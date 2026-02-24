Addition of PLZ8 strengthens NetAcuity's Alternate Area Database with high-resolution geographic segmentation beyond traditional postal codes.

Digital Element, the global leader in IP geolocation and intelligence, today announced the expansion of its Alternate Area Database (AADB) with the addition of Germany's PLZ8 boundaries. This enhancement further strengthens the company's commitment to providing high-precision, privacy-first geographic insights that align with local, culturally relevant regional boundaries.

Germany postal code map with PLZ8 overlay: The image illustrates traditional five-digit postal code boundaries alongside the more granular PLZ8 subdivisions, highlighting the enhanced geographic precision now available within Digital Element's Alternate Area Database.

The PLZ8 subdivisions introduce an additional layer of geographical segmentation built from Germany's five-digit postcodes, offering significantly more granular resolution compared to traditional postal code datasets. With thousands of PLZ8 boundaries across Germany, businesses can now benefit from a more detailed and actionable view of regional behaviors, trends, and audience distributions.

The expansion builds on Digital Element's earlier additions of France's IRIS dataset and Australia's SA1 dataset-both providing privacy-compliant, highly detailed geographic segmentation. It also marks a continuation of the company's tradition of geographic precision, dating back to its role as the first IP geolocation provider to deliver ZIP+4-level boundaries in the United States, a level of granularity it uniquely maintains today. Together, PLZ8, IRIS, and SA1 strengthen AADB's growing portfolio of alternative geographic structures designed to improve targeting accuracy, analytics, and cybersecurity intelligence.

"Our mission is to help global organizations better understand and engage their audiences in ways that reflect local realities, not just postal boundaries," said Vinod Kashyap, Chief Product Officer at Digital Envoy. "The addition of PLZ8 expands our coverage across Europe and provides businesses with deeper, more meaningful insights into regional dynamics. Combined with our recently introduced IRIS dataset in France, PLZ8 demonstrates our commitment to delivering richer, more actionable datasets that evolve in step with our client's priorities."

The Alternate Area Database (AADB) enhances traditional IP geolocation practices by grouping IP addresses according to region-specific statistical or cultural boundaries-rather than relying solely on legacy postal systems. This approach supports a wide range of use cases, including:

More relevant and effective advertising and marketing campaigns.

Stronger, more contextual cybersecurity risk assessments.

Improved fraud detection by identifying high-risk geographic patterns.

Better regional insights for retail, media, and digital experience optimization.

PLZ8 is now available as a feature upgrade to Digital Element's NetAcuity platform. To learn more, visit www.digitalelement.com

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivalled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms, and mobile publishers trust Digital Element's technology for advertising optimization, content localization, enhanced analytics, digital rights management, and the prevention of online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc.

