Avanos Medical, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Exceeded full-year revenue and achieved the top end of full-year earnings-per-share guidance

Delivered full-year organic growth of 6% in strategic segments

Expanded transformation initiatives expected to deliver $15 to $20 million of incremental annualized savings by the end of 2026

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results.

"I'm very pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year results, which demonstrate meaningful progress on our strategic priorities," said David Pacitti, Avanos' chief executive officer. Pacitti continued, "Our organic growth remains healthy and positions us well for 2026. Our tariff mitigation efforts are on track, and we're beginning to see the impact of our cost management initiatives. I'm proud of our team's focus and commitment."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total fourth quarter net sales were $180.9 million, a 0.7% increase from the prior year period.

Operating income in the quarter was $2.5 million compared to operating loss of $418.5 million in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $22.6 million compared to $23.9 million a year ago.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.3 million, compared to net loss of $397.0 million in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter net income was $13.4 million compared to $20.0 million in the prior year.

Fourth quarter diluted loss per share was $0.03 compared to diluted loss per share of $8.63 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter diluted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.43 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $28.0 million compared to $28.6 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter free cash flow was $21.3 million compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

Specialty Nutrition Systems Segment

The Specialty Nutrition Systems ("SNS") segment delivered above-market results in the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving net sales of $115.1 million, an increase of 8.7% compared to the prior year period.

Operating income in the SNS segment for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $20.5 million, or 17.8% of SNS net sales, a decrease of $4.5 million.

Pain Management and Recovery Segment

Pain Management and Recovery ("PM&R") segment net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $61.6 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to the prior year period.

Operating income in the PM&R segment for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $5.2 million compared to $3.9 million last year.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Net sales increased 1.9% to $701.2 million in 2025, compared to $687.8 million in 2024.

Operating loss in 2025 was $61.6 million compared to operating loss of $396.2 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $67.1 million compared to $87.3 million in 2024.

Net loss in 2025 was $72.9 million, compared to net loss of $386.3 million in the prior year.

For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA totaled $86.8 million, compared to $107.6 million in the prior year.

2025 diluted loss per share was $1.57 compared to diluted loss per share of $8.40 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.94 compared to $1.35 in 2024.

2025 year-to-date free cash flow was $43.1 million compared to $82.9 million in 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, our net debt was $10.7 million compared to $27.0 million in the prior year.

Specialty Nutrition Systems Segment

The SNS segment delivered above-market results in 2025, achieving net sales of $432.9 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to 2024.

Operating income in the SNS segment in 2025 was $82.6 million, or 19% of SNS net sales, an increase of $1.8 million compared to 2024.

Pain Management and Recovery Segment

PM&R segment net sales for 2025 was $237.8 million, an increase of 1.5% compared to 2024.

Operating income in the PM&R segment for 2025 was $9.2 million compared to $2.7 million in 2024.

Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment

During the second quarter, due to downward pressure on our market capitalization, we assessed goodwill for impairment and recorded an impairment charge of $77.0 million associated with the PM&R segment.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash from operations less capital expenditures, or free cash flow, for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.3 million, compared to $53.1 million a year ago. For 2025, free cash flow was $43.1 million, compared to $82.9 million in the prior year.

At year-end 2025, the Company's cash balance was $89.8 million compared to $107.7 million at year-end 2024. Total debt at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $100.5 million, consisting of borrowings on the Company's term loan facility.

Sale of HA Product Line

On July 31, 2025, we announced the divestiture of our HA product line to Channel-Markers Medical, LLC, a privately held company. This transaction aligns with our ongoing transformation, which is focused on advancing our strategic SNS and PM&R segments.

2026 Outlook

We expect 2026 net sales to be between $700 million and $720 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $0.90 and $1.10.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include the following financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S., or GAAP, and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted net income

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted gross and operating profit

Adjusted effective tax rate

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

Adjusted EBITDA

Free cash flow

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable, for the relevant time periods as indicated in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures:

Certain acquisition and integration charges related to acquisitions;

Expenses associated with restructuring and transformation activities, including the divestiture of the Company's respiratory health business;

Expenses associated with European Union Medical Regulation ("EU MDR") compliance;

The amortization of intangible assets associated with business acquisitions;

Impairments of intangibles or goodwill;

The amortization of intangible assets associated with prior business acquisitions.

The tax effects of certain adjusting items; and

The positive or negative effect of changes in currency exchange rates during the year.

