Brightstar Lottery Plc Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

Better-than-expected Q4'25 revenue and profit growth driven by a 3.5% increase in same-store sales, led by U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and iLottery

Significant improvement in net debt; net debt leverage of 2.4x at end of FY'25

Returned over $1 billion to shareholders in FY'25 through dividends and share repurchases

Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23, up $0.01 from prior quarter and a 15% increase from the historical run rate

FY'26 outlook includes accelerated organic revenue growth

Mariangela Zappia appointed as an independent, non-executive director

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE:BRSL) ("Brightstar") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"Better-than-expected fourth quarter revenue and profit growth reflect the value of our diverse portfolio across geographies and games," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar. "2025 was a transformational year for us. We executed major strategic priorities, including selling IGT Gaming and increasing capital returns to shareholders. 2026 is an important year of investment in several high-ROI growth initiatives such as Italy B2C digital expansion and launching a new lottery in São Paulo, which we expect to drive accelerated sales and profit growth through 2028."

"Our balanced approach to capital allocation was on display in 2025 with over $2 billion in debt reduction, bringing leverage to historic lows; over $1 billion returned to shareholders; and investments in key initiatives," said Max Chiara, CFO of Brightstar. "We enter 2026 well-positioned to fund contractual obligations that put us on the path to achieving our 2028 financial targets."

Overview of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change Year Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations December 31, December 31,

2025

2024 2025

2024 ($ in millions, except per share data)



















GAAP Financials:



















Revenue 668

651 3 % (2) % 2,511

2,512 - % (2) %





















Income from continuing operations 92

116 (21) %

135

271 (50) %

Income from continuing operations margin 13.7 %

17.9 %



5.4 %

10.8 %

























Earnings per share - diluted $0.32

$0.40 (21) %

$(0.01)

$0.57 NA























Net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities (222)

174 NA

(193)

709 NA

Includes $347M and $926M in cash outflows

related to Italy Lotto upfront license fee in Q4'25

and FY'25 periods, respectively









































Cash and cash equivalents 1,446

584 148 %

1,446

584 148 %























Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Adjusted EBITDA 304

290 5 % (2) % 1,121

1,170 (4) % (7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 45.5 %

44.5 %



44.7 %

46.6 %

























Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.36

$0.22 59 %

$0.91

$0.67 36 %























Free cash flow (298)

129 NA

(509)

560 NA

Includes $347M and $926M in cash outflows

related to Italy Lotto upfront license fee in Q4'25

and FY'25 periods, respectively









































Net debt 2,723

4,777 (43) %

2,723

4,777 (43) %

























Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Select 2025 & Recent Key Highlights

Successful completion of IGT Gaming sale for approximately $4.1 billion of net cash proceeds on July 1, 2025

Secured several meaningful contract wins and extensions including a nine-year Lotto operator license in Italy; an eight-year facilities management contract in Missouri; an eight-year facilities management contract in Wisconsin; a 15-year license in São Paulo, Brazil in partnership with Scientific Games; a 19-year contract in Western Australia; a two-year extension in Texas; and several multi-year instant ticket printing contract extensions

Expanded OPtiMa cost reduction program to $80 million

Returned over $1 billion to shareholders in FY'25

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $668 million, up 3% as reported and down 2% at constant currency, compared to $651 million in the prior-year period, primarily resulting from:

3.5% same-store sales growth led by U.S. Multi-state jackpot activity and iLottery

Impact of U.K. transition and increased Italy Lotto service revenue amortization

Income from continuing operations of $92 million, versus $116 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by:

Reduced provision for income taxes, mostly from lower pre-tax income

Increased Italy Lotto service revenue amortization and lower foreign exchange gain, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Adjusted EBITDA of $304 million, up 5% as reported and down 2% at constant currency, versus $290 million in the prior year, mainly due to:

High profit flow through from elevated U.S. Multi-state Jackpot activity and OPtiMa cost savings

Impact of U.K. transition and increased investments in the business

Diluted earnings per share of $0.32, versus $0.40 in the prior year, primarily driven by the after-tax impact of higher foreign currency gains in the prior year and partially offset by a lower provision for income taxes; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36, versus $0.22 in the prior year.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $2.5 billion, in line with the prior-year period as reported and down 2% at constant currency, primarily due to:

