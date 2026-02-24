Unlearn AI: Unlearn Advances Huntington's Disease AI Modeling Through Access to CHDI Foundation Data

SAN FRANCISCO, CA AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Unlearn, a leading artificial intelligence company in the clinical development space, today announced its use of data from CHDI Foundation, Inc., a privately-funded nonprofit biomedical research organization exclusively dedicated to collaboratively developing therapeutics for Huntington's disease (HD). CHDI supports, manages and enables large-scale, longitudinal research programs in HD, including the global Enroll-HD clinical research platform.

Unlearn will further refine and update its Huntington's disease-specific Digital Twin Generator (HD DTG) by training it with data from Enroll-HD research participants. The HD DTG is a proprietary machine learning (ML) model trained on longitudinal, patient-level data to generate individualized forecasts of expected disease progression, called digital twins.

"High-quality, longitudinal clinical data are essential to advancing disease-specific modeling in neurodegenerative disorders," said Steve Herne, CEO of Unlearn. "We are grateful to the Enroll-HD participants and CHDI for enabling research that can help improve how Huntington's disease trials are designed and analyzed."

Unlearn's AI-generated digital twins are used in clinical trials to reduce variability, strengthen treatment effect estimation, and support go/no-go decisions-particularly in complex or hard-to-run studies. Updates to Unlearn's Huntington's disease model are intended to reflect the latest available data and evolving scientific understanding of disease progression.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to responsible data use, rigorous science, and accelerating progress for the Huntington's disease community.

About Unlearn

Unlearn exists to transform clinical development by making every trial smarter. Partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Unlearn harnesses data, AI, and digital twins to enable faster, more robust studies and clearer decision-making across clinical development. With a science-first approach and deep regulatory engagement-including EMA qualification and FDA support-Unlearn brings unmatched scientific credibility to applying AI in clinical trials.

For more information, visit www.unlearn.ai

About Enroll-HD

Established in July 2012, Enroll-HD is an integrated clinical research platform as well as a worldwide registry and observational study designed to meet the clinical research requirements necessary to develop therapeutics for Huntington's disease. More than 30,000 participants have already contributed their data and biosamples, and there are currently over 22,000 active participants at 157 sites in 23 countries on four continents-Europe, North America, Latin America, and Australasia. The study comprises a large, well-characterized, research-engaged cohort with associated clinical data and biosamples to expedite HD research and facilitate recruitment into interventional trials and other research studies. For more information, please visit www.enroll-hd.org

About CHDI Foundation

CHDI Foundation, Inc. is a privately funded nonprofit biomedical research organization that is exclusively dedicated to collaboratively developing therapeutics that substantially improve the lives of those affected by Huntington's disease. Our activities extend from exploratory biology to the identification and validation of therapeutic targets, and from drug discovery and development to clinical studies and trials. As a collaborative enabler, CHDI seeks to bring the right partners together to identify and address critical scientific issues and move drug candidates to clinical evaluation as quickly as possible. For more information please visit www.chdifoundation.org