The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information to our GAAP financial measures. Management and the Company's Board of Directors use net sales on a constant currency basis, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow to (a) evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance and its performance relative to its competitors, (b) allocate resources and (c) measure the operational performance of the Company's business units and their managers. Management also believes that the use of an adjusted effective tax rate provides improved insight into the tax effects of the Company's ongoing business operations.

Additionally, the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors will use certain of the non-GAAP financial measures when setting and assessing achievement of incentive compensation goals. These goals are based, in part, on the Company's net sales on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA, which will be determined by excluding certain items that are used in calculating these non-GAAP financial measures.

Our competitors may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measure of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, the financial statement data presented in our consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the attached financial tables.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "believe", "will", "expect", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", or "continue" and similar expressions, among others. Forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: weakening of economic conditions that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; shortages in drugs used in our Surgical Pain and Recovery products or other disruptions in our supply chain; the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; the impact of tariffs imposed to date; new or increased tariffs or other trade restrictions; our ability to successfully execute on or achieve the expected benefits of the transformation initiative or our divestiture, acquisition or merger transactions; inflationary pressures; rising interest rates; financial conditions affecting the banking system and the potential threats to solvency of commercial banks; changes in foreign exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of new products; changes in reimbursement levels or reimbursement coverage from third-party payors; product liability claims; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact of the federal legislation to reform the U.S. healthcare system; changes in financial markets; and changes in the competitive environment. The information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the securities laws. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact future results is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Sales $ 180.9

$ 179.6

$ 701.2

$ 687.8 Cost of products sold 94.9

81.6

347.3

306.5 Gross Profit 86.0

98.0

353.9

381.3 Research and development expenses 6.1

5.7

23.3

26.2 Selling and general expenses 78.8

79.7

315.6

318.5 Goodwill and intangibles impairment -

436.7

77.0

436.7 Other (income) expense, net (1.4)

(5.6)

(0.4)

(3.9) Operating Income (Loss) 2.5

(418.5)

(61.6)

(396.2) Interest income 0.6

0.8

3.2

5.1 Interest expense (1.9)

(2.8)

(7.8)

(12.2) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1.2

(420.5)

(66.2)

(403.3) Income tax (provision) benefit (2.5)

23.5

(6.7)

17.0 Loss from Continuing Operations (1.3)

(397.0)

(72.9)

(386.3) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax -

(0.3)

-

(5.8) Net Loss $ (1.3)

$ (397.3)

$ (72.9)

$ (392.1)















Interest expense, net 1.3

2.0

4.6

7.1 Income tax benefit (provision) 2.5

(23.4)

6.7

(18.9) Depreciation and amortization 9.9

11.1

38.9

45.5 EBITDA $ 12.4

$ (407.6)

$ (22.7)

$ (358.4)















Loss Per Share













Basic













Continuing operations $ (0.03)

$ (8.63)

$ (1.57)

$ (8.40) Discontinued operations $ -

$ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.13) Basic Loss Per Share $ (0.03)

$ (8.64)

$ (1.57)

$ (8.53)















Diluted













Continuing operations $ (0.03)

$ (8.63)

$ (1.57)

$ (8.40) Discontinued operations $ -

$ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.13) Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.03)

$ (8.64)

$ (1.57)

$ (8.53)















Common Shares Outstanding













Basic 46.4

46.0

46.3

46.0 Diluted 46.4

46.0

46.3

46.0

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

As reported

Acquisition and Integration (a)

Post-RH Divestiture Restructuring

Intangibles Amortization

Tax Effects

As Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales $ 180.9

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 180.9 Cost of products sold 94.9

-

(9.0)

(1.6)

-

84.3 Gross Profit 86.0

-

9.0

1.6

-

96.6 Gross Profit Margin 47.5 %

















53.4 % Research and development expenses 6.1

-

(0.5)

-

-

5.6 Selling and general expenses 78.8

(0.6)

(4.5)

(2.9)

-

70.8 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 43.6 %

















39.1 % Other (income) expense, net (1.4)

(0.5)

(0.5)

-

-

(2.4) Operating Income 2.5

1.1

14.5

4.5

-

22.6 Interest income 0.6

-

-

-

-

0.6 Interest expense (1.9)

-

-

-

-

(1.9) Income Before Income Taxes 1.2

1.1

14.5

4.5

-

21.3 Income tax provision (2.5)

-

-

-

(5.4)

(7.9) Effective Tax Rate (208.3) %

















(37.1) % Net (Loss) Income $ (1.3)

$ 1.1

$ 14.5

$ 4.5

$ (5.4)

$ 13.4























Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.03)

















$ 0.29

























____________________________ (a) In the year ended December 31, 2025, $0.5 million in "Other (income) expense, net" is related to contingent consideration expense.

