BluStream Launches Polly, An AI Advisor That Gives Brands a Personalized Connection to Each Customer Throughout Their Product Ownership Journey

Polly Uses Billions of Product Usage and Customer Data Points to Plan Personalized Customer Journeys, Converse in a Brand's Voice Across Any Digital Channel, and Prevent Churn

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / BluStream , the leader in Product Experience (PX) for CPG, subscription, and retail, today announced the launch of a Polly -an AI advisor that can be used for any product. Powered by the BluStream Product Experience (BluStream PX) platform , Polly creates a constant connection between a brand and its customers throughout their product ownership journey. Brands can leverage Polly to offer personalized guidance to each customer around product usage throughout their product experience. Polly also creates a direct and valuable feedback path from customers to the brand around product usage that they haven't had previously.

Powered by billions of data points-including product usage data (the most predictive data for customer retention) and the zero-party data Polly collects through customer connections-Polly has real-time, two-way conversations with customers and learns from every interaction. Polly then adapts to the specific needs of each customer, plans their journey and predicts drop-off moments. Polly shares the insights from those conversations-pain points, purchase drivers, churn predictions-allowing brands to optimize their retention strategies.

Brands that deliver physical products lose the connection with customers the minute the product is sold and often don't regain a connection until it's too late. This lack of connection and feedback makes it difficult for customers to succeed and contributes significantly to the 50%+ churn rates that Direct to Consumer (D2C) and subscription brands struggle to overcome. Product Marketers and Managers need constant feedback to understand how their products are performing and to support and guide customers through usage, plan for future iterations, offer new product configurations, compel repeat purchases and additional offerings, and promote loyalty.

"Brands have mastered acquisition. Polly masters what happens next," said Ken Rapp, CEO, BluStream. "From unboxing through ongoing care, she predicts and reduces churn by up to 30% and drives higher repeat purchases by 25%."

Trained on each brand's voice and product knowledge, Polly reaches out across any digital channel, including SMS, WhatsApp, WebChat, or email, to welcome new customers, share tips as they start using the product, answer questions, and check in when they might hit common issues - guiding them from unboxing through usage, care and maintenance, and beyond. When a customer needs additional help, Polly routes them to the right support channel.

For more information on Polly, visit https://blustream.ai/products/meet-polly .

About BluStream

BluStream is the product experience company that empowers consumer brands to stay connected with customers during the critical moments after a purchase. Powered by the BluStream Product Experience (BluStream PX) platform , Polly -an AI advisor that can be used for any product-creates a constant connection between brands and their customers that guides them every step of the way from unboxing through renewal. Through AI-powered hyper-personalized product experiences and real-time insights, BluStream helps brands turn ownership into a loyalty-building advantage by improving retention, deepening relationships, and driving repeat revenue. Learn more at BluStream.ai .

