Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Securities Exchange has approved Gold Runner's Option Agreement, dated January 21, 2026 as amended January 26, 2026, with the B-ALL Syndicate Ltd. ("B-All" or the "Optionor") to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property ("Golden Girl Property", "Golden Girl" or "Property), from the B-ALL Syndicate, the same team that generated and staked Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) Surebet Discovery and contributed to advancing that discovery to where it is today. The B-ALL Syndicate also generated and staked the Big One discovery that was subsequently optioned to Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV: JUGR) and is situated adjacent to Galore Creek. Golden Girl is located approximately mid-way between Goliath's Surebet Discovery and Juggernaut's Big One discovery.

As described in the Company's news release dated January 23, 2026, the Golden Girl property covers an area of 8,471 hectares (ha) in the Iskut River region of Northwestern British Columbia, just 17 kilometers from the Snip Mine and 14 kilometers from the Bronson Airstrip. Exploration conducted by B-ALL on the Golden Girl property identified a large new gold-silver system measuring 12 km by 7 km. The system features a gold-rich core surrounded by a silver-rich halo. Highlights from the 2024 exploration program include grab samples assaying up to 11.28 g/t Au, 3,262 g/t Ag, 5.37% Cu, 20% Pb, and 14.15% Zn, and channel cuts assaying up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb, and 7.42% Zn.

The nearby, past-producing Snip Gold Mine, historically produced approximately 1 million ounces of gold, 390,000 ounces of silver, and 249,276 kilograms of copper (at an average 127.5 grams per ton gold over 8 years). Eskay Creek, which lies approximately 60 km east of Golden Girl, produced approximately 3.3 million ounces of gold and 160,000 ounces of silver between 1994 and 2008 (with an estimated 3.3 million ounces of gold, 88 million ounces of silver in reserves). It should be noted that Eskay Creek Mine has recently been permitted to re-commence mining operations - see Skeena Resources Ltd. news releases dated January 28, 2026, and February 3, 2026. The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties.





High-grade mineralization at Golden Girl occurs in structurally controlled shear zones within sulphide-rich veins, stockwork, and breccias, similar to the nearby Snip Gold Mine. Hydrothermal fluids took advantage of pre-existing structures to deposit gold-silver-rich mineralization as well as sulphides such as chalcopyrite, galena, and sphalerite associated with quartz-carbonate-rich veins. Pervasive alteration associated with fluid infiltration is often observed surrounding the zones of strong gold-silver mineralization assaying up to 11.28 g/t Au, 3,262 g/t Ag, 5.37% Cu, 20% Pb, and 14.15% Zn and channel cuts assaying up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb and 7.42% Zn.

More than 95% of the Golden Girl property remains unexplored. Rapid glacial retreat and snowpack abatement over the last 35 years have revealed vast areas of new outcrop that have never seen historical surface exploration. Gold Runner has begun planning and scheduling of prospecting, sampling, and mapping, as well as detailed geophysical surveys over the property during the current exploration season in preparation for the inaugural drill program.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company has paid the initial option fee of $250,000. And the Company has also issued to the members of the B-ALL Syndicate, an aggregate of 1,830,000 common shares at a price of $1.13 per common share plus 1,830,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable within 5 years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $1.14 per common share. The securities issued hereunder are subject to the requisite four-month and one-day hold period from the date of issuance. The parties to the Option Agreement are arm's length.

Chris Wensley, CEO of Gold Runner, states, "We are now fully funded to undertake and complete the 2026 exploration program on Golden Girl. Preparations are already underway to begin expanding on the excellent work done by the B-ALL Syndicate team, who generated Golden Girl. We are on schedule to commence this vital and much-anticipated field work by July 2026 and define our maiden drill program for the following season. This is a tremendously exciting time for the Company and our team. We look forward to executing and delivering on our plan and bringing notable results to our shareholders."

Qualified Person

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is an independent, Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

About B-ALL Syndicate Ltd.

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused in unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat providing new opportunity for material discovery in renowned geologic terrain. Projects generated by the same team include Goliath Resources' Surebet discovery on the Golddigger Property, Juggernaut Exploration's Big One discovery as well as multiple additional material discoveries. More information is available at https://www.ball-syndicate.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Property and future and/or possible work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and corporate initiatives. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

