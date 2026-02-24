Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced it has successfully posted and received official acceptance of the required reclamation bond from the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its Yuma King project (the "Project") in Arizona.

With the bond now formally approved and selected the company is now authorized to begin site preparations and drilling at the project. Corcel is planning to drill approximately 1,500 metres of diamond core across 6-8 drill sites, targeting copper and gold skarn and porphyry-style mineralization. The program will focus on targets in and around the Yuma King Mine identified through recent drone magnetic geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling. Highlights from the historical drilling at the Yuma King Mine include intersections of 0.78% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 6.3g/t Ag over 45.4m in Cu-Au skarn.

The objectives of the 2026 drill program are to:

Confirm historical drill results

Expand Cu-Au mineralization along strike and down dip at the Yuma King Mine

Identify new zones of high-grade Cu-Au mineralization

Initial drilling at the Yuma King Mine zone is designed to test both skarn/replacement and porphyry mineralization styles, as the system remains open in multiple directions and at depth.

Corcel has also commenced a ground induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey at the Project. The 10-line km 2D pole-dipole IP geophysical survey that will cover the Yuma King West and Yuma King mine priority exploration targets.

The IP survey is designed to transect target areas where alteration and mineralization are exposed through windows in thin structural cover. The high-resolution survey will help in defining the geological and structural framework as well as detecting sulphide mineralization. The IP survey will be combined with the preciously conducted drone magnetics and surface geochemistry data to enhance the geological model and to fine-tune drill targets for a follow up drill program.

"Receiving official acceptance of our reclamation bond from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is an important milestone for Corcel, as it allows us to move forward with site preparation and drilling at Yuma King." Commented CEO Jon Ward. "With permits now in place, we are preparing to begin our 1,500-metre drill program across multiple priority targets at the project. At the same time, we have commenced an induced polarization survey to help us better understand the potential scale and strength of mineralization across the property. Combined with our existing exploration data, this work will guide our drilling and position us to efficiently advance the Yuma King Project."

Figure 1: Location of the permitted drill pads at the Yuma King project over drone magnetic survey total magnetic intensity (reduced to pole).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8415/285057_659103330406194f_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Location of the IP survey lines and prospects at the Yuma King project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8415/285057_659103330406194f_002full.jpg

Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101

Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and advisor to Corcel Exploration Inc. has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release. The QP has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed herein since the original materials and documentation are presently inaccessible. Nonetheless, this data is believed to be accurate and sufficient for purposes of guiding future exploration on the Yuma King project.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Cu-Au project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma King Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the Company's plans to conduct additional drilling and other exploration work on the Property; the anticipated timing, scope, costs and objectives of such work; the expected receipt and interpretation of additional assay results; the potential for the expansion of known mineralized zones; the potential discovery of new zones; the Company's plans to update mineral resource estimates and advance technical studies; the potential for future development decisions; the timing of future news flow; the ability to secure permits, approvals, community support and financing on acceptable terms; and the potential for the Property to host an economic mining operation in the future.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, operational and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, without limitation: future commodity prices and exchange rates; availability of financing on reasonable terms; availability of equipment, personnel and infrastructure; maintenance of title and access to properties; obtaining all required regulatory, surface and community approvals on expected terms and within expected timelines; accuracy of current technical information; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, political conditions, taxation, or capital markets.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, without limitation: commodity price volatility; exploration, development, metallurgical and geological risk; permitting, environmental and regulatory risk; title and access risk; financing and liquidity risk; reliance on contractors and third parties; community, ESG and social license risk; political and security risk in foreign jurisdictions; operational disruptions, accidents and labour matters; changes in laws and taxation; dilution and capital markets risk; and the other risks more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285057

Source: Corcel Exploration Inc.