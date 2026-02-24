UWGEAM LLC Celebrates Darrell Kelley's New Single Release "Sick of This" Promoting Unity and Community Change

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / UWGEAM LLC announces the release of Darrell Kelley's latest single **"Sick of This"**, a Hip-Hop and R&B track now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube. The song, which has garnered attention for its focus on unity and ending violence in communities, builds on Kelley's catalog exceeding **10 million SoundCloud plays**.

**"Sick of This"** addresses cycles of harm in marginalized communities, urging cooperation over conflict through lyrics delivered with emotional clarity and conviction. The production features a danceable beat supporting Kelley's passionate vocals, designed for broad accessibility and repeated listens.

Darrell Kelley, an Atlanta-based singer, songwriter, performer, social activist, spiritual leader, author, and entrepreneur, transitioned from Gospel roots to contemporary R&B and Hip-Hop. His releases, including recent tracks like **"Kamala"** and a cover of Gladys Knight's **"Neither One of Us"**, consistently tackle social and economic themes.

Kelley founded **Viral Records** and owns **Soul Delicious Grill and Buffet**, integrating his entrepreneurial ventures with music and activism. UWGEAM LLC recently recognized him during Black History Month for contributions to cultural awareness and community empowerment.

**Stream "Sick of This" now:**

- Spotify: Darrell Kelley

- Instagram: @darrellkelleyofficial

- YouTube: Darrell Kelley - Official Channel

https://youtu.be/svQVJmnCbx8?si=PQNCpZQhssquD6Tu

**Upcoming:** Kelley teases a new project titled **"F12"**, described as an infectious track set for release soon.

For interviews, high-resolution assets, or booking inquiries, contact UWGEAM LLC at 888-669-4441 or visit www.uwgeam.com.

**About UWGEAM LLC**

UWGEAM LLC supports cultural initiatives, artistic achievements, and community engagement through partnerships with creators like Darrell Kelley.

