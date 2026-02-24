Stallion Uranium Corp.: Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Ground Gravity Extension Survey over Coyote Corridor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD OTCQB: STLNF FSE: FE0) is pleased to announce the completion of an extension to its previous ground gravity survey along the Coyote Corridor, located within the Southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture ("JV") Project in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. (TSX-V: SASK)

The recently completed program represents a direct extension of the Company's original gravity grid and was designed to expand coverage over gravity responses observed along the margins of the initial survey area. The objective of the extension was to determine whether these edge anomalies form part of a larger, continuous gravity feature associated with the interpreted structural corridor at Coyote.

Data from the expanded survey is currently undergoing processing, quality control, and preliminary modelling. The Company will provide results once interpretation has been completed.

Highlights:

Significant gravity low anomaly identified, closely resembling the geophysical signatures of NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit and other significant discoveries in the Athabasca Basin





Structural and geophysical features align with those of the Arrow Deposit and PCE discovery, reinforcing the potential for Tier-1 uranium mineralization





Gravity anomaly located in a structurally complex corridor, characterized by intersecting conductors and breaks, which are prime settings for uranium deposition





Ongoing 3D Inversion of Ground Gravity to identify depth and shape of the gravity anomaly



"The completion of this gravity extension is an important step in systematically advancing the Coyote Target," said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium. "Expanding the grid ensures we fully evaluate gravity responses identified at the edges of the initial survey and maintain a disciplined, data-driven approach to exploration."

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, added,

"This extension allows us to properly assess the continuity of gravity features along the structural corridor before finalizing drill targeting. With data processing underway and a potential eastern grid about to commence, we continue to build a comprehensive geophysical dataset across the broader Coyote trend."

Figure 1 - Ground Gravity Survey Location showing Extension of Corridor to the SW

Survey Extension Overview:

The gravity survey extension increases overall coverage across the Coyote structural corridor and enhances density control along strike and across interpreted conductive breaks. The combined original and extended grid now provides improved resolution of subsurface density variations that may be associated with alteration and basement structural complexity.

Gravity surveys are a key component of Stallion's integrated exploration approach, as gravity lows within the Athabasca Basin are commonly associated with hydrothermal alteration systems developed along graphitic basement structures.

The survey encompassed a total area of 2,097 hectares, with 2,226 gravity stations strategically placed to detect subsurface variations in density that may indicate uranium alteration. The results revealed a substantial gravity low anomaly, a hallmark feature associated with large-scale uranium deposits, such as NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit. The Arrow Deposit, one of the most significant uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin, shares multiple geological and geophysical similarities with the Coyote Target, strengthening confidence in the potential for a high-grade uranium discovery.

Figure 2 - Phase 1 2026 Drilling Stages

TDEM Plate Traces Over Ground Gravity Inversion (-25m asl)

About the Ground Gravity Survey:

Concluding February 10, 2026, MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. carried out a gravity survey at the Coyote Target in Saskatchewan. The survey utilized a customized L&R digital, electronic feedback gravity meter, operated via proprietary controller software. These advanced gravity meters, incorporating electronic levels and electronic nulling, ensure fast, accurate, and reliable readings, particularly in cold-weather conditions.

At each gravity station, GControl software, developed by MWH Geo-Surveys, recorded gravity samples at 1-second intervals. The resultant average of these readings was used as the final gravity measurement, significantly reducing high-frequency noise caused by wind and ground motion. Additionally, GControl calculated real-time, location-specific tidal corrections during data collection, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of the survey results.

With a typical mean data accuracy of 0.02 mgals, MWH Geo-Surveys continues to set the standard for high-resolution gravity surveys, delivering reliable results for resource exploration and geophysical studies.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae0931c7-905d-4a0b-8c65-1ef2dd395c8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a9fd9c-0902-400e-a89e-3ff51800b793