

207,421 Proceeds from the sale of land -

15,577 Other (21,676)

8,793 Net cash used in investing activities (685,735)

(292,744) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings -

1,500,000 Repayments of debt (20,080)

(411,766) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 220,000

1,225,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (230,000)

(1,305,000) Purchase of U.S. government obligations for the satisfaction and discharge of debt -

(1,424,467) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (2,006)

(926) Proceeds from financing obligations 10,300

4,300 Payments of debt discounts and issuance costs (628)

(22,325) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs -

123,964 Proceeds from stock option exercises 42,487

25,933 Proceeds from issuances of common stock in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 4,290

2,818 Other (4,975)

(1,916) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,388

(284,385) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 113

(76) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 204,291

(2,088) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 27,878

29,966 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 232,169

$ 27,878

Non-GAAP Measurements and Key Performance Indicators

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators" for a discussion of the Non-GAAP financial measures reconciled below.

Key Performance Indicators ($ in thousands, except for Average Center revenue per center membership) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Membership Data













Center memberships 822,380

812,062

822,380

812,062 Digital on-hold memberships 50,556

54,023

50,556

54,023 Total memberships 872,936

866,085

872,936

866,085















Revenue Data













Membership dues and enrollment fees 73.7 %

73.9 %

72.6 %

72.8 % In-center revenue 26.3 %

26.1 %

27.4 %

27.2 % Total Center revenue 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Membership dues and enrollment fees $ 535,102

$ 477,751

$ 2,111,370

$ 1,853,963 In-center revenue 191,189

168,633

797,337

692,688 Total Center revenue $ 726,291

$ 646,384

$ 2,908,707

$ 2,546,651















Average Center revenue per center membership (1) $ 882

$ 796

$ 3,531

$ 3,160 Comparable center revenue (2) 9.9 %

13.5 %

11.1 %

12.2 %















Center Data













Net new center openings (3) 4

2

10

8 Total centers (end of period) (3) 189

179

189

179 Total center square footage (end of period) (4) 18,300,000

17,600,000

18,300,000

17,600,000















GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Net income $ 123,000

$ 37,163

$ 373,671

$ 156,240 Net income margin (5) 16.5 %

5.6 %

12.5 %

6.0 % Adjusted net income (6) $ 77,424

$ 60,263

$ 325,522

$ 200,451 Adjusted net income margin (6) 10.4 %

9.1 %

10.9 %

7.6 % Adjusted EBITDA (7) $ 202,564

$ 176,964

$ 825,175

$ 676,780 Adjusted EBITDA margin (7) 27.2 %

26.7 %

27.5 %

25.8 % Center operations expense $ 379,371

$ 343,877

$ 1,568,611

$ 1,392,421 Pre-opening expenses (8) $ 1,541

$ 1,185

$ 5,030

$ 6,003 Rent $ 87,304

$ 79,141

$ 339,170

$ 304,945 Non-cash rent expense (open properties) (9) $ 2,066

$ 7,630

$ 26,525

$ 31,034 Non-cash rent expense (properties under development) (9) $ 1,556

$ 929

$ 5,972

$ 2,705 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 239,859

$ 163,141

$ 870,525

$ 575,117 Free cash flow (10) $ (9,903)

$ 26,526

$ 206,466

$ 273,580





(1) We define Average Center revenue per center membership as Center revenue less Digital on-hold revenue, divided by the average number of Center memberships for the period, where the average number of Center memberships for the period is an average derived from dividing the sum of the total Center memberships outstanding at the beginning of the period and at the end of each month during the period by one plus the number of months in each period.



(2) We measure the results of our centers based on how long each center has been open as of the most recent measurement period. We include a center, for comparable center revenue purposes, beginning on the first day of the 13th full calendar month of the center's operation, in order to assess the center's growth rate after one year of operation.



(3) Net new center openings is calculated as the number of centers that opened for the first time to members during the period, less any centers that closed during the period. Total centers (end of period) is the number of centers operational as of the last day of the period. During 2025, we opened 10 centers.



(4) Total center square footage (end of period) reflects the aggregate square footage, excluding the areas used for tennis courts, outdoor swimming pools, outdoor play areas and stand-alone Work, Sport and Swim locations. We use this metric for evaluating the efficiencies of a center as of the end of the period. These figures are approximations.



(5) Net income margin is calculated as net income divided by total revenue.



(6) We present Adjusted net income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted net income as net income excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations, less the tax effect of these adjustments.





Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net income and income per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, to Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per common share:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 123,000

$ 37,163

$ 373,671

$ 156,240 Share-based compensation expense (a) 6,571

20,584

51,750

51,034 (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions (b) (17,549)

2

(12,785)

(2,618) Capital transaction costs (c) -

-

1,531

- Legal settlements (d) (38,723)

7

(38,629)

1,815 Asset impairments (e) 5,791

-

5,791

- Employee retention credits (f) (19,705)

-

(54,572)

- Other (g) (130)

10,329

(22)

8,844 Taxes (h) 18,169

(7,822)

(1,213)

(14,864) Adjusted net income $ 77,424

$ 60,263

$ 325,522

$ 200,451















Income per common share:













Basic $ 0.56

$ 0.18

$ 1.71

$ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.17

$ 1.66

$ 0.74 Adjusted income per common share:













Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.29

$ 1.49

$ 0.99 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.27

$ 1.44

$ 0.95 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 220,698

207,142

218,031

201,640 Diluted 226,720

220,267

225,495

211,164









(a) Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our employee stock purchase plan ("ESPP") and liability-classified awards related to our 2025 short-term incentive plan. Share-based compensation expense recognized during the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 was associated with stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, our ESPP and liability-classified awards related to our 2024 short-term incentive plan.







(b) We adjust for the impact of gains and losses on the sale-leaseback of our properties as they do not reflect costs associated with our ongoing operations.







(c) Represents one-time costs related to capital transactions, including debt and equity offerings that are non-recurring in nature.







(d) We adjust for the impact of unusual legal settlements or judgments as these costs and proceeds are non-recurring in nature and do not reflect costs or proceeds associated with our normal ongoing operations. The vast majority of the adjustment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 is payment of nearly $40 million by Zurich American Insurance Company ("Zurich") in partial satisfaction of legal claims against Zurich for its failure to provide certain business interruption insurance coverage related to the government-ordered suspensions of our club operations in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, representing payment of up to $1.0 million plus interest for 26 occurrences of 29 total occurrences found by the Minnesota Court of Appeals in an order dated August 11, 2025. This payment is offset by legal-related expenses in pursuit of our claim against Zurich of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and $1.0 million and $0.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This adjustment also includes $1.3 million of other costs related to unusual legal settlements or judgments for the year ended December 31, 2024.







(e) Represents non-cash asset impairments of our long-lived assets related to non-club businesses, excluding impairments on development costs that are part of our normal course of business.







(f) Represents refundable payroll tax credits for employee retention under the CARES Act.







(g) Includes (i) a $10.3 million and $13.8 million write-off of the unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of our former term loan facility and construction loan and the loss on the satisfaction and discharge of our 5.750% Senior Secured Notes and 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, (ii) gain on sales of land of $(5.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and (iii) other immaterial transactions that are unusual or non-recurring in nature of $(0.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.







(h) Represents the estimated tax effect of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted net income using the effective income tax rates for the respective periods. Taxes for the year ended December 31, 2025 include $12.6 million in income tax benefits due to a significant exercise of stock options by our Chief Executive Officer that were set to expire in 2025.



(7) We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of share-based compensation expense as well as (gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions, capital transaction costs, legal settlements, asset impairment, severance and other items that are not indicative of our ongoing operations.





Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.





The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 123,000

$ 37,163

$ 373,671

$ 156,240 Interest expense, net of interest income (g) 16,932

37,012

82,263

148,095 Provision for income taxes 49,033

12,583

119,832

52,528 Depreciation and amortization 77,344

69,613

296,345

274,681 Share-based compensation expense (a) 6,571

20,584

51,750

51,034 (Gain) loss on sale-leaseback transactions (b) (17,549)

2

(12,785)

(2,618) Capital transaction costs (c) -

-

1,531

- Legal settlements (d) (38,723)

7

(38,629)

1,815 Asset impairments (e) 5,791

-

5,791

- Employee retention credits (f) (19,705)

-

(54,572)

- Other (h) (130)

-

(22)

(4,995) Adjusted EBITDA $ 202,564

$ 176,964

$ 825,175

$ 676,780









(a) - (f) See the corresponding footnotes to the table in footnote 6 immediately above.







(g) Includes (i) a $10.3 million and $13.8 million write-off of the unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs associated with the extinguishment of our former term loan facility and construction loan and the loss on the satisfaction and discharge of our 5.750% Senior Secured Notes and 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.







(h) Includes gain on sales of land of $(5.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2024.



(8) Represents non-capital expenditures associated with opening new centers that are incurred prior to the commencement of a new center opening. The number of centers under construction or development, the types of centers and our costs associated with any particular center opening can vary significantly from period to period.



(9) Reflects the non-cash portion of our annual GAAP operating lease expense that is greater or less than the cash operating lease payments. Non-cash rent expense for our open properties represents non-cash expense associated with properties that were operating at the end of each period presented. Non-cash rent expense for our properties under development represents non-cash expense associated with properties that are still under development at the end of each period presented.



(10) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales.





The following table provides a reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 239,859

$ 163,141

$ 870,525

$ 575,117 Capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements (304,503)

(136,322)

(891,483)

(524,535) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 54,741

(293)

227,424

207,421 Proceeds from land sales -

-

-

15,577 Free cash flow $ (9,903)

$ 26,526

$ 206,466

$ 273,580

Reconciliation of Net Debt and Leverage Calculation ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current maturities of debt $ 21,848

$ 22,584 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,485,939

1,513,157 Total Debt $ 1,507,787

$ 1,535,741 Less: Fair value adjustment 130

284 Less: Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs (17,576)

(19,856) Less: Cash and cash equivalents 204,807

10,879 Net Debt $ 1,320,426

$ 1,544,434 Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA 825,175

676,780 Net Debt Leverage Ratio 1.60x

2.28x

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Guidance for the Year Ending 2026 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Year Ending ($ in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2026 Net income $330 - $336 Share-based compensation expense 54 - 58 Taxes (15) - (16) Adjusted net income $369 - $378

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for the Year Ending 2026 ($ in millions) (Unaudited)



Year Ending

December 31, 2026 Net income $330 - $336 Interest expense, net of interest income 60 - 56 Provision for income taxes 129 - 130 Depreciation and amortization 337 - 345 Share-based compensation expense 54 - 58 Adjusted EBITDA $910 - $925

