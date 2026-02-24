Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914199 | ISIN: GB0001771426 | Ticker-Symbol: LQG
Frankfurt
24.02.26 | 08:04
2,740 Euro
-6,16 % -0,180
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9003,32015:07
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 14:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

accesso Technology Group: The State Fair of Texas Extends Partnership with accesso Through 2030, Embracing Innovation and Guest Convenience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the leading technology partner to the leisure and entertainment industry, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the State Fair of Texas through 2030. The Fair will continue to rely on accesso ShoWareSM to power its ticketing operations, reinforcing a shared commitment to operational excellence, guest experience and ongoing innovation.


Originally established in 1886, the State Fair of Texas promotes Texas agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The Fair runs 24 consecutive days each fall, making it the longest-running fair in the country and one of the largest. It regularly draws over 2 million visitors.

Over the course of their partnership, the State Fair of Texas and accesso have worked closely to evolve the ticketing experience in step with changing guest expectations. For an event that handles an extremely high volume of transactions daily, reliability, speed and flexibility are essential. The Fair credits accesso's consistency, responsiveness and ability to operate at scale as key factors in the continued success of the relationship.

"The number one reason we're renewing? The support and flexibility," said Jennifer Schuder, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement at the State Fair of Texas. "With Accesso, we have a true partner. They understand our scale, our sophisticated approach to pricing, and they stand alongside us every step of the way."

This past season, the Fair introduced accessoPay with Cybersource payment processing through accessoShoWare, expanding support for digital wallets and enabling tap-to-pay transactions. More than 30 percent of all payments were completed using digital wallets, giving guests the fast, convenient options they wanted and helping drive more purchases online, while also reducing wait times when entering the fairgrounds.

In addition, the Fair implemented a proof-of-concept integration between accesso ShoWare and its parking vendor, allowing for pre-sold parking. This capability gave guests more control when planning their visit and helped improve entry flow. Following a successful rollout, the Fair plans to expand this offering in future seasons.

"Supporting an event of this scale requires more than technology. It requires trust, collaboration and a deep understanding of operational realities. The State Fair of Texas is thoughtful, innovative and relentlessly focused on delivering a great guest experience. We're proud of what we've built together and excited to continue evolving the partnership in the years ahead," said Joe Wettstead, Vice President of Client Success at accesso.

accesso ShoWare is trusted by venues and events worldwide to manage complex ticketing, pricing, and access requirements at scale, helping operators deliver reliable, high-performance experiences even under peak demand.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and experience management for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Our technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. We deliver a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invest in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831055/accesso_logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-state-fair-of-texas-extends-partnership-with-accesso-through-2030-embracing-innovation-and-guest-convenience-302695117.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.