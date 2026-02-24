Viewbix Inc.: Viewbix: Quantum Transportation Achieves Implementation Milestone, Paving the Way for Quantum Hardware Testing

Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) ("Viewbix" or the "Company"), an advanced technologies company, announced today that Quantum Transportation Ltd. ("Quantum Transportation" or "QT"),- a minority-owned subsidiary of Quantum X Labs Ltd., the Israeli quantum tech group Viewbix is in the process of acquiring, has successfully achieved a key cloud implementation milestone in its transformer-based quantum decoder program.

Following the successful initial validation of its prototype and completion of Milestone 1, including securing a key IP license from Ramot at Tel Aviv University, Quantum Transportation has now implemented its transformer-based neural decoder on an AWS cloud. This cloud deployment establishes the necessary infrastructure to process complex quantum data at scale, enabling efficient handling of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices.

With this cloud integration complete, Quantum Transportation is making another step to be prepared to engage with quantum hardware design partners and transition into its next development phase: testing its code-agnostic decoder directly on real, physical quantum hardware across various architectures. This advancement represents a significant advancement toward scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing, with potential applications in transportation, navigation, and beyond.

Viewbix recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to 100% (and not less than 85%) of Quantum X Labs (the "Acquisition"), encompassing its expanding patent portfolio in quantum error correction and related fields. The Acquisition is expected to close within 90 days from December 15, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

