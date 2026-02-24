Realizing the intelligence dividend: How rigorous governance turns AI complexity into global industry value

BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced that Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene and Chairman and CEO of Netcracker Technology, will deliver a main stage keynote address at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026 on Tuesday, March 3. As the premier gathering for the global technology ecosystem, MWC Barcelona attracts over 100,000 industry leaders to explore topics such as AI, digital ecosystems, and cross-industry innovation Feinberg's invitation for the main stage underscores the critical role that cross-industry AI governance now plays on the global technology map.

Titled "The Intelligence Dividend: Governing AI at Scale," the keynote will examine how artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping high-impact industries, from precision oncology and drug development to global telecommunications infrastructure. Drawing on his unique dual-perspective leading AI deployment across complex biological systems and massive-scale networks, Feinberg will discuss why scaling intelligence requires a rigorous framework of governance, transparency, and human oversight.

"The convergence of AI and life sciences is establishing the standards that the global tech ecosystem must now adopt," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Principal at Frost Sullivan. "Applying AI in oncology demands a level of rigor and accountability that is rare in other sectors. BostonGene CEO Andrew Feinberg brings a unique cross-sector perspective on AI and can discuss how responsibly scaling AI drives positive impact across life sciences and telecom. This discipline will increasingly define AI leadership on a global scale."

BostonGene's AI platform integrates multimodal biological data to transform pharmaceutical research, optimize clinical trial design, and advance precision oncology. By collaborating with global biopharma partners and leading cancer centers, the company is setting the pace for how AI can improve therapeutic success and mitigate development risk.

Feinberg's keynote will provide a roadmap for how lessons learned from oncology and drug development offer a framework for deploying AI safely and effectively across all sectors.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene's Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224601389/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com