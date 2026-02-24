Ideagen has been named one of the 'Best UK Software Companies' for the third consecutive year in the G2 2026 Best Software Awards.

Ideagen is a G2 Best UK Software company for the third year running

Ideagen also earned the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Products award, specifically noted for excellence in the Quality Management (QMS) and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) categories reflecting the high esteem Ideagen solutions are held in the eyes of their customers.

Across its portfolio, the company earned an impressive 331 G2 badges in 2025, demonstrating consistent user satisfaction and product excellence.

Standout results in 2025 include Ideagen Quality Management being recognized as a Leader in 49 reports and Ideagen Quality Control winning 77 badges in 2025 the highest number of total badges in the entire product suite. Across the portfolio, solutions achieved an impressive 125 number one rankings.

John Molamphy, Chief Technology Officer at Ideagen, said: "Being recognized in G2's Best Software Awards for the third consecutive year is a powerful validation of our AI-first approach to solving the complex challenges facing regulated industries.

"This honor reflects the trust more than 18,000 customers place in our platform to deliver the clarity and confidence they need to protect their people, operations and the world around them.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it comes directly from our customers the safety managers, quality directors and compliance officers who rely on our software daily.

"Their feedback drives our innovation and reinforces our commitment to being the most insightful and enabling platform for organizations managing critical risk, quality and safety challenges."

This point was echoed by Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2: "As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof.

"Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Ideagen. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

Some of the customer feedback that influenced the success include:

"I have used Ideagen Quality Management for eight years and it is a great system to share documents, perform audits and report internal incidents. I use the system daily and it is a big part of my role as a quality lead."

"Ideagen Quality Control has been a game-changer for our team's quality management processes. The platform is incredibly intuitive, leading to a dramatic improvement in our efficiency, accuracy and compliance."

"Managing compliance monitoring within our organization has always been a complex task. However, Ideagen has made this process much simpler and effective. It has significantly reduced the number of man-hours needed to manage our audits."

Ideagen is one of the world's leading providers of governance risk and compliance software (GRC) offering the widest spectrum of compliance solutions of any provider covering health and safety, quality, risk, audit, productivity and environmental monitoring.

Its customers include the top 10 global accounting firms, 90% of the top global pharmaceutical companies, more than a third of the world's automotive companies, 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations and over 2,000 hospitals and healthcare centers. Learn more at ideagen.ai

