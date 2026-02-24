Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 14:12 Uhr
Institute for Financial Integrity: Al-Qutaibi Islamic Bank Selects IFI to Enhance Compliance Training

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Financial Integrity (IFI) is pleased to announce Al-Qutaibi Islamic Bank has implemented IFI's Financial Integrity and Cross-Border Payments Training Program at the enterprise-level. Developed with K2 Integrity, the comprehensive program is designed to reinforce compliance standards and effective financial crime risk management across Al-Qutaibi Islamic Bank, supporting the stability of Yemen's financial system

Institute for Financial Integrity

"This program provides our team with the knowledge and practical guidance necessary to uphold the highest standards of financial integrity," said Bassel Alkely, Head of Compliance Management at Al Qutaibi Islamic Bank. "It reinforces our commitment to operational transparency and protecting our clients and stakeholders from potential financial risks."

Over the course of this multi-year program, Al-Qutaibi Islamic Bank staff will benefit from a combination of video-based online training and scenario-driven live sessions, including:

  • An ArabiceLearning library with over 8 hours of expert-led videos covering key Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) topics

  • Interactive live training sessions facilitated by IFI and K2 Integrity subject matter experts, featuring practical case studies and real-world examples to enhance understanding and application

  • A suite of tools and resources via IFI's DOLFIN platform to support ongoing compliance education and ensure staff can implement best practices in day-to-day operations

"Al Qutaibi Islamic Bank's dedication to strengthening its compliance and risk management education demonstrates a clear commitment to financial integrity," said Grant Kreft, Chief Executive Officer of IFI. "We are proud to work with Al-Qutaibi Islamic Bank and support its efforts to create a more secure and responsible banking environment in Yemen."

About the Institute for Financial Integrity
The Institute for Financial Integrity is dedicated to empowering today's institutions to protect the global financial system from illicit use. It provides both in-person training and online education, testing, and certifications through DOLFIN-the Dedicated Online Financial Integrity Network-its proprietary learning platform.

For more information, please visit finintegrity.org.

Follow IFI on LinkedIn.

Contact
Institute for Financial Integrity Media Relations
media@finintegrity.org

About Al-Qutaibi Islamic Bank
Al Qutaibi Islamic Bank is a licensed Islamic microfinance institution in Yemen, offering a wide range of Sharia-compliant financial services, including microfinance, retail and corporate accounts, international transfers, and digital banking solutions. The bank aims to enhance financial inclusion and support economic development in Yemen through innovative and secure banking services.

Learn more at: https://qtbbank.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917638/Institute_for_Financial_Integrity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alqutaibi-islamic-bank-selects-ifi-to-enhance-compliance-training-302694055.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
