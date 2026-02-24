Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 14:00 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMST Intressenter AB (publ): Year-end Report 2025

Lower sales, improved cash flow

  • Quarterly net sales declined by 7 percent and EBITA excluding items affecting comparability declined by 44 percent.

  • Free cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 116 m, slightly lower than in the same quarter of the previous year, but higher for the full year. The cash position remains strong.

  • The market remains sluggish, and a broader recovery is not expected until the end of 2026.

  • The Group is therefore implementing proactive measures to strengthen sales and reduce costs, including a more coordinated and structured approach to accounts receivable.

Magnus Persson, CEO of Bellman Group comments:

"The fourth quarter was characterized by a continued weak market with intense competition and pronounced price pressure in several regions, reinforced by seasonal effects around Christmas and New Year. We remain committed to our plan and are working proactively on trade receivables, selectivity in our business, and measures to reduce our costs, with a clear focus on profitability and disciplined execution. Cash flow from operating activities improved compared with the previous year, and we have a strong cash position."

Financial overview1)
SEK m (unless stated otherwise)Q4
2025		Q4
2024		YTD
2025		YTD
2024
Net Sales1,083.51,166.94,002.54,577.5
EBITA excluding items affecting comparability45.782.3196.4273.4
EBITA margin excluding items affecting comparability, %4.27.14.96.0
Operating profit (EBIT)32.374.4161.9256.3
Operating margin, %3.06.44.05.6
Net profit-17.943.56.5100.8
Basic and diluted earnings per share, SEK-8.820.72.847.6
Cash flow from operating activities116.2143.9248.7239.1

1) The 2024 data include all legal entities for the period January-December, except for Wixner & Rödin and Kraftverksbyggarna that are included for the period October-December.
The 2025 data include all legal entities for the period January-December.

This disclosure contains information that Bellman Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 24-02-2026 14:00 CET.

For more information:

Magnus Persson, CEO Bellman Group
Tel: +46 (0) 70 583 52 30
E-post: magnus.persson@bellmangroup.se

Fredrik Breitung, CFO Bellman Group
Tel: +46 (0) 70 340 76 79
E-post: fredrik.breitung@bellmangroup.se

About Bellman Group

Bellman Group is a civil engineering group that operates in rock blasting, excavation, haulage, and mass handling in Sweden. In 2025, net sales for the Group were SEK 4.0 billion. Bellman Group, with registered offices in Solna, Sweden, has approximately 800 employees and approximately 1.600 subcontractors. The parent company's corporate bonds are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Bellman Group is a group of strong growth with an explicit acquisition strategy. www.bellmangroup.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.