1.7% increase in same-store sales, with growth across geographies and game types

Reduced LMA incentive; increased Italy Lotto service revenue amortization; and impact of U.K. transition

Income from continuing operations was $135 million, compared to $271 million in the prior-year period, primarily driven by:

Reduced provision for income taxes, mostly from lower pre-tax income

Foreign exchange loss versus foreign exchange gain in the prior-year period, principally related to the impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt and increased Italy Lotto service revenue amortization

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.12 billion, down 4% as reported and 7% at constant currency, compared to $1.17 billion in the prior-year period, primarily resulting from:

Reduced LMA incentive; lower product sales, mainly due to the timing in terminal and software services deliveries; impact of U.K. transition; and increased investments in the business

Growth in wager-based revenue; OPtiMa cost savings

Diluted loss per share was $0.01, versus diluted earnings per share of $0.57 in the prior year, primarily driven by the after-tax impact of foreign currency losses versus foreign currency gains in the prior year, partially offset by a lower provision for income taxes; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.91 compared to $0.67 in the prior year.

Consolidated cash used in operating activities of $193 million, versus consolidated cash from operations of $709 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to $926 million in cash outflows related to the Italy Lotto upfront license fee.

Net debt was $2.7 billion, versus $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by $2 billion in proceeds from the sale of IGT Gaming allocated to debt reduction. Net debt leverage improved to 2.4x from 4.1x in the prior year.

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity of $3.0 billion as of December 31, 2025, reflecting $1.4 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.6 billion in additional borrowing capacity.

Other Developments

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share, representing a $0.01 per share increase, following a $0.02 per share increase in Q3'25 from the historical $0.20 per share level.

Record date of March 10, 2026

Payment date of March 24, 2026

Board & Governance Update

The Board appointed Mariangela Zappia as an independent, non-executive director, effective on February 19, 2026. Ms. Zappia is a career diplomat with more than 40 years of experience at the highest levels of international diplomacy and public service.

Ms. Zappia was the first woman in Italy to hold the positions of Ambassador to NATO, to the United Nations in New York, and to the United States of America. She was also the first woman to serve as Diplomatic Counsellor to the Prime Minister of Italy and as G7/G20 Sherpa. In these capacities, she has been at the center of decision-making processes on global political and economic issues of the highest relevance to national security and international relations, and she brings extensive leadership and managerial experience in overseeing complex organizations and structures.

"We are delighted to welcome Mariangela to the Board as an independent, non-executive director," said Marco Sala, the Company's Executive Chair. "Her independence, global perspective, deep experience in navigating complex geopolitical and economic environments, and her proven leadership of large and multifaceted organizations will be highly valuable as we continue to execute our strategy."

The Company also announced that Max Chiara, Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board since May 2020, has informed the Board that he will not stand for re-election at the Company's next Annual General Meeting of shareholders in May 2026. Mr. Chiara will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, where he has taken on additional responsibilities for strategy and mergers and acquisitions.

Marco Sala added, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Max for his continued leadership as our Chief Financial Officer and for his valuable contributions as a director over the last six years. Max will remain fully engaged on executing our financial and strategic priorities as CFO, and this change to his Board role reflects our ongoing focus on strategy execution and evolving our corporate governance standards and best practices, including the independence and composition of our Board."

Introducing Full Year 2026 Expectations

Revenue of $2.50 - $2.55 billion includes more than five percent organic growth; approximately $175 million in incremental Italy Lotto license fee amortization impacts reported growth

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 - $1.19 billion; organic growth and OPtiMa savings more than offset approximately $50 million of investments in growth initiatives such as Italy B2C and iLottery expansion; R&D for technology products and services; and project costs associated with the extensive contract renewal cycle recently completed

Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $900 million includes €1.43 billion or approximately $1.68 billion related to final Italy Lotto license fee payment; $750 million in cash from operations excluding Italy Lotto license fee

Capital expenditures of approximately $450 - $475 million reflects contractual obligations related to recent contract wins and extensions

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

February 24, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on Brightstar's Investor Relations website at www.brightstarlottery.com . A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About Brightstar Lottery PLC

Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE: BRSL) is global leader in lottery focused on innovation and forward-thinking strategies and solutions, building on our renowned expertise in delivering secure technology and producing reliable, comprehensive solutions for our customers. As a premier pure play global lottery company, our best-in-class lottery operations, retail and digital solutions, and award-winning lottery games enable our customers to achieve their goals, entertain players and distribute meaningful benefits to communities. Brightstar has a well-established local presence and is a trusted partner to governments and regulators around the world, creating value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. Brightstar serves nearly 90 lottery customers and their players on six continents. It is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lottery jurisdictions in the U.S. and eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries. Brightstar has approximately 6,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.brightstarlottery.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding the Brightstar Lottery PLC's (the "Company") future plans, strategies, expected growth, regulatory developments, anticipated new or renewed contracts, and future products, services, technologies, and operational initiatives. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding future revenue, income from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA, cash flows (including free cash flow), capital expenditures, capital allocation plans, dividend levels, share repurchases, FY'26 financial outlook, organic growth expectations, and the Company's medium-term financial targets. These statements also include expectations relating to iLottery expansion, Italy B2C digital execution, U.S. regulatory momentum, international expansion opportunities, anticipated contributions from long-term contract awards, OPtiMa cost-savings and AI-related initiatives, as well as statements concerning the Company's future debt maturity profile and related liquidity planning. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "target," "estimate," "project," "guidance," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties-many of which are outside the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially, including macroeconomic, regulatory, and political conditions; changes in consumer behavior; foreign exchange and interest rate volatility; inflation; financial market conditions; and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.brightstarlottery.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update them. Nothing in this release constitutes a profit forecast or indicates that future performance will match or exceed past results. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBIT represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, impairment losses, restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBIT is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin represents Adjusted EBIT divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess Brightstar's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Brightstar's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP adjustment to certain financial measures that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Select Performance and KPI data (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)





Q4'25

Q4'24

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change (1)

FY'25

FY'24

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change (1) Revenue































Service































Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

530

511

4 %

(2) %

2,058

1,989

3 %

1 % U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

38

26

46 %

46 %

106

101

5 %

5 % Upfront license fee amortization

(69)

(49)

(42) %

(29) %

(223)

(198)

(12) %

(7) % Other

111

103

8 %

5 %

420

471

(11) %

(12) % Total service revenue

611

591

3 %

(1) %

2,360

2,363

- %

(2) %

































Product sales

57

60

(4) %

(9) %

151

149

1 %

(1) % Total revenue

668

651

3 %

(2) %

2,511

2,512

- %

(2) %

































Income from continuing operations

92

116

(21) %





135

271

(50) %



Adjusted EBIT

177

188

(6) %

(13) %

677

768

(12) %

(15) % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

304

290

5 %

(2) %

1,121

1,170

(4) %

(7) %

































Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2)















Global































Instant ticket & draw games

0.3 %

3.9 %









1.6 %

1.1 %







U.S. multi-state jackpots

43.6 %

(20.2 %)









3.4 %

(22.1 %)







Total

3.5 %

1.8 %









1.7 %

(0.8 %)









































U.S.































Instant ticket & draw games

0.1 %

2.2 %









0.3 %

(0.5 %)







U.S. multi-state jackpots

43.6 %

(20.2 %)









3.4 %

(22.1 %)







Total

4.7 %

(0.7 %)









0.6 %

(3.3 %)









































Italy































Instant ticket & draw games

(0.5 %) (3) 7.0 %









2.0 % (3) 4.1 %









































Rest of world































Instant ticket & draw games

5.0 %

5.6 %









8.0 %

3.3 %









































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where Brightstar is the operator or facilities management supplier, using the

same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods (3) Instant ticket & draw game same-store sales normalized for a like number of Italy Lotto draws and sell-in days were 0.3% and 2.9% in Q4'25 and FY'25,

respectively





































Q4'25

Q4'24

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change (1)

FY'25

FY'24

Y/Y

Change

Constant

Currency

Change (1)

































Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2)













Global































Instant ticket & draw games

0.6 %

4.3 %









2.0 %

1.8 %







U.S. multi-state jackpots

45.9 %

(20.6 %)









5.0 %

(22.9 %)







Total

2.9 %

(2.7 %)









2.1 %

0.2 %









































U.S.































