Specificity Inc.: Specificity to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26th, 2026.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), an AI-powered advertising technology company specializing in fraud prevention and real-time intent targeting, today announced that Founder and CEO Jason Wood will present live at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Specificity invites individual and institutional investors, analysts, and advisors to attend the live, interactive webcast presentation.

During the 30-minute session, Jason Wood will provide an overview of the Company's proprietary technology platform, growth strategy, and market opportunity. A live Q&A session will follow, allowing attendees to engage directly with management. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions during the event.

To register for the conference, please visit:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1740947&tp_key=dbde48090b&sti=spty

If attendees are unable to participate live, an archived replay of the webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference following the event. A direct replay link will be issued after the presentation.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Specificity

Specificity is an OTCID-listed advertising technology company delivering intent-driven, AI-powered digital marketing solutions. The company combines full-service agency execution with proprietary fraud prevention technology designed to eliminate invalid traffic and maximize return on advertising spend.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Specificity undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

For more information, visit:

www.specificityinc.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Gruening

VP, Client Services

Info@specificityinc.com

Specificity