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

As reported

Acquisition & Integration

Restructuring & Transform.

Post-RH Divestiture Transition

Post-RH Divestiture Restructuring

Goodwill & Intangibles Impairment

EU MDR Compliance

Intangibles Amortization

Tax Effects

As Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales $ 179.6

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 179.6 Cost of products sold 81.6

-

(1.3)

(0.4)

(2.1)

-

-

(3.6)

-

74.2 Gross Profit 98.0

-

1.3

0.4

2.1

-

-

3.6

-

105.4 Gross Profit Margin 54.6 %

































58.7 % Research and development 5.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.7 Selling and general 79.7

(0.1)

0.4

(0.2)

(0.4)

-

(1.8)

(2.8)

-

74.8 SG&A as a percentage of revenue 44.4 %

































41.6 % Goodwill and intangibles impairment 436.7

-

-

-

-

(436.7)

-

-

-

- Other (income) expense, net (5.6)

-

6.9

(0.3)

-

-

-

-

-

1.0 Operating (Loss) Income (418.5)

0.1

(6.0)

0.9

2.5

436.7

1.8

6.4

-

23.9 Interest income 0.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.8 Interest expense (2.8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2.8) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (420.5)

0.1

(6.0)

0.9

2.5

436.7

1.8

6.4

-

21.9 Income tax benefit (provision) 23.5

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25.4)

(1.9) Effective tax rate (5.6) %

































(8.7) % Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (397.0)

0.1

(6.0)

0.9

2.5

436.7

1.8

6.4

(25.4)

20.0 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (0.3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(0.3) Net (Loss) Income $ (397.3)

$ 0.1

$ (6.0)

$ 0.9

$ 2.5

$ 436.7

$ 1.8

$ 6.4

$ (25.4)

$ 19.7







































Diluted (loss) earnings per share:





































Continuing Operations $ (8.63)

































$ 0.43 Discontinued Operations $ (0.01)

































$ (0.01) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (8.64)

































$ 0.42

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2025

As reported

Acquisition and Integration

Post-RH Divestiture Restructuring

Goodwill and Intangibles Impairment

Litigation and Legal

Intangibles Amortization

Tax effects

As Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales $ 701.2

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 701.2 Cost of products sold 347.3

-

(19.5)

-

-

(9.5)

-

318.3 Gross Profit 353.9

-

19.5

-

-

9.5

-

382.9 Gross Profit Margin 50.5 %

























54.6 % Research and development expenses 23.3

-

(0.5)

-

-

-

-

22.8 Selling and general expenses 315.6

(1.0)

(10.2)

-

-

(9.7)

-

294.7 SG&A as a percentage of Net Sales 45.0 %

























42.0 % Goodwill and intangibles impairment 77.0

-

-

(77.0)

-

-

-

- Other (income) expense, net (0.4)

(0.5)

(2.2)

-

1.4

-

-

(1.7) Operating (Loss) Income (61.6)

1.5

32.4

77.0

(1.4)

19.2

-

67.1 Interest income 3.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.2 Interest expense (7.8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7.8) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (66.2)

1.5

32.4

77.0

(1.4)

19.2

-

62.5 Income tax provision (6.7)

-

-

-

-

-

(12.4)

(19.1) Effective tax rate 10.1 %

























(30.6) % Net (Loss) Income $ (72.9)

$ 1.5

$ 32.4

$ 77.0

$ (1.4)

$ 19.2

$ (12.4)

$ 43.4































Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.57)

























$ 0.94

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2024

As reported

Acquisition and Integration

Restructuring and Transform.

