Hubexo North America: Hubexo Launches Lattira: New Specification Content Platform in the U.S.

Built on the Proven Foundation of NBS U.K., Lattira Brings a Connected Construction Specification Platform to Architects and Manufacturers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Hubexo announced today the launch of Lattira, a next-generation specification and product decision platform that connects design teams, architects, manufacturers, and project stakeholders in a single digital platform.

Lattira is built on the proven foundation of NBS Chorus and Source, Hubexo's UK provider of construction specification software, data, and BIM objects for architects, engineers, and construction professionals. More than 98% of the UK's top architects use NBS for specifications.

Lattira enables architects, engineers, and specifiers to manage the entire specification process, including researching products, authoring specifications, and coordinating project information within a single environment, helping reduce risk, improve documentation accuracy, and accelerate decision-making across the building lifecycle.

"Lattira is designed to enable architects, engineers, manufacturers, and specifiers to make confident decisions and maintain coordinated information. It's a partner you can trust to give project teams confidence in the information that drives the built environment," said Kyle Camp, President, Hubexo North America. "Our Hubexo team has coordinated with the market to build the first global specification writing software platform with integrated spec content for the U.S. and international markets."

Built for Ease of Use

Many project teams manage specifications, product research, and compliance documentation across disconnected tools - Lattira centralizes:

Product research and manufacturer information

Structured specifications authoring

Standards-alignment

Collaboration across distributed teams

Traceable documentation for risk reduction

The platform reflects a shift in the built environment toward connected data, where design intent, product selection, and compliance are linked throughout project delivery.

Availability

Lattira Source and Spec are now available in the United States. For more information, visit Lattira.US.

About Hubexo:

Hubexo provides innovative data, insights, and software solutions to the global construction industry. Founded in Sweden in 1936, Hubexo specializes in project information, eTendering, product information, market intelligence, and specifications. With operations in 26 countries, Hubexo helps its customers sell more efficiently, sustainably, and lead the future of construction innovation. For more information about Hubexo, visit Hubexo.com.

