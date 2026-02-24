Poland's cumulative solar capacity reached 24.8 GW by the end of 2025, with last year's growth led by C&I and large-scale installations.Poland installed 3.6 GW of solar in 2025, according to data collected by Agencja Rynku Energii (ARE) on behalf of the country's Ministry of Energy. The figure is down on the 4 GW of solar added in 2024 and takes cumulative solar capacity to 24.8 GW. Separate data collected by Poland's lone transmission system operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE), says total solar capacity was as high as 25.5 GW by the end of last year. Grzegorz Wisniewski, founder ...