Post-RH Divestiture Transition

Post-RH Divestiture Restructuring

Goodwill and intangibles impairment

EU MDR compliance

Intangibles amortization

Tax effects of adjusting items

As Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales $ 687.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 687.8 Cost of products sold 306.5

(0.1)

(3.0)

(1.8)

(5.1)

-

(0.2)

(14.3)

-

282.0 Gross Profit 381.3

0.1

3.0

1.8

5.1

-

0.2

14.3

-

405.8 Gross profit margin 55.4 %

































59.0 % Research and development expenses 26.2

(0.1)

0.2

-

-

-

-

-

-

26.3 Selling and general expenses 318.5

(1.4)

(3.0)

(0.8)

(3.8)

-

(6.0)

(10.9)

-

292.6 SG&A as a percentage of net sales 46.3 %

































42.5 % Goodwill and intangibles impairment 436.7

-

-

-

-

(436.7)

-

-

-

- Other (income) expense, net (3.9)

(2.6)

6.6

(0.5)

-

-

-

-

-

(0.4) Operating (Loss) Income (396.2)

4.2

(0.8)

3.1

8.9

436.7

6.2

25.2

-

87.3 Interest income 5.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.1 Interest expense (12.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12.2) (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (403.3)

4.2

(0.8)

3.1

8.9

436.7

6.2

25.2

-

80.2 Income tax benefit (provision) 17.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(34.6)

(17.6) Effective tax rate (4.2) %

































(21.9) % Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations (386.3)

4.2

(0.8)

3.1

8.9

436.7

6.2

25.2

(34.6)

62.6 Loss from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (5.8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5.8) Net (Loss) Income $ (392.1)

$ 4.2

$ (0.8)

$ 3.1

$ 8.9

$ 436.7

$ 6.2

$ 25.2

$ (34.6)

$ 56.8







































Diluted (loss) earnings per share:





































Continuing Operations $ (8.40)

































$ 1.35 Discontinued Operations $ (0.13)

































$ (0.13) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (8.53)

































$ 1.22

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued Operations

Total Net loss $ (1.3)

$ (397.0)

$ (0.3)

$ (397.3) Interest expense, net 1.3

2.0

-

2.0 Income tax benefit (provision) 2.5

(23.5)

0.1

(23.4) Depreciation 5.4

4.7

-

4.7 Amortization 4.5

6.4

-

6.4 EBITDA 12.4

(407.4)

(0.2)

(407.6) Acquisition and integration-related charges 1.1

0.1

-

0.1 Restructuring and transformation charges -

(6.0)

-

(6.0) Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

0.9

-

0.9 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 14.5

2.5

-

2.5 Goodwill and intangibles impairment -

436.7

-

436.7 EU MDR Compliance -

1.8

-

1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.0

$ 28.6

$ (0.2)

$ 28.4



EBITDA

Year Ended

December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024



Continuing

Operations

Disc. Operations

Total Net loss income $ (72.9)

$ (386.3)

$ (5.8)

$ (392.1) Interest expense, net 4.6

7.1

-

7.1 Income tax benefit (provision) 6.7

(17.0)

(1.9)

(18.9) Depreciation 19.7

20.3

-

20.3 Amortization 19.2

25.2

-

25.2 EBITDA (22.7)

(350.7)

(7.7)

(358.4) Acquisition and integration-related charges 1.5

4.2

-

4.2 Restructuring and transformation charges -

(0.8)

-

(0.8) Post-RH Divestiture transition charges -

3.1

-

3.1 Post-RH Divestiture restructuring 32.4

8.9

-

8.9 Goodwill and intangibles impairment 77.0

436.7

-

436.7 EU MDR Compliance -

6.2

-

6.2 Litigation and legal (1.4)

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 86.8

$ 107.6

$ (7.7)

$ 99.9

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 28.2

$ 57.9

$ 74.7

$ 100.7 Capital expenditures (6.9)

(4.8)

(31.6)

(17.8) Free Cash Flow $ 21.3

$ 53.1

$ 43.1

$ 82.9

2026 OUTLOOK



Estimated Range Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.48 to $ 0.73 Intangibles amortization 0.28 to 0.26 Restructuring and transformation charges 0.08 to 0.06 Other 0.06 to 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.90 to $ 1.10

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions)



As of December 31,

2025

2024 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 89.8

$ 107.7 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 103.8

132.8 Inventories 148.0

138.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13.8

14.1 Total Current Assets 355.4

393.4 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 113.4

110.7 Operating Lease Right of Use Assets 27.6

34.1 Goodwill 394.9

455.6 Other Intangible Assets, net 117.8

112.3 Deferred Tax Assets 33.1

24.9 Other Assets 31.5

23.2 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,073.7

$ 1,154.2







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 10.2

$ 9.4 Current portion of operating lease obligation 8.2

10.9 Trade accounts payable 55.5

54.3 Accrued expenses 91.3

91.3 Total Current Liabilities 165.2

165.9 Long-Term Debt 90.3

125.3 Operating Lease Obligation 20.4

24.6 Deferred Tax Liabilities 6.1

5.5 Other Long-Term Liabilities 13.5

4.4 TOTAL LIABILITIES 295.5

325.7 Stockholders' Equity 778.2

828.5 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,073.7

$ 1,154.2

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Activities













Net loss $ (1.3)

