Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: A14UY4 | ISIN: US89055F1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 28T
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 18:04
434,00 Euro
+0,93 % +4,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 13:36 Uhr
82 Leser
TopBuild Corp.: TopBuild to Acquire Johnson Roofing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Johnson Roofing, one of the largest commercial roofing installation services companies in Texas with approximately $29 million in annual revenue. Founded in 1941 in Waco, Johnson Roofing is a third generation roofing company serving commercial roofing projects in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild, said, "We are pleased to welcome the Johnson Roofing team to the TopBuild family as we build our commercial roofing services platform and continue our focus on compounding returns and driving greater shareholder value." Nick Hadden, leader of Progressive Roofing, added, "The Johnson Roofing acquisition expands our offerings in Central Texas, allows us to capitalize on a very large, highly fragmented commercial roofing market and enables us to better serve our general contractor customers."

Sherri Johnson, leader of Johnson Roofing, said, "We are delighted to be joining the TopBuild commercial roofing team, as our fundamental culture of safety, driven by the pursuit of excellence, is very much aligned with the company. By joining forces with TopBuild and Progressive, I'm confident that our Johnson family legacy of customer service, supporting our field teams and doing an outstanding job will continue."

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer of insulation and commercial roofing and is also a specialty distributor of insulation and related building products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation and commercial roofing installation services nationwide through our Installation Services segment which has over 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building products for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 250 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


