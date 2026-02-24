Cabonline Group AB (publ): Year-end report 2025 Cabonline Group Holding AB (publ)

OCTOBER - DECEMBER

Revenue amounted to SEK 1,184 million (1,214 million October-December 2024), a decrease of 2%. Organically, revenue decreased by 2%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 58 million (32), and the corresponding margin was 4.9% (2.6).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 52 million (18), including items affecting comparability of SEK -6 million (-11).

Net income for the period amounted to SEK -7 million (-12).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.00 (-0.00).

Cashflow from operating activities amounted to SEK 22 million (17).

JANUARY - DECEMBER

Revenue amounted to SEK 4,391 million (4,740 million January-December 2024), a decrease of 7%. Organically, revenue decreased by 5%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 165 million (142), and the corresponding margin was 3.8% (3.0).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 153 million (104), including items affecting comparability of SEK -7 million (-26).

Net income for the period amounted to SEK -30 million (-125).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.02).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 25 million (-54).

Significant events during the reporting period

Cabonline welcomes Jens Pettersson as new COO

Quality Week in Stockholm - all taxis inspected

Cabonline wins expanded mobility service contracts in Västra Götaland until 2031

Cabonline defers certain interest payments in October in accordance with the terms of the sustainability-linked notes. Details are published quarterly on Cabonline's website upon release of reports

Cabonline awarded renewed contract by Region Uppsala to 2030 within service trips

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

Cabonline and Ignite enter Nordic partnership to simplify business travel

Cabonline is the official taxi partner of Idrottsgalan 2026

Cabonline defers certain interest payments in January in accordance with the terms of the sustainability-linked notes

CEO's comment

Improved result and strategic contracts

Fourth-quarter results improved significantly compared to both the corresponding quarter last year and earlier quarters during this year due to our long-term initiatives to improve operational efficiency and a continued positive development for Flygtaxi. During the period, we also secured several business-critical contracts.



Our dedicated quality work continued during the quarter and, among other things, we carried out Quality Week in Stockholm to ensure that Cabonline's largest taxi fleet meets our high standards for safety and quality.



The work on cost reductions and organisational efficiency continued throughout the quarter. These initiatives strengthened results in Q4 and are expected to have a continued positive impact during 2026.

Results in brief

Cabonline's revenue for the quarter was SEK 1,184 million, compared to SEK 1,214 million in the same period last year, representing an organic decrease of 2%. Adjusted EBITDA totalled SEK 76 million, an increase of 52 % compared to the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.4%, compared to 4.1% in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Performance by business segment

Within the public segment (B2P), several strategically important contracts were awarded, including the City of Stockholm, Kammarkollegiet, the City of Gothenburg, and Region Västerbotten in cooperation with Björkstaden. The total contract value over the four-year contract period is estimated to exceed SEK 2,200 million; however, some agreements are still subject to legal review.

Flygtaxi continued to develop positively during the fourth quarter, with increased volumes and revenue as well as an improved result compared to the previous year. A key driver behind this development was strong growth in domestic passenger numbers.

Revenue from business travel (B2B) was in line with the fourth quarter of the previous year despite a slight decline in the number of trips. Several significant agreements were signed during the period, including Connecting Stockholm, VR Öresundståg, Trygg-Hansa Insurance, Hurtigruten, and Yleisradio.

During the fourth quarter, an updated customer application was launched with new functionality, along with several campaigns offering competitive propositions for private travellers (B2C). Cabonline was also the exclusive taxi partner for several events. Competition in the private market remains intense and, overall, the number of private trips declined compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Sustainability and responsibility

Cabonline work actively with sustainability across the value chain and exceeded by a wide margin the ambitious targets associated to its sustainability-linked bonds. Preliminary data for 2025 show that 76% of passenger cars were powered by electricity or biogas, compared to the target of 50%. The share of electric vehicles increased to 50% of the total fleet.

Looking ahead

In 2026 we will continue to make significant investments in new technology to drive the development of our operations. During the first quarter of the year, implementation of iCabbi with associated systems is planned in Regions Mid and West in Sweden as well as in Finland. 2026 will conclude the iCabbi roll-out, which is expected to come with significant further efficiency gains. During the year, we also plan to introduce the communication tool Hello in Norway to strengthen dialogue with drivers and operators and increase engagement, which is central to delivering high-quality service to our customers.

Finally, I would like to thank all employees, drivers and operators for the commitment shown throughout the year, as well as our customers and investors for their continued trust. Together, we will continue to develop a more sustainable and efficient taxi business.

Stockholm, February 2026

Charlotta Söderlund

CEO and President

For further information, please contact

Charlotta Söderlund, CEO, +46 70 453 77 70, charlotta.soderlund@cabonline.com

Erik Skånsberg, CFO, +46 79 062 38 84, erik.skansberg@cabonline.com

Claes Palm, manager investor relations, + 46 79 061 29 43, claes.palm@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is the leading taxi company in the Nordic region, with ~2,000 connected transporters and ~3,700 vehicles in 175 cities in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Cabonline operates a series of well-known brands, such as Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, Fixu Taxi, Kovanen och Flygtaxi. The company provides safe, accessible and sustainable mobility solutions for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through Cabonline, transporters can access attractive customer agreements, support from industry-leading technology and efficient services where shared infrastructure delivers economies of scale. In 2025, Cabonline's revenue was approximately SEK 4.4 billion. For further information: cabonlinegroup.com/en