$ (397.3)

$ (72.9)

$ (392.1) Depreciation and amortization 9.9

11.1

38.9

45.5 Goodwill and intangibles impairment -

436.7

77.0

436.7 Net loss on asset dispositions 3.6

0.8

9.3

1.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 24.5

45.0

20.2

35.0 Deferred income taxes and other (8.5)

(38.4)

2.2

(25.6) Cash Provided by Operating Activities 28.2

57.9

74.7

100.7 Investing Activities













Capital expenditures (6.9)

(4.8)

(31.6)

(17.8) Proceeds from the sale of assets -

-

4.0

- Proceeds from RH divestiture post-closing settlement -

-

-

2.1 Acquisition of assets and businesses, net of cash acquired 0.3

-

(28.0)

- Investments in non-affiliates (0.2)

(2.8)

(5.0)

(11.8) Cash Used in Investing Activities (6.8)

(7.6)

(60.6)

(27.5) Financing Activities













Secured debt repayments (2.4)

(2.3)

(9.4)

(8.6) Revolving credit facility proceeds -

-

-

20.0 Revolving credit facility repayments -

(25.0)

(25.0)

(45.0) Purchase of treasury stock (0.3)

(0.1)

(3.3)

(12.8) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options -

-

0.7

1.1 Payment of contingent consideration liabilities -

-

-

(3.8) Cash Used in Financing Activities (2.7)

(27.4)

(37.0)

(49.1) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.6

(4.2)

5.0

(4.1) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 19.3

18.7

(17.9)

20.0 Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 70.5

89.0

107.7

87.7 Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 89.8

$ 107.7

$ 89.8

$ 107.7

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) (in millions)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Specialty Nutrition Systems:





















Enteral feeding $ 83.0

$ 75.0

10.7 %

$ 314.7

$ 289.7

8.6 % Neonate solutions 32.1

30.9

3.9 %

118.2

106.7

10.8 % Total Specialty Nutrition Systems 115.1

105.9

8.7 %

432.9

396.4

9.2 % Pain Management and Recovery:





















Surgical pain and recovery 24.7

26.7

(7.5) %

98.8

108.0

(8.5) % Radiofrequency ablation 36.9

34.1

8.2 %

139.0

126.2

10.1 % Total Pain Management and Recovery 61.6

60.8

1.3 %

237.8

234.2

1.5 % Corporate and Other 4.2

12.9

(67.4) %

30.5

57.2

(46.7) % Total Net Sales $ 180.9

$ 179.6

0.7 %

$ 701.2

$ 687.8

1.9 %























Operating Income (Loss)





















Specialty Nutrition Systems 20.5

25.0

(18.0) %

82.6

80.8

2.2 % Pain Management and Recovery 5.2

3.9

33.3 %

9.2

2.7

N.M. Corporate and Other(a) (23.2)

(447.4)

N.M.

(153.4)

(479.7)

N.M. Total Operating Income (Loss) $ 2.5

$ (418.5)

N.M.

$ (61.6)

$ (396.2)

N.M.























Net Sales - percentage change - QTD Total

Volume (a)

Pricing/Mix

Currency

Other (b)



Specialty Nutrition Systems 8.7 %

7.9 %

0.5 %

0.8 %

(0.5) %



Pain Management and Recovery 1.3 %

1.0 %

0.2 %

0.2 %

(0.1) %



Corporate and Other (67.4) %

5.4 %

- %

- %

(72.8) %



























Net Sales - percentage change - YTD Total

Volume (a)

Pricing/Mix

Currency

Other (b)



Specialty Nutrition Systems 9.2 %

9.0 %

0.4 %

0.5 %

(0.7) %



Pain Management and Recovery 1.5 %

1.9 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

(0.9) %



Corporate and Other (46.7) %

(7.0) %

(9.5) %

- %

(30.2) %





______________________________ N.M.: Not Meaningful (a) Corporate and Other operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes $77.0 million of goodwill impairment associated with our PM&R segment. Corporate and Other operating loss for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 includes $436.7 million of goodwill and intangibles impairment. (b) Other includes the effects of our withdrawal from certain revenue streams that did not meet our return criteria and rounding.

