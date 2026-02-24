Self-service hub empowers developers, customers and partners to build integrated solutions with Armis Centrix

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced the launch of the Armis Developer Portal. The centralized knowledge hub enables organizations to seamlessly integrate Armis' comprehensive asset intelligence into their existing technology stacks. Developers, customers and partners can fuel their applications using the Armis API, transforming static asset inventories into real-time, actionable insights that drive innovation and automation.

"True security is only possible through a unified, open ecosystem where data is not just collected but operationalized," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder at Armis. "The Armis Developer Portal provides more than just documentation; we are giving the developer and security community direct access to the world's most robust asset intelligence. This empowers them to move beyond simple monitoring to an intelligent, proactive security posture."

The portal delivers a structured, high-performance environment for building secure and scalable integrations with Armis Centrix, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform. Armis Centrix is powered by the Armis AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine, which monitors over 6.5 billion assets worldwide across IT, OT, IoT, IoMT and more. By utilizing this continuous asset intelligence through APIs, developers, customers and partners can enrich their solutions with unparalleled context and streamline security workflows.

"Armis provides valuable data to our customers, and the quality of that data helps to enrich the data in our product," said Dana Yanch, Director of Product Management at Elisity. "By leveraging the new Armis Developer Portal, we are able to deepen our technical integration. We're also looking ahead to see what other APIs we can use to add even more value to our platform. The portal offers the streamlined documentation and resources we need to accelerate our roadmap and deliver enhanced security insights to joint customers at scale."

With clear API references, step-by-step guides and a dedicated space for peer discussions and expert support, the Armis Developer Portal allows organizations to enhance their technology stacks. It is built around API v3, the latest and most robust iteration of the Armis interface. Developers are already leveraging the portal to architect sophisticated workflows, bridging the gap between fragmented visibility and real-time intelligence.

"Our focus is to remove the connectivity barriers that slow down innovation," added Izrael. "The portal enables developers, customers and partners to create powerful solutions with speed and precision. We remain committed to equipping organizations with the tools they need to stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape."

The Armis Developer Portal is now available. Learn more in our blog here.

