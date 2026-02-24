NorthX Biologics and Demeetra today announced a strategic collaboration combining a best-in-class high-titer GS (-/-) CHO cell line with full freedom to operate and no additional IP-related costs, together with advanced cell line development technologies and high-quality process development, MCB banking, and GMP manufacturing services. The collaboration is designed to help biotech companies reach IND-enabling and clinical milestones faster, with fewer technical setbacks and without the need to rebuild cell lines or re-qualify processes when transitioning to a manufacturing partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224427714/en/

Supporting stable, high-titer cell line development and seamless GMP advancement.

The partnership combines Demeetra's CleanCut CHO platforms and stable CLD services with NorthX Biologics' proven GMP production capabilities, process scale-up expertise including fill and finish, and regulatory quality. Together, the companies offer an integrated model that minimizes tech-transfer delays, reduces the risk of costly cell line rebuilds, and accelerates the path to IND-enabling and clinical material.

A Partnership Designed to Reduce Risk and Gain Time

The joint offering addresses some of the most common challenges faced by biotech companies: long development cycles, technical bottlenecks, and costly delays that impact valuation and fundraising timelines. By streamlining CLD and GMP manufacturing, customers gain a clear, uninterrupted path from early development to high-quality material suitable for clinical studies. For early-stage biotech companies operating against tight funding timelines, even a three-month delay can materially impact valuation and financing outcomes.

"Partnering with Demeetra strengthens our ability to support biotech companies all the way, with a rapid, reliable, and continuous path to GMP material," said Janet Hoogstraate, CEO of NorthX Biologics. "Biotech companies no longer need to choose between best-in-class cell line development and proven GMP execution. Our collaboration with Demeetra provides an optimal solution for development of biologics."

"We are excited to collaborate with NorthX Biologics," said Jack Crawford, CEO of Demeetra. "Demeetra's platforms are designed to produce cell lines that go straight into manufacturing without rebuilds or licensing conversations downstream. Partnering with NorthX Biologics closes the loop. Together we've built a high-performance, end-to-end path that protects both the program timeline and the full economic value of the client's asset."

Key Customer Benefits

Royalty-free cell line development molecule retains full economic value through fundraising, partnering or acquisition

A single, coordinated team direct transition from CLD to GMP manufacturing with no re-qualification

Reduced technical and regulatory risk

Shorter timelines to IND/Phase I

The Demeetra and NorthX Biologics collaboration reflects a shared commitment to reducing fragmentation in early biologics development. By integrating genome engineering, cell line development, upstream processing, and GMP execution within a coordinated framework, the companies aim to simplify decision-making for biotech leaders and reduce the cumulative risk associated with multi-vendor handoffs.

About NorthX Biologics

NorthX Biologics is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and Sweden's national innovation hub for advanced biologics, enabling next-generation therapies beyond traditional manufacturing. With over 30 years of GMP experience, NorthX Biologics offers end-to-end services including process development, recombinant proteins, vaccines, viral vectors, cell therapies, and aseptic fill finish. With its headquarters in Matfors, Sweden, and a facility in Stockholm, NorthX Biologics serves customers worldwide.

About Demeetra

Demeetra is a genome engineering company providing integrated platforms for gene editing, transposon-based integration, and cell line development. Demeetra's technologies deliver high performance with clear intellectual property lineage, enabling confident adoption across research, development, and biomanufacturing workflows.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224427714/en/

Contacts:

Janet Hoogstraate

Chief Executive Officer

Email: janet.hoogstraate@nxbio.com

Website: www.nxbio.com