QumulusAI Announces Leadership and Board Updates to Support Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / QumulusAI today announced leadership and board updates to support execution at scale as the company expands its hyper-distributed AI cloud platform and advances toward the public markets.

Steve Gertz has stepped down as Chairman of the Board to focus fully on his operational role as Chief Growth Officer. Mike Maniscalco, Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Homaira Akbari to its Board of Directors.

Gertz served as Chairman from February 2025 to February 2026 during a formative period in which QumulusAI established its operating foundation across GPU cloud services, modular data center infrastructure, and power-aligned deployment models. His transition to Chief Growth Officer in December 2025 formalized his day-to-day leadership role as the company entered a more execution-driven phase.

As Chief Growth Officer, Gertz is responsible for capital markets engagement, strategic customer and partner development, executive leadership support, and evaluation of inorganic growth opportunities.

"Steve has been operating as part of the leadership team for some time," said Maniscalco. "This change clarifies the separation between governance and execution while keeping continuity where it matters."

"As QumulusAI scales, growth has to keep pace with infrastructure velocity," said Gertz. "My conviction in the company's vision and execution is what led me to join the executive team, where I can focus on accelerating revenue, building strategic relationships, and expanding the ecosystems around our platform."

QumulusAI also announced the appointment of Akbari to its Board of Directors, where she will serve on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Akbari is President and CEO of AKnowledge Partners, advising Fortune 1000 companies and private equity firms on AI, cybersecurity, IoT, and energy transition. She previously served as President and CEO of SkyBitz and held senior leadership roles at Microsoft and Thales. She currently serves on the boards of Banco Santander, Landstar System, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Akbari holds a Ph.D. in particle physics from Tufts University and is the author of The Cyber Savvy Boardroom .

"Homaira brings deep operating experience and strong public-company governance perspective," said Maniscalco. "Her background in AI and cybersecurity is highly relevant as we scale infrastructure for enterprise workloads."

"QumulusAI is tackling one of the defining infrastructure challenges of this decade," said Akbari. "I'm pleased to guide the company as it scales responsibly and prepares for its next stage of growth."

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company focused on delivering a distributed AI cloud by innovating around power, data center and GPU-based cloud services-the company delivers immediate access to high-performance computing with enhanced cost control, reliability, and flexibility. Machine learning teams, AI startups, research institutions, and growing enterprises can now scale their AI training and inference workloads quickly and cost effectively.? For more information, visit https://www.qumulusai.com

For more information on QumulusAI:

Press: media@qumulusai.com

Investors: investors@qumulusai.com

Follow QumulusAI on social media:??

https://www.linkedin.com/company/qumulusai

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, and on information available to QumulusAI as of the date hereof. QumulusAI's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied herein, due to risks and uncertainties associated with its business and leadership changes.?Forward-looking statements include statements regarding QumulusAI's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will" and "would" or words of similar import. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operating and financial results, QumulusAI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. QumulusAI expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect any change in QumulusAI's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based in respect of its business, the strategic partnership or otherwise.

SOURCE: QumulusAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qumulusai-announces-leadership-and-board-updates-to-support-next-1140391