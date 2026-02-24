Jeito Capital Makes Significant Investment in the Second Closing of Alveus Therapeutics' Oversubscribed Series A, Bringing Total Financing to $197 Million

Proceeds from the financing will advance the Phase 2 clinical development of Alveus' lead program ALV - 100 designed to deliver potent, durable weight loss and long - term maintenance with improved tolerability

The financing will also support Investigational New Drug (IND) filings for several early proprietary development candidates, including its highly selective Amylin peptide agonist (ALV-200)

With the global obesity market projected to reach approximately $150 billion by 20301 and an estimated 4 billion people affected by 20352, this investment reflects Jeito's commitment to addressing one of the world's most pressing health challenges through innovative treatments that offer meaningful benefits to patients

Paris, February 24, 2026 - Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a leading global independent private equity fund dedicated to biopharma, announced today that it was the cornerstone investor in the second closing of the oversubscribed Series A financing of Alveus Therapeutics ("Alveus"),

a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases. This closing brings the total amount raised in the Series A round to $1973 million.



Jeito made a significant commitment in the second closing of Series A and was joined by Novo Holdings and other healthcare-focused funds, alongside the original Series A syndicate led by New Rhein Healthcare Investors, Andera Partners, and Omega Funds, with participation from Sanofi, Kurma Partners, Avego BioScience Capital, and other life sciences investors.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Philadelphia, with R&D operations in Copenhagen, Alveus is building a differentiated pipeline of next-generation obesity and metabolic disease therapies designed to deliver sustainable weight loss with superior tolerability and reduced treatment burden, addressing the critical challenge of weight adherence, a key limitation of current treatments. The company is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in obesity: Raj Kannan, MBA, CEO of Alveus Therapeutics, has led multiple successful licensing transactions and strategic acquisitions at prior biotech companies, including Chiasma and Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Alveus' CSO and CBO, Jacob Jeppesen, PhD, and Brian Bloomquist, PhD, have more than 30 years of combined leadership and R&D experience in leading obesity and metabolic drug companies such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

This financing strengthens Alveus' ability to advance multiple development programs in parallel. The company's lead program, ALV-100 is a bifunctional GIPR antagonist / GLP-1R agonist fusion protein that combines GLP-1 agonism and GIRP antagonism. This approach achieves potent metabolic rewiring, durable weight loss and long-term maintenance with improved tolerability, targeting key limitations of current chronic therapies.

Proceeds will support the Phase 2 clinical trials of ALV-100 while also advancing its amylin-based portfolio towards clinical development. Amylin is a hormone that controls satiety and provide additional metabolic benefits. These programs include ALV-200, Alveus' highly selective amylin receptor 3 (AMYR3) peptide agonist, and its oral amylin-based pipeline, leading to additional IND filings and first-in-human phase 1 studies within the next 18 months.

In conjunction with the closing of the Series A extension, Ksenija Pavletic, General Partner and CCO of Jeito Capital, will join the Alveus Board of Directors.

Ksenija Pavletic, General Partner & Chief Commercial Officer of Jeito Capital, added:

"At Jeito, we firmly believe that value creation is always driven by meaningful patient benefit. We have been seeking the right opportunity within the increasingly complex field of obesity, and we are convinced that, given the diversified pipeline, Alveus represents a truly high-potential company. We are delighted to support Alveus' team in the development of solutions eagerly awaited by millions of patients worldwide, which will provide meaningful benefits."

Dr Rafaèle Tordjman, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Jeito Capital, said:

"Obesity, one of the defining health challenges of our time, demands innovative treatments that offer real hope to patients. With over three decades of experience and a proven track record with leading innovators in the field, Alveus' talented leadership team is advancing next-generation therapies, continuously improving their efficacy and tolerability to transform patients' daily lives. We are excited to partner with such a talented team and to help unlock the full potential of Alveus."

Raj Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Alveus said: "The backing of specialist healthcare investors with deep domain expertise reflects strong momentum for Alveus, driven by our differentiated portfolio, the strength of our team, and the scale of the opportunity in obesity and metabolic disease. Over the next 18 to 24 months, we expect to reach key value inflection points, including a well-characterized Phase 3-ready asset and multiple pipeline assets entering early clinical development."

About Jeito Capital

Jeito Capital is a global leading Private Equity fund with a patient benefit driven approach that finances and accelerates the development and growth of ground-breaking medical innovation. Jeito empowers and supports managers through its expert, integrated, multi-talented team and through the investment of significant capital to ensure the growth of companies, building market leaders in their respective therapeutic areas with accelerated patients' access globally, especially in Europe and the United States. Jeito has built a diversified portfolio of clinical biopharmas with cutting-edge innovations addressing high unmet needs. Jeito Capital is based in Paris with a presence in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.jeito.life or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Alveus Therapeutics

Alveus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for obesity and metabolic diseases, designed for sustained efficacy, improved tolerability, and reduced treatment burden. Alveus acquired global development and commercialization rights outside of greater China to ALV-100 from Gmax Biopharm International Limited in 2024. Alveus is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with research and development operations based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, visit www.alveustx.com.

1https://www.pwc.com/us/en/services/consulting/business-model-reinvention/glp-1-trends-and-impact-on-business-models.html

2https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0140673625003551

3For the 1st closing of its Series A financing in January 2026, Alveus raised $160 million: https://alveustx.com/news/alveus-therapeutics-launches-with-160-million-series-a-financing-to-advance-next-generation-therapies-for-obesity-and-metabolic-diseases/