Instant ticket & draw games

1.9 %

2.9 %









0.8 %

(0.5 %)







U.S. multi-state jackpots

45.9 %

(20.6 %)









5.0 %

(22.9 %)







Total

7.2 %

(0.6 %)









1.3 %

(3.8 %)









































Italy































Instant ticket & draw games

(0.9 %)

5.4 %









1.8 %

3.6 %









































Rest of world































Instant ticket & draw games

6.3 %

3.1 %









8.4 %

0.8 %









































Revenue (by geography)































U.S. & Canada

320

307

4 %

4 %

1,176

1,223

(4) %

(4) % Italy

258

251

3 %

(6) %

1,018

968

5 %

1 % Rest of world

91

93

(3) %

(9) %

317

321

(1) %

(4) % Total revenue

668

651

3 %

(2) %

2,511

2,512

- %

(2) %

































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 5 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

Brightstar Lottery PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Service revenue (includes amortization of upfront license fees) 611

591

2,360

2,363 Product sales 57

60

151

149 Total revenue 668

651

2,511

2,512















Cost of services (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 297

273

1,116

1,068 Cost of product sales (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 42

44

128

111 General and administrative 51

57

215

235 Research and development 13

10

47

43 Sales and marketing 31

34

123

122 Depreciation and amortization 58

52

221

204 Restructuring 7

-

28

39 Interest expense, net 42

46

172

206 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (8)

(75)

124

(52) Other expense, net 17

4

39

16 Income from continuing operations before provision for

income taxes 119

206

299

521 Provision for income taxes 28

89

165

250 Income from continuing operations 92

116

135

271 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

continuing operations 31

34

136

154 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Brightstar Lottery PLC 61

83

(1)

117















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

136

75

238 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax -

-

77

- Income from discontinued operations -

136

152

238 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

discontinued operations -

1

4

6 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to

Brightstar Lottery PLC -

135

148

231















Net income 92

253

287

508 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 31

35

140

160 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 61

217

147

348















Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Brightstar Lottery PLC per common share - basic 0.32

0.41

(0.01)

0.58 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Brightstar Lottery PLC per common share - diluted 0.32

0.40

(0.01)

0.57 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per

common share - basic 0.32

1.08

0.74

1.73 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per

common share - diluted 0.32

1.07

0.74

1.71 Weighted-average shares - basic 189

202

197

202 Weighted-average shares - diluted 191

204

197

204

Brightstar Lottery PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited









December 31,

2025

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 1,446

584 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 54

120 Trade and other receivables, net 526

468 Inventories, net 116

113 Other current assets 193

114 Assets held for sale -

4,765 Total current assets 2,336

6,165 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 678

581 Property, plant and equipment, net 90

85 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92

102 Goodwill 2,707

2,650 Intangible assets, net 125

89 Other non-current assets 3,130

606 Total non-current assets 6,822

4,113 Total assets 9,158

10,278







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable 766

718 Current portion of long-term debt 118

208 Payable to ADM 1,680

- Other current liabilities 508

619 Liabilities held for sale -

1,142 Total current liabilities 3,072

2,687 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,060

5,153 Deferred income taxes 208

170 Operating lease liabilities 72

83 Other non-current liabilities 156

125 Total non-current liabilities 4,496

5,530 Total liabilities 7,568

8,217 Commitments and contingencies





Brightstar Lottery PLC's shareholders' equity 875

1,652 Non-controlling interests 715

409 Total shareholders' equity 1,590

2,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,158

10,278

Brightstar Lottery PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

















For the three

months ended

For the year

ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 92

253

287

508 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -

136

152

238 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing

operations:













Amortization of upfront license fees 69

49

223

198 Depreciation 46

44

182

171 Amortization 12

8

39

33 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10

-

19

- Stock-based compensation -

7

15

38 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (8)

(75)

124

(52) Deferred income taxes (54)

(25)

(45)

(36) Other non-cash items, net 2

5

18

14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables (10)

(96)

(14)

(85) Inventories 5

6

1

(5) Accounts payable 45

45

89

106 Accrued interest payable 5

29

(20)

(16) Accrued income taxes (19)

42

(11)

45 Italian lotto license payment (347)

-

(926)

- Other assets and liabilities (70)

17

(22)

26 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (222)

174

(193)

