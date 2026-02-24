Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 725750 | ISIN: DE0007257503 | Ticker-Symbol: CEC
Xetra
24.02.26 | 13:49
4,410 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
CECONOMY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CECONOMY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4104,43015:08
4,4104,43014:30
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nuvei Selected by Leading Consumer Electronics Retailer, MediaMarktSaturn, for Online Marketplace Payments

Selection driven by Nuvei's extensive local payment coverage and pan-European reach

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech providing the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced that it has been selected by MediaMarktSaturn to support online marketplace payments across its European markets.

Nuvei logo

MediaMarktSaturn is Europe's leading retailer of consumer electronics and related services, serving millions of customers across multiple countries through its MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company combines strong local market presence with its online shops and a growing digital marketplace model, connecting customers with a broad ecosystem of brands and sellers across Europe through its online channels.

The partnership, which focuses on MediaMarktSaturn's digital marketplaces, enables localized, high-conversion payment experiences for customers and sellers across Europe. Nuvei provides MediaMarktSaturn with access to a broad range of locally preferred payment methods through a single, scalable payments platform.

"For large online marketplaces, payments are not just a transaction layer, they are a growth enabler," said Phil Fayer,Chair and CEO of Nuvei. "MediaMarktSaturn operates at significant scale across a highly-fragmented European payments landscape. Our ability to support local payment preferences across markets, combined with our international reach, service model, and strong focus on complex B2B commerce, made Nuvei a natural partner for their online marketplace strategy."

Nuvei offers an extensive portfolio of local payment methods (LPMs), including global wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and leading European methods such as Klarna, Wero, BLIK, Bizum, and others. This breadth enables MediaMarktSaturn to offer customers familiar and trusted payment options in each local market, improving conversion and reducing checkout friction across its online platforms.

In addition to its LPM coverage, MediaMarktSaturn selected Nuvei for its broad international market reach, deep local acquiring capabilities, and enterprise-grade service and support. Nuvei's platform is designed to meet the needs of large, multi-market businesses, enabling centralized management while maintaining local optimization across countries and payment methods.

"Supporting our online marketplaces across Europe requires payments infrastructure that is both locally relevant and operationally consistent," said Christian Kollesch, Vice President and CEO of MediaMarktSaturn Marketplace. "Nuvei's coverage, service capabilities, and experience supporting complex, cross-border marketplace environments give us the flexibility and reliability we need as we continue to scale our digital business."

The partnership further strengthens Nuvei's position as a trusted payments partner for large enterprise retailers and online marketplaces operating across Europe's diverse and evolving payments ecosystem.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights that help customers and partners succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

Contact:
Public Relations
alex.hammond@nuvei.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263426/Nuvei_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nuvei-selected-by-leading-consumer-electronics-retailer-mediamarktsaturn-for-online-marketplace-payments-302694645.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.