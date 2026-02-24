Former Visa executive brings deep global experience in fraud, payments, and digital identity

Accertify, Inc., a leading unified risk decisioning platform provider, today announced the appointment of Carleigh Jaques to its Board of Directors. Jaques brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across fraud, payments, risk, and digital identity, including a distinguished 15-year tenure at Visa Inc.

At Visa, Jaques most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Risk Identity Solutions, where she led the company's global fraud and authentication business. Earlier in her career, Jaques founded Visa's Corporate Development and Ventures function and led strategic investments, including the $23 billion acquisition of Visa Europe.

"Carleigh brings a rare combination of global payments experience and deep fraud expertise," said Greg Dukat, Chief Executive Officer of Accertify. "Her leadership across risk, identity, and digital commerce aligns directly with our focus on advancing AI-driven lifecycle intelligence and strengthening our position at the intersection of fraud and cybersecurity."

Jaques's appointment further strengthens Accertify's board as the company continues to invest in innovation and expand its global footprint.

"Accertify has built a strong foundation in risk decisioning and customer protection," said Jaques. "I look forward to working with Greg, Mark, and the board to support the company's next phase of growth and continued investment in intelligent, scalable fraud prevention."

"Carleigh's addition to the board reflects our shared conviction in Accertify's long-term strategy," said Park Durrett, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "Her perspective across global payments and risk will be invaluable as the company continues to scale its platform and deliver measurable outcomes for clients worldwide."

Jaques's appointment builds on Accertify's recent expansion of its executive leadership team, including the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Greg Dukat and several senior executives earlier this year, positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., is a leading unified risk decisioning platform provider, spanning fraud prevention, chargeback management, account protection, abuse prevention, and payment gateway solutions to clients spanning diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services protects digital commerce, helping clients grow their business by driving down fraud-related losses, simplifying business processes, all while upholding the consumer experience. To learn more about Accertify, visit www.accertify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224992205/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Tylor Tourville

T2 PR

tylor@t2pr.agency