709 Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations -

107

94

341 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (222)

282

(99)

1,050















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (76)

(45)

(316)

(149) Investment in SP Loterias SPE S.A (53)

-

(53)

- Other investing activities, net 2

(1)

1

- Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (127)

(47)

(367)

(150) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations -

(41)

3,868

(207) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (127)

(87)

3,502

(357)















Cash flows from financing activities













Principal payments on long-term debt (750)

-

(2,936)

(500) Payments of debt issuance costs (3)

(1)

(14)

(5) Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facilities -

(56)

(515)

(175) Net receipts from (payments on) financial liabilities 71

76

(11)

24 Proceeds from long-term debt 750

-

1,862

556 Repurchases of common stock (20)

-

(271)

- Net (repayment of) receipt of funds payable and amounts due to others (41)

25

(75)

(20) Receipts from foreign currency derivative -

-

46

(7) Dividends paid (42)

(40)

(770)

(161) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (12)

(18)

(69)

(73) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests -

-

(163)

(159) Capital increase - non-controlling interests 209

-

386

2 Other financing activities, net (14)

(29)

(41)

(37) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 147

(44)

(2,573)

(556) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations -

(12)

(143)

(50) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 147

(56)

(2,716)

(606)















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (202)

138

686

87 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 5

(37)

39

(51) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,696

674

775

739 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,500

775

1,500

775 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations -

71

-

71 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of continuing

operations 1,500

704

1,500

704















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:













Interest paid 42

18

213

221 Income taxes paid 101

72

220

241

Brightstar Lottery PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited













December 31,



2025

2024 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026

-

748 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026

-

777 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027

-

748 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028

586

517 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029

747

746 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030

581

513 5.750% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2033

742

- Senior Secured Notes

2,657

4,050









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

234

619 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030

1,169

- Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027

-

157 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027

-

328 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,060

5,153









Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027

118

208 Current portion of long-term debt

118

208









Total debt

4,178

5,361









Less: Cash and cash equivalents

1,446

584 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027

4

- Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027

4

- Net debt

2,723

4,777









Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure









Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)





For the three months ended

December 31,

For the year ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Income from continuing operations

92

116

135

271 Provision for income taxes

28

89

165

250 Interest expense, net

42

46

172

206 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

(8)

(75)

124

(52) Restructuring

7

-

28

39 Stock-based compensation

-

7

15

38 Other expense, net

17

4

39

16 Adjusted EBIT

177

188

677

768

















Income from continuing operations

92

116

135

271 Provision for income taxes

28

89

165

250 Interest expense, net

42

46

172

206 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

(8)

(75)

124

(52) Depreciation

46

44

182

171 Amortization - service revenue (1)

69

49

223

198 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

9

6

31

23 Amortization - purchase accounting

2

2

9

9 Restructuring

7

-

28

39 Stock-based compensation

-

7

15

38 Other expenses, net

17

4

39

16 Adjusted EBITDA

304

290

1,121

1,170

















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

(222)

174

(193)

709 Capital expenditures

(76)

(45)

(316)

(149) Free Cash Flow

(298)

129

(509)

560

















(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees









Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)





For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024





Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact(1)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted









0.32









0.40









(0.01)









0.57

Adjustments:

















































Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(0.04)

-

(0.04)

(0.37)

0.01

(0.38)

0.62

(0.04)

0.66

(0.25)

0.02

(0.27)

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.04

0.01

0.04

0.05

0.01

0.03

Loss on extinguishment and modifications of

debt, net

0.05

0.01

0.04

-

-

-

0.09

0.01

0.08

-

-

-

Discrete tax items

-

-

-

-

(0.18)

0.18

-

-

-

-

(0.19)

0.19

Restructuring

0.03

0.01

0.02

-

0.01

(0.01)

0.14

0.04

0.10

0.19

0.06

0.13

Other (non-recurring adjustments)

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.05

0.01

0.04

0.03

-

0.02

Net adjustments









0.04









(0.19)









0.91









0.10

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC -

diluted



























































0.36









0.22









0.91









0.67









































































































Reported effective tax rate









23.2 %









43.4 %









55.0 %









48.0 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









25.2 %









42.1 %









35.2 %









44.3 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





191 (2)







204 (2)







199 (2)







204 (2)



















